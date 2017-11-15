Grandma got run over by a reindeer... at top Midlands holiday lights display

Among the new displays at this year’s Holiday Lights on the River at Saluda Shoals Park will be a “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” display, 25 butterflies of all colors, shapes and sizes and a new train car added to the signature Saluda Shoals Choo Choo light display.
Holiday Lights on the River is the Midlands’ largest drive-through light show and attracts more than 90,000 visitors each year. This year’s nightly show begins Wednesday, Nov. 22, and runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night through Dec. 31.
Last year, the entrance was moved to 6071 St. Andrews Rd., and offered an expanded viewing route. Guests now exit the park at Bush River Road, which previously served as the entrance and exit. Visitors to the park follow a 2.5-mile route along a curved road featuring more than one million lights and 400 animated displays.
Several traditional favorites return to this year's light show including the Dazzling Dancing Forest -- a grove of dancing woodland trees synchronized to classical and whimsical music -- and a musical laser light show on the Wetland Walking Trail.
After taking in the lights, visitors can explore a winter wonderland of activities including a hayride, train ride, tube slide, craft room, marshmallow roast, and professional photos with Santa, who visits Dec. 8-23. Activities will not be offered Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, however, the light show will be open for drive-through guests.
Guests also can enjoy the new Iceberg Climbing Wall, located at the Environmental Center, on the following evenings: Nov. 24-26 Dec. 1-3, Dec. 8-10, Dec. 15-23, Dec. 29-30. All activities include separate charges ranging from $1 to $10.
Admission for Holiday Lights is $15 per car, $25 per 15-passenger van and $40 per bus. Holiday Lights on the River is brought to you by the Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission in partnership with Lexington Medical Center and other community partners. Additional information is available by calling 803-772-3903 or online at www.icrc.net.
Comments