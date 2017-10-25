Forget Halloween, it’s almost Christmas!

It’s enough to make you circle the block to make sure you weren’t imagining the words on the banner “Christmas Trees For Sale.”
In October.
But it’s real. Laura Craddock, of Covenant Classical Christian School on Covenant Road, says the school is taking pre-orders for Frasier firs, wreaths and garland as a fundraiser. The trees will be harvested from a North Carolina farm the Friday after Thanksgiving and will be available for pick-up Saturday, Nov. 25.
So, if you’re one to get your decorations up immediately after Thanksgiving, get your order in now. Prices range from $40 to $140 for trees measuring 5- to 12-foot. Orders must be in to the school office by Wednesday, Nov. 1. covenantcs.org or (803) 787-0225
Comments