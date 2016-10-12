Heading to the SC State Fair? Here’s the scoop on food

It’s one of the things fair lovers look forward to the most – the unveiling of the new foods.
And this year there are several, from deep-fried treats to a twist on corn dogs. Here’s a look.
Fried sweet treats
Deep-fried mini cinnamon roll pops and birthday cake pops are among the newest sweet and fried offerings. They will join other fried favorites including Snickers, Oreos and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.
Savory sundaes
Who says sundaes need ice cream? These new sundaes are made with a mix of meats, veggies and cheeses. Think steak sundae, shrimp and grits sundae, pulled pork sundae, breakfast sundae (eggs and sausage, anyone?) and the Bayou bowl sundae. But for a sweet treat, look for the Cracker Jack sundae.
Sandwiches, burgers, dogs
New burger offerings this year include the Parmesan crusted burger and the quesadilla burger. And who can pass on the sweet, savory but spicy slider of crispy fried chicken with a zing of sriracha hot sauce between two fluffy, golden waffles?
For a new twist on an favorite, head to Daley’s Hot Dogs’ and try the pickled corndog. Yep – that’s a dog on a stick wrapped in a sandwich-size pickle slice, coated in cornbread batter and deep fried.
Lunch at the fair
The S.C. State Fair is once again offering its lunch promotion – but at a new price.
Enter the fair from noon-2 p.m. weekdays with a $10 cash only deposit for an admission ticket. Return to the ticket booth by 2 p.m. for a $10 refund. This year’s price is up from $5 last year.
Traditional favorites
We couldn’t talk about fair food without mentioning a few of the favorites we’re most looking forward to eating again (and again):
▪ Turkey legs
▪ Deep-fried everything: candy bars, cookies, pastries, butter, Pepsi and amazing onion
▪ Greek gyro, chicken gyro, Greek salad
▪ Elephant ears
▪ Funnel cakes
▪ Cotton candy, candy apples, popcorn, sno cones
▪ Nachos, tacos, quesadillas
▪ Tempura, egg rolls, rice teriyaki
▪ Fiske fries
▪ Polish sausage, Italian sausage
▪ Pizza, meatball subs
