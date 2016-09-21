Owner of famed Lexington County barbecue restaurant dies

The owner of Jackie Hite’s Bar-b-que, known around the state for its old-fashioned barbecue made over real wood, died this week.
Jackie Hite died and “went to be with Jesus” Tuesday, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.
The Batesburg-Lessville restaurant had been giving updates about Hite’s health issues starting Sept. 9, which have garnered hundreds of shares and likes from friends and fans.
The Facebook page had been and encouraging the use of the hashtag #prayforpoppy.
Visitation is planned for 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Barr-Price Funeral Home in Leesville. A Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 23 at Wittenberg Cemetery in Leesville.
Comments