A rendering of the CVETS emergency veterinary clinic under construction on Oakcrest Drive, off the Trenholm Road Extension. CVETS
Columbia to get new emergency vet clinic

By Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com

October 24, 2017 4:39 PM

Construction is underway on CVETS (Columbia Veterinary Emergency Trauma and Specialty) on Oakcrest Drive, just off the Trehnolm Road extension in Northeast Richland. CVETS will be Columbia’s second 24-hour emergency veterinary hospital. The other, SC Veterinary Specialists and Emergency Care, is located on Fernandina Road in the St. Andrews area.

It was a dream of veterinarian team Michael and Tracy Schlicksup to one day return to Columbia and open an emergency animal hospital and now this husband and wife is soon to become a reality.

“We’re looking at opening in March 2018,” said Michael Schlicksup, “but everything depends on the construction schedule.”

“Tracy was born in Columbia and it’s always been a goal to return,” says Michael. “We saw a need in the Northeast area” so that is where the couple is building their practice.

The plan is to open CVETS in early 2018 with 6 to 8 veterinarians on staff and 15 technicians. Long range, the Schlicksups’ plan is to eventually have about a dozen doctors and a total staff of 30. The practice will have regular office hours for veterinarian services — dogs and cats and some exotics — and continue with a staffed 24-hour emergency service.

The Schlickups graduated from Ross University’s College of Veterinary Medicine in 2007 — Michael followed up with an intership and surgical residency at the University of Pennsylvania. The couple are currently on staff at practices in Charleston — Tracy is Director of Patient Care at Park West Veterinary Associates and specializes in emergency medicine; Michael is on staff at Veterinary Specialty Care Charleston as a surgical specialist in wound therapy, minimally invasive surgery and fracture repair.

