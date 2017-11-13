Best of the rest, from Nov. 13

Monday, Nov. 13
Perennial Edible Gardens: 6-7 p.m. at Batesburg-Leesville Library, 203 Armory St., Batesburg. Lexington County Master Gardener Volunteers present Garden Like a Master program “Perennial Edible Gardens.” Eat your yard! Learn about perennial edible plants that can keep giving year after year. Free. lcmgv.org
Tuesday, Nov. 14
Shade Gardening: 6-7 p.m. at Swansea Library, 199 N. Lawrence Ave., Swansea. Lexington County Master Gardener Volunteers present Garden Like a Master program “Shade Gardening.” The program will include suggestions for planting and learning how to turn your garden into an oasis to enjoy. Free. lcmgv.org
Wednesday, Nov. 15
GriefShare Seminar Surviving the Holidays: 7-9 p.m. at Christian Life Church, Conference Room, 2700 Bush River Road. One night GriefShare Seminar Surviving the Holidays. Help and hope as you navigate the Christmas season. Free childcare for children 11 years old or younger with reservation. Free workbook. Reservation required, 803-798-4488. Free. www.christianlifecolumbia.com
Richland Library St. Andrews Grand Opening Celebration: 10 a.m. to noon at Richland Library St. Andrews, 2916 Broad River Road. The community is invited to commemorate the completion of the newly renovated and reconfigured Richland Library. This event includes activities, music and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Free. www.buildingyourlibrary.com
Thursday, Nov. 16
Harvest festival : 7:30-9:30 p.m. at True Vine Temple, 1531 Russell St., Orangeburg. Fall revival. Free. www.truevinetemple.net
USC Dance Company Fall Concert: 7:30 p.m. at Koger Center for the Arts, 1051 Greene St. The USC Dance Company will present a mixed repertory of timeless classics and contemporary works. Suite of Old American Dances, by American composer Robert Russell Bennett, will be turned into a new choreographic work by Heather Stokes. Conductor Cormac Cannon will lead the USC Symphonic Winds in this piece. $15 - $22. http://kogercenterforthearts.com/event.php?id=440
Vista Lights 2017: 5-10 p.m. in the Vista, around Lincoln and Gervais streets. The Congaree Vista’s signature open house kicks off the holiday season with artistic performances, live music and dancing. More than 60 galleries, shops and restaurants in the Vista will open their doors to showcase their holiday treasures before and following the Vista’s tree lighting with Mayor Steve Benjamin and other city leaders. Free. www.vistacolumbia.com
Friday, Nov. 17
50th Annual Gem, Mineral, & Jewelry Show: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Jamil Temple, 206 Jamil Road. Jewelry, beads, loose stones, fossils, minerals, gold, silver, & tools for sale. Geodes sold & cut. Club member’s rock collections on exhibit & lapidary demonstrations. South Carolina amethyst on display. $5 for adults, 16 and under free. All military and their dependents free. www.cgms.rocks
Historic Holiday Tours Begin: 10 a.m. at The Gift Shop at Robert Mills, 1616 Blanding St. Visit us through Dec. 31 to see a variety of holiday decorations and traditions in the Robert Mills House and Hampton-Preston Mansion. Guides will provide stories of holidays past in Columbia and discuss how families decorated and entertained during the 19th and early 20th centuries. Free for HC members, $8 for adult non-members, $5 for youth non-members. www.historiccolumbia.org/events
The Palmetto Mastersingers present “Holiday Harmonies”: 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrews Baptist Church, 230 Bush River Road. The Palmetto Mastersingers get a jump start on the season with the presentation of “Holiday Harmonies.” Patriotic numbers include excerpts from Randall Thompson’s “The Testament of Freedom,” and the beloved “God Bless America.” $15 for adults, $10 for students. www.palmettomastersingers.org
Movie night at Grace United Methodist Church: 6 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 410 Harbison Blvd. Our famous Hot Dog Supper with popcorn, ice cream, cake and cookies, followed by the movie “Do You Believe” at 7 p.m. Free. 803-732-1899.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Santa Signing Day at the Gift Shop at Robert Mills: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Gift Shop at Robert Mills, 1616 Blanding St. This free, family-friendly event is the perfect opportunity to get into the holiday spirit, visit with Santa, enjoy holiday activities and begin checking off your shopping list. Guests will receive 30 percent off their entire Gift Shop purchase (some exclusions apply) and light refreshments. Free. www.historiccolumbia.org/events
50th Annual Gem, Mineral, & Jewelry Show: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Jamil Temple, 206 Jamil Road. Jewelry, beads, loose stones, fossils, minerals, gold, silver, & tools for sale. Geodes sold & cut. Club member’s rock collections on exhibit & lapidary demonstrations. South Carolina amethyst on display. $5 for adults, 16 and under free. All military and their dependents free. www.cgms.rocks
Mindful Eating for Health and Happiness: 9:30-11:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 213 St. John’s Church Road, Lexington. Certified dietitian Jeremy Ponds will speak on the physical, biochemical and nutritional benefits of mindful eating. Take-home materials will help continue the experience through the holiday season and beyond. Free (donations to Harvest Hope Food Bank in lieu of registration fee). www.stjohnsmeditation.com/events
2nd Annual Chapin Bands Holiday Market: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Chapin High School Cafeteria, 300 Columbia Ave. Local crafters and vendors selling everything from handmade gifts, jewelry, children’s items, bath items, wood work, clothing, wreaths, healthcare and more. There will also be several food trucks and a silent auction. Free. www.facebook.com/events/115113089194135/?ti=cl
Echoes of the Past, Present and Future: An African Experience: 6-8:30 p.m. at Lourie Center, 1650 Park Circle. “Echoes of the Past, Present and Future” will feature traditional west African dances from Mali, Guinea and Liberia, and will highlight the spiritual journey of west Africa through song, dance and story. $12.50 each in advance. $15 at door. www.louriecentersc.com
Lee Monts Acrylic Class: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Art, 1224 Lincoln St. Learn how to create spontaneous metallic bronze paintings using acrylics. Working on a flat surface, learn to use this separation of color, in combination with other colors, to create loose landscapes or abstract compositions. Two methods will be presented. $95 (includes some but not all materials). www.cityartonline.com
GoForth Mission House Yard Sale: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at GoForth Mission House, 3041 Leaphart Road. Large yard sale featuring fantastic prices on winter coats, winter clothing for children and adults, Christmas decorations, household goods, kitchenware, toys and games. Proceeds are used to feed the needy in our community. Free. katandcleo@att.net
Buying a Telescope Workshop: 5-8 p.m. at South Carolina State Museum, 301 Gervais St. Guests will learn how to purchase a quality beginner’s telescope that will show children the wonders of space, and also learn what to look for and what to avoid when purchasing telescopes. Guests will wrap up the evening with some night-time observing in the Boeing Observatory. $20 for general public, $15 for museum members and $5 for Astrokids members. scmuseum.org
Battle of 96: Defense of the Home Front: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ninety Six National Historic Site, 1103 Hwy 248, Ninety Six. Ninety Six National Historic Site will host “The Battle of 96: Defense of the Home Front” to commemorate the anniversary of the Battle of Ninety Six in 1775 and explore civilian life at the start of the Revolutionary War. Free. nps.gov/nisi
Sunday, Nov. 19
Lake Murray Symphony Orchestra’s Classics in Time Concert: 3:30 p.m. at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College, 7300 College St., Irmo. An afternoon of timeless music featuring Haydn’s celebrated Symphony No. 101 “The Clock” as well as Finlandia by Sibelius and Bizet’s L’Arlesienne Suite No. 2. Free. Donations accepted. www.LMSO.org.
Freeman Sundays @3: 3 p.m. at USC School of Music Recital Hall, 813 Assembly St. Freeman Sunday Concerts feature the university’s renowned music faculty in fresh and vibrant chamber music programs that pair canonic masterpieces alongside brand new works. The popular series has been raising scholarship money for more than 20 years. $15 adults; $10 seniors, USC faculty and staff; $5 students.
SC Oyster Festival and $2 Historic House Tours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Robert Mills House & Hampton Preston Mansion, 1616 Blanding St. Columbia’s largest outdoor oyster roast featuring steamed oysters for sell by the bucket. Also enjoy oyster shooters, fried oysters, and oyster gumbo for purchase once inside the festival. Admission fee includes entry to the grounds and live music all day on 2 stages. Admission price does not include oysters. $5 in advance, $10 at the door. scoysterfest.com
Dollar Sunday | Mann-Simons Site: 1-4 p.m. at Mann-Simons Site, 1403 Richland St. Visit the exhibits at the Mann-Simons Site, the home to the same African-American family for nearly 130 years. The house will be open for guests to tour at their own pace, and guides will be available to answer any questions. Tickets can be purchased at the Mann-Simons Site. $1 for Richland & Lexington County residents. www.historiccolumbia.org/events
