Local food truck finalist in national contest

Columbia’s own Ken’s All Star Cart is a finalist in a national food truck recipe battle sponsored by Thomas’ English Muffins. Lazarius “Ken” Leysath’s recipe for the Pineapple Express breakfast sandwich beat out 48 other food trucks from across the nation to go up against a San Francisco-based truck with a sandwich called the NorCal Nook for the grand prize of $25,000.
Leysath started out in 2012 with a hot dog cart in downtown Columbia and has since built up the business to a mobile truck and catering service, expanding into areas of North Carolina. His motto: “Go Hard or Go Home.”
You can help Ken’s All Star Cart bring the prize home with your vote at thomasbreakfastbattle.com. Deadline is Sunday, Oct. 16.
