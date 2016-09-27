Brisket sliders on menu as Gamecocks play the Aggies this weekend

This week Texas A&M comes to Williams-Brice Stadium, and Chef Ramone Dickerson, of 2 Fat 2 Fly and Wing City in Columbia, and Joey Thompson have created ground brisket sliders.
Related: Bourban Brat Boom Bites, from the USC-Kentucky game
These mini burgers are a nod to Texas-style barbecue and feature a patty made with a combination of freshly ground brisket, sirloin and bacon, topped with melted gouda cheese and tomato jam inside the puff pastry bun. Enjoy.
Beef brisket sliders
makes 10 sliders
1/2 pound beef brisket, cut into 1-inch cubes
1/2 pound boneless sirloin, cut into 1-inch cubes
1/4 pound applewood smoked sliced bacon, cut into squares
1 package puff pastry
3 teaspoons butter
1/2 pound gouda cheese, sliced
tomato jam (recipe follows)
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Cube the brisket and sirloin and place them on a sheet tray with the slices of bacon. Season the beef with salt and pepper. Place the tray in the freezer for 15 minutes or until meat is just firm but not frozen.
Unroll puff pastry dough, thaw and cut into 10 3” x 5” squares. Lay out pastry squares on a baking sheet and bake according to package directions.
In a food processor, combine the chilled brisket, sirloin and bacon and pulse to desired grind. Form meat mixture into ten patties.
Heat a skillet to smoking and add butter. When butter melts, add patties. Patties are ready to flip when a white heat ring forms on the outer edge. Flip and cook to prefered doneness. Top each patty with a slice of gouda cheese and cover the skillet and cook about 1 minute or until the cheese melts. Remove from heat.
Assemble the slider by slicing the baked puff pastry squares in half. Smear tomato jam on one half of pastry square, top with patty. Optional: add lettuce, sliced tomato, mustard or mayonnaise.
Ramone Dickerson, 2 Fat 2 Fly
Tomato Jam
makes about three cups
1 tablespoon butter
2 medium onions, julienned
water, wine or bourbon
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
3/4 pound tomatoes, peeled, cored, seeded and finely diced
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
In a large, deep skillet (or shallow stock pot) over medium-high heat, melt the butter and add onions. Cook, stirring occasionally until onions begin to brown. Deglaze pan with a couple of tablespoons of liquid, continue to cook onions. When liquid evaporates, add a couple of tablespoons more to deglaze pan, repeat until onions caramelize, about 15 minutes. Add sugar, brown sugar, lemon juice, vinegar and tomatoes, stir to combine. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to simmer and cook until ingredients form a jam-like consistency, about one hour. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature. Tomato jam will keep for two weeks in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
Ramone Dickerson, 2 Fat 2 Fly
Readers: We want to see your creations
Chef Ramone Dickerson will offer Game Day recipes each week this season, based on USC’s upcoming football opponents.
If you make one of Ramone’s recipes, send a picture to Susan Ardis, sardis@thestate.com or post on Facebook or Twitter, #Fork&Goal
Comments