Living

He likes pets more than people, so he’s making it rain for cats and dogs

By Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com

October 20, 2017 5:48 PM

If you’re one of those folks who are more comfortable with dogs and cats and puppies and kittens than humans, this might be for you.

You can show your love by donating to PETSinc and know that there’s an anonymous donor out there who will match your donation, dollar for dollar until $100,000 is raised or until the end of the campaign on November 23.

“He is a local gentleman that came in one day after the hurricane and saw our needs,” said Penelope Wilson, of the anonymous donor.

Wilson, Development Director at PETSinc, says pet owners understand the costs involved for keeping a pet happy and healthy with food, bedding, vaccinations and such. “Now multiply that cost by 30 to 50 animals — the average number of animals at PETSinc each month — and it gets expensive.”

PETSinc in West Columbia is a no-kill shelter, so animals can sometimes be kept up to a year. The organization has recently partnered with Fairfield County Animal Control to house stray dogs and cats from that facility until forever homes can be found. Wilson says the monthly budget for PETSinc is $70,000 and that the shelter’s income comes from the on-site pet store, fees for medical services, and donations. “This matching gift will give us some breathing room until the first of the year,” she says.

Money raised in the matching gifts campaign will go to upgrade the kennels and complete the rehab center next door.

As of this writing, $4,200 has been raised.

