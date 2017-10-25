The banner outside Covenant Classical Christian School
The banner outside Covenant Classical Christian School Susan Ardis smardis@thestate.com
The banner outside Covenant Classical Christian School Susan Ardis smardis@thestate.com

Living

Forget Halloween, it’s almost Christmas!

By Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com

October 25, 2017 3:55 PM

It’s enough to make you circle the block to make sure you weren’t imagining the words on the banner “Christmas Trees For Sale.”

In October.

But it’s real. Laura Craddock, of Covenant Classical Christian School on Covenant Road, says the school is taking pre-orders for Frasier firs, wreaths and garland as a fundraiser. The trees will be harvested from a North Carolina farm the Friday after Thanksgiving and will be available for pick-up Saturday, Nov. 25.

So, if you’re one to get your decorations up immediately after Thanksgiving, get your order in now. Prices range from $40 to $140 for trees measuring 5- to 12-foot. Orders must be in to the school office by Wednesday, Nov. 1. covenantcs.org or (803) 787-0225

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dog tales from PETSinc

    The no-kill animal shelter in West Columbia hosts 30-50 animals each month that are waiting for forever homes. People interested in adoption should contact PETSinc at (803) 739-9333 or go to www.petsinc.org. Here are the stories of a few of the dogs that are up for adoption.

Dog tales from PETSinc

Dog tales from PETSinc 1:33

Dog tales from PETSinc
Behind the scenes: Baked Goods judges at SC State Fair in Columbia 1:53

Behind the scenes: Baked Goods judges at SC State Fair in Columbia
Riding along in the Triple Scoop ice cream truck 1:49

Riding along in the Triple Scoop ice cream truck

View More Video