Where Midlands kids can eat free breakfast and lunch throughout the summer

South Carolina school districts in Richland and Lexington counties will offer free meals to children through the federally funded Seamless Summer Program. A nutritious breakfast and lunch will be available for children at no cost to them or their parents; children simply go to any of the designated sites and ask for a meal.
Any child 18 years of age or younger, and age 19 and older with a physical or mental disability, are eligible to participate.
In Richland One, food service will be from June 11 through Aug. 2, at varying times and days. Churches, community centers, and other non-profit organizations that provide summer camp or programs for children are encouraged to take children to any one of the designated school sites for a meal. The list of designated sites can be found online at www.richlandone.org and will be updated as more sites are added.
In Lexington Two, the schedule of service varies from location to location — some begin June 5 and run through Aug. 16. Organized groups such as camps, churches and community centers that would like to be a site sponsor should contact Rion Skinner, (803) 739-8381 or rion.skinner@sodexo.com
Richland One locations
A.C. Flora High School, 1 Falcon Drive; Monday-Thursday; breakfast 7-8:30 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Bradley Elementary, 3032 Pine Belt Road; Monday-Friday; breakfast 7-8:30 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
Burton-Pack Elementary, 111 Garden Drive; Monday-Friday; breakfast 7-8:30 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
C.A. Johnson High, 2201 Barhamville Road; Monday-Thursday; breakfast 7-8:30 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Carver-Lyon Elementary, 2100 Waverly St.; Monday-Thursday; breakfast 7:30-9 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
Columbia High, 1701 Westchester Drive; Monday-Thursday; breakfast 7:30-9 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Crayton Middle, 5000 Clemson Road; Monday-Thursday; breakfast 7-8:30 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m..
Dreher High, 3319 Millwood Ave.; Monday-Thursday; breakfast 7-8:30 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Eau Claire High, 4800 Monticello Road; Monday-Thursday; breakfast 7-8:30 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Hopkins Elementary, 6120 Cabin Creek Road; Monday-Friday; breakfast 7-8:30 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
Horrell Hill Elementary, 517 Horrell Hill Road; Monday-Thursday; breakfast 7-8:30 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
John P. Thomas Elementary, 6001 Weston Ave.; Monday-Thursday; breakfast 7-8:30 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Lower Richland High, 2615 Lower Richland Blvd.; Monday-Thursday; breakfast 7:30-9 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Madison Station Apartments (mobile truck), 4020 Ulmer Road; Monday-Thursday; breakfast 7-8:30 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Olympia Learning Center, 621 Bluff Road; Monday-Thursday; breakfast 7-8:30 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
W.S. Sandel Elementary School, 2700 Seminole Road; Monday-Thursday; breakfast 7-8:30 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Southeast Middle, 731 Horrell Hill Road; Monday-Thursday; breakfast 7-8:30 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
South Kilbourne Elementary, 1400 S Kilbourne Road; Monday-Friday; breakfast 7:30-9 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m
St. Andrews Middle, 1231 Bluefield Drive; Monday-Thursday; breakfast 7-8:30 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
W.A. Perry Middle, 2600 Barhamville Road; Monday-Thursday; breakfast 7:30-9 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
W.J. Keenan High, 361 Pisgah Church Road; Monday-Thursday; breakfast 7-8:30 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Lexington Two locations
CAYCE
Brookland Cayce High School, 1300 State St.; Monday-Thursday, June 5-Aug. 16 (closed July 4); breakfast, 8-8:45 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Cayce Elementary, 515 Bulldog Blvd.; Monday-Thursday, June 11-July 19 (closed July 4); breakfast, 7:45-8:15 a.m.; lunch, noon-1 p.m.
Excel Afterschool & Tutorial Program, 1102 12th St.; Monday-Friday, June 6-Aug. 10 (closed July 4); breakfast, 7:30-8 a.m.; lunch, 11-11:30 a.m.
WEST COLUMBIA
Airport High, 1315 Boston Ave.; Monday-Thursday, June 7-Aug. 16 (closed July 4); breakfast, 7:30-8:45 a.m.; lunch, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Brookland UMC, 541 Meeting St.; Monday-Thursday, June 18-Aug. 2 (closed July 4); breakfast, 9-9:30 a.m.; lunch, noon-12:30 p.m.
Church of Christ, 1303 Sunset Blvd.; Monday, Wednesday, Friday, June 6-Aug. 8 (closed July 4); lunch, 11:30 a.m.-noon; snack, 12:45-1 p.m.
McGregor Downs, 200 Woodberry Road; Monday-Thursday, June 6-Aug. 9 (closed July 4); lunch, 11 a.m.-noon
Pair Education Center, 2325 Platt Springs Road; Tuesday-Thursday, June 19-July 26 (closed week of July 4); breakfast, 8:30-9 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m.-noon
Pineview Elementary, 3035 Leaphart Road; Monday-Thursday, June 11-July 19 (closed July 4); breakfast, 7:45-8:15 a.m.; lunch, noon-1 p.m.
South Congaree-Pine Ridge Library, 200 Sunset Drive; Mondays, June 11-July 30 (closed week of July 4); lunch, 11:45-12:30 p.m.
Turner Memorial AME Church, 1122 Monticello St.; Monday-Friday, June 6-Aug. 10 (closed July 4); lunch, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; snack, 2:30-3 p.m.
