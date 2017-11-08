South Carolina’s official Christmas tree arrives at the State House

South Carolina’s official Christmas tree arrives on the State House grounds 9 a.m. Monday morning, marking the beginning of the holiday season in Columbia.
Each year, the Columbia Garden Club and Garden Club of South Carolina select the official Christmas tree. Bruce Vollnogle of TimberTech of Greer will be responsible for the delivery and set-up of the tree on the State House grounds at the intersection of Main and Gervais streets, as he has been for the past decade.
Once the tree is in place, it is allowed to settle before it’s adorned with 10,000 LED lights and close to 900 ornaments. The decorated tree will stay dark until the 51st Annual Governor’s Carolighting on Nov. 27.
