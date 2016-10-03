4 places to eat tacos in Columbia on Tuesday’s National Taco Day

Tuesday, Oct. 4, is National Taco Day. Here are four tasty taco spots in the Columbia area to grab one.
White Duck Taco Shop: This Asheville-based restaurant features a Taco Tuesday special of buy one, get one taco with purchase of any drink, and daily lunch special of two tacos and a drink for just $7 from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Favorites include Bangkok shrimp, bahn mi tofu and pork belly. Oh, and don’t forget to check out the margaritas! 612 Whaley St. (803) 814-0374, www.whiteducktacoshop.com
Rivera’s Food Mexican Restaurant: Tacos a la carte or 3 for $6. Branch out and try the lengua (beef tongue), barbacoa (lamb) or chicharron (fried pork). Tacos come with cilantro, grilled onion, roasted jalapeno, limes, cucumber, radish and mild green salsa or medium-spicy red salsa as condiments. 646 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia. (803) 926-5596, www.facebook.com/riverasfood
Publico Kitchen & Tap: Monday through Friday, fans of Publico’s tacos can get two tacos and one side for $10. A side note: the carnitas taco with slowly braised pork and the cilantro lime shrimp are customer favorites. 2013 Greene St. (803) 567-5738, www.publicokitchenandtap.com
Salud Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Lounge: Try tacos al pastor and tilapia, and sit and sip one of the more than 100 tequilas at the bar. Open Tues.-Sat., 1011 Broad St., Camden. (803) 425-4850, www.saludmexicankitchen.com
Where does your favorite taco come from?
