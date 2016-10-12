Oktoberfest, craft beer fest and pop-up dinner

Holy Schnitzel Oktoberfest: This family-oriented event features activities for the kids as well as brews and German food.
Friday, Oct. 14-Sunday, Oct. 16 at Incarnation Lutheran Church, 3005 Devine St. Free admission. www.oktoberfestcolumbia.com
Soda City Oktoberfest: Enjoy a supersized Saturday market with beer and German music.
9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 in the 1400 block of Main Street. www.facebook.com/events/1479648595620710/.
Fall Family Farm Day at Old McCaskill’s Farm: Enjoy fall harvest items, petting zoo, tours, pumpkin patch, horesback rides (1-3 p.m.), Balloon Zone (noon-4 p.m.) and more.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at 377 Cantey Lane, Rembert. $5; free for ages 2 and under. (803) 432-9537, www.oldmccaskillfarm.com.
Lexington Craft Beer Festival: Sample craft beer and food from local restaurants and listen to live music. Brewers include Catawba Brewing Company, Coast Brewing Company, Conquest Brewing Company, Dead Eric Brewing Company, Good Times Brewing, Goose Island Brewing Company, Queens Brewery, River Dog Brewing Company, River Rat Brewery, Shebeen Brewing, Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, Sugar Creek Brewing, The Unknown Brewery, War Flag Brewing Company, Westbrook Brewing Company, 10 Barrel Brewing, Frothy Beard Brewing Company, Benford Brewing Company, Southbound Brewing Company and Raven Beer. Food from Old Mill Brew Pub, Tin Lizzy’s Cantina, Travinia Italian Kitchen and Yummie Creations Inc Gourmet To-Go.
6-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W Main St., Lexington. $30 in advance, $40 at the gate, available at www.eventbrite.com.
“It Takes a Village” Pop-Up Dinner: The Underground Kitchen is back in Columbia. Part of the fun of these communal dinners is enjoying the mystery surrounding the identity of the guest chef and feeling a part of something special, as the time and location of the dinner will be known only to ticket holders 24-28 hours before the event.
6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at a location to be determined. $135, includes dinner and cocktail, available at www.theundergroundkitchen.org.
Columbia’s Cooking: A Mediterranean evening with Patricia Moore-Pastides. Menu includes roasted red pepper and feta dip, black-eyed peas and Swiss chard, zucchini-topped roasted beets, cherry tomato and garlic bread bake, butter beans with fresh mint, braised cauliflower and sauteed onion, green beans with tomato, spankorizo, spinach and brown rice, and baklava. $40/person.
6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18, USC’s Cancer Prevention & Control Program, Discovery 1 Building, Suite 200, 915 Greene St., $35. Register at www.columbiascooking.org/classes/ or ColaCook@mailbox.sc.edu or (803) 576-5636.
Susan Ardis, sardis@thestate.com
