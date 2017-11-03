Stars of the small screen: West Columbia family to appear on new TV series

It’s a big month for South Carolinians on small screen.
Earlier in November, Ponder Davis from Columbia competed on “The Price is Right,” and shortly thereafter it was announced that Codi Butts, another South Carolinian, will appear as a cast member on MTV’s latest “Shore” franchise, Floribama Shore. And now? A West Columbia family will feature in a brand new series on PeopleTV starting Monday, Nov. 6.
“Family Portrait, ” which “takes and in-depth look at the diversity of today’s American families — debunking the ‘typical American’ stereotype,” will spend one episode with Chris and Donella’s blended family.
The West Columbia couple are described as “Raising two boys in the south, this multi-racial, cross-cultural, and multi-lingual blended-family works hard and plays hard.” Their children, Dylan and Miles, love sports, and the family speak a mixture of English, French (Chris’ native language) and Mandarin (Miles attends the language immersion school).
PeopleTV, a free streaming network from Time Inc., can be streamed on Roku, Google Play, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, AppleTV, Chromecast, Pluto or downloaded through the Apple App Store. You can also watch at people.com/peopletv/
