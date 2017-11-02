Dollars for doggies, Woofstock raises money for Humane Society

Jake’s on Devine is hosting Woofstock this weekend.
Jon Sears, co-owner of Jake’s and a board member of The Humane Society, says Woofstock is the big annual fundraiser for The Humane Society in Columbia, so expect an afternoon of live music, great beer, a silent auction – and did we mention dogs?
The back patio area of Jake’s is a puppy paradise with space to run around and meet and greet furry friends and their owners. Recently renovated, the outdoor space features a well-equipped bar and picnic tables for humans and a faux green space for four-legged friends to handle their “business.”
Wayne Brennessel, Executive Director of the Humane Society in Columbia, says there are some special items up for bid in Woofstock’s silent auction pool this year:
▪ an overnight stay in Charleston with a seafood dinner and two passes to Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum.
▪ a champagne flight for two includes a bottle of champagne to sip on while enjoying a private airplane flight over Columbia, Lake Murray and the surrounding area.
▪ two VIP passes to the Hootie and The Blowfish Monday After the Masters Tournament (scheduled for April 8-10) that include admission to the welcome party, Masters viewing party and silent auction, the Monday After the Masters golf tournament and the private concert after the tournament.
Woofstock entertainment this year will feature Columbia-based band Center Lane, playing covers and original rock and roll, dance and funk music. Jake’s will have food and beverages available for purchase. Proceeds will go to The Humane Society.
The Humane Society operates three spay-neuter clinics (two mobile clinics and one at 121 Humane Lane) in Columbia and is dedicated to investigating and resolving instances of animal cruelty and neglect. According to Brennessel, between the number of animals that go to the Humane Society and those that representatives from the Humane Society come across, there are about 11,000 animals that the group tries to help each year in the Columbia area.
Before the Woofstock, check out a pampering pre-party with the BarkAID North American Tour at Paul Mitchell The School in the Vista. Renowned stylist Patrick Lomantini and his team will donate their time and services, asking $20 for a haircut as part of Lomantini’s Ultimate Road Trip for Homeless Animals.
Woofstock
WHEN: 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5.
WHERE: Jake’s on Devine, 2112 Devine St.
TICKETS: $10, general admission; $45, VIP (includes two drink tickets and event T-shirt) at www.eventbrite.com.
INFO: www.humanesc.org
BarkAID North American Tour 2017
WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2.
WHERE: Paul Mitchell The School, 700 Gervais St., Suite D.
COST: $20 per haircut.
INFO: Schedule appointments at (803) 772-2232.
Comments