Community calendar, from Jan. 1

Monday, Jan. 1
First Day Hike at Sesquicentennial State Park: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sesquicentennial State Park, 9564 Two Notch Road. The two mile hikes at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. focus on fitness and exercise, while the half-mile nature walk at 2 p.m. is ideal for people wanting to learn more about the plants and animals found in the park. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children 6-15, free for children 5 and under. www.SouthCarolinaParks.com/sesqui
First Day Hike at Andrew Jackson State Park: 2 p.m. at Andrew Jackson State Park, 196 Andrew Jackson Park Road, Lancaster. Start your New Year’s resolution out on the right foot and hit the mile-long Garden of the Waxhaws Trail. Join park staff and volunteers as they guide you to learn more about the natural resources and history of the park. Admission to the park is $2 adults; $1.25 seniors; ages 15 and younger free.
Tuesday, Jan. 2
Ukulele Jam: 6:30-8 p.m. at Richland Library Main, 1431 Assembly St. Ukulele enthusiasts can meet for a relaxed and fun jam session. Newbies and seasoned strummers are welcome. We will have a limited number of ukuleles to try, so please bring your own if you are able. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com.
Wednesday, Jan. 3
Richland Library Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Richland Library Main, 1431 Assembly St. Pick up fresh produce along with your fresh picks at Richland Library Main. Every Wednesday, local farmers will offer fresh, seasonal selections for purchase. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com.
Thursday, Jan. 4
Frosty Fun: 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Richland Library Blythewood, 218 McNulty St., Blythewood. Come inside and join us for some wonderful winter stories. Then we’ll chill out with a cool craft. Register online. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com.
Paint Mixer: 6-8 p.m. at Richland Library North Main, 5306 N. Main St. Enjoy an evening of painting. There’s no instructor, just people who love to draw and paint. Limited supplies are available. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com.
Saturday, Jan. 6
37th annual Epiphany Candlelight Service: 7-8 p.m. at Mount Hermon Lutheran Church, 3011 Leaphart Road. The service brings to a conclusion the Christmas season, featuring The Magnolia Chamber Singers with a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall. Free. 803-794-6430 or 803-920-4087.
Monthly Gospel Singing: 6 p.m. at Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Guests will be the Griffins and the Chordsmen Quartet. A love offering will be accepted and refreshments will be served. Volunteers are needed to provide finger foods. Come prepared to receive a blessing! Free. http://www.midgsc.com/
Artist Critique Session: 11 a.m. to noon at Richland Library, 1431 Assembly St. If you’re an artist looking for feedback or an art student trying to improve your portfolio, join us for a lively, positive and constructive critique session to improve your technique as well as help others. Whatever your medium, bring your work, learn and share with other local artists. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com
Songwriter’s Showcase: Artist-in-Residence Musical Finale: 6:30-8 p.m. at Richland Library, 1431 Assembly St. Join us as we celebrate the accomplishments of Artist-in-Residence Wendell Culbreath. He has worked with the community and local musical artists to share his talents and passion for songwriting and creating music. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com
Jack Williams & The Winterline Band New Year’s Celebration: 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Tree of Life, 6719 N. Trenholm Road. National touring singer-songwriter and master guitarist Jack Williams will play a New Year’s Celebration show with Winterline Band at the Tree of Life Congregation. Dinner for purchase provided by Groucho’s Deli. Tickets are $20 advance and $23 at the door. Reservations advised, 803-200-2824.
Sunday, Jan. 7
Teach-In About Boston Declaration: 1 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia, 2701 Heyward St. The Teach-In will present the Boston Declaration and panelists will share their professional and personal reactions. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in discussion about the Declaration. Lunch will be available for a $5 donation at 12:30 p.m. before the Teach-In. For more information, contact minister@uucolumbia.org.
“Quilted Fascinations” Reception: 2 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia, 2701 Heyward St. The public is invited to a reception for “Quilted Fascination,” a show of quilted art by Janet Swigler. The body of work in “Quilted Fascinations” uses images from the artist’s surroundings and nature’s organic shapes that have been enlarged and abstracted.
Monday, Jan. 8
Explorations in Clay: 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. This course is designed for students in middle and high school who have an interest in working with clay and learning a variety of techniques and processes. $90. 803-545-3093.
Wednesday, Jan. 10
Improve Your Throwing Technique with Pots: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. Under the expert tutelage of our instructor, students will learn some of the trade secrets to throwing good pots. Students must be able to center and throw pots prior to class. Registration fee covers instruction, supplies and administrative costs. Classes meet Wednesdays for 6 weeks. $90. 803-545-3093.
Two Artists One Painting - Mixed Media Class: 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. The goal of this course is to introduce the possibilities of two different artists coming together to create one painting. Each person will explore other levels that the painting can reach through someone else’s vision to make it better or worse. Registration fee of $65 is due Jan. 3. 803-545-3093.
Thursday, Jan. 11
Opening Reception for Dustin Farnsworth: The Devil’s Work: 7-9 p.m. at 701 Center for Contemporary Art, 701 Whaley St. Sculptor Dustin Farnsworth of Montreal, Canada, is our last Artist-in-Residence for 2017. Farnsworth creates visceral and cerebral portraiture of today’s youth. His solo exhibition will feature work made during his residency that expands upon his most recent studio practice and body of work. Free for members, $5 for nonmembers.
Saturday, Jan. 13
Music for a Cause: SC Philharmonic benefits Curing Kids Cancer: 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Koger Center for the Arts, 1051 Greene St. Enjoy the works of Schwantner, Ellington, and Bernstein during the South Carolina Philharmonic’s performance of West Side Story. A portion of ticket sales will benefit Gamecocks Curing Kids Cancer. Tickets range from $23-$53. Call 803-251-2222 to purchase. http://bit.ly/musicforacauseCKC.
Stamped Copper Earrings Workshop: Noon to 4 p.m. at Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. Make your own pair of stamped copper earrings. Learn the proper method for stamping designs onto your earrings. All ear wire, tools and material is included in registration. Registration deadline Jan. 5. $70. 803-545-3093.
Kingsmen Breakfast: 8-10 a.m. at Christian Life Church, 2700 Bush River Road. Be encouraged as you worship, laugh together, receive prayer and pray for each other. Men of all ages are invited. Please let us know how many you will be coming with. Sign up in lobby or contact Gary Shull at 803-238-7795 or shullg@bellsouth.net. Free.
Recurring Events
Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group: 2 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month at Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church, 5503 Sunset Blvd. For more information, contact Carolyn Brooks at 803-960-9949.
“Quilted Fascinations” exhibit: 9:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia, 2701 Heyward St. “Quilted Fascinations,” a show of quilted art by Janet Swigler, will be exhibited from Dec. 11 to Jan. 22. The body of work uses images from the artist’s surroundings and nature’s organic shapes that have been enlarged and abstracted.
