Cooks’ calendar: Oktoberfest celebrations, Family Day on the farm, Restaurant Week begins ... and a craft beer festival in Lexington

Columbia’s Cooking: classes held at USC’s Cancer Prevention & Control Program, Discovery 1 Building, Suite 200, 915 Greene St. Oct. 18, 6-8 p.m., Mediterranean evening with Patricia Moore-Pastides, menu includes roasted red pepper and feta dip, black-eyed peas and Swiss chard, zucchini-topped roasted beets cherry tomato and garlic bread bake, butter beans with fresh mint, braised cauliflower and sauteed onion, green beans with tomato, spankorizo, spinach and brown rice, and baklava. $40/person. Oct. 27: 6-8 p.m., Flavors of Fall: autumn grain bowl w/maple tahini dressing, decomposed salad, fall minestrone soup, roasted pear w/walnut and ginger filling, coconut chocolate truffles. $35/person. Register online at columbiascooking.org/classes/ or ColaCook@mailbox.sc.edu or (803) 576-5636
Fleur de Lys Home Culinary Institute: Chef Francois Fisera leads classes, $39/person, wine extra. Classes begin at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, red & white Tuscan wines w/lasagna; Oct. 18 & 21, Kobe beef w/Old Forester Bourbon sauce. Fleur de Lys is at 3001 Millwood Ave. (803) 765-9999 or fleurdelyscolumbiasc.com.
Let’s Cook Culinary Studio: Prices per person unless noted. Friday, Oct. 14, couples Spanish paella ($90/couple, 6:30); Oct. 15, chocolate (TBA); Oct. 15, Italian ($40, 6:30); Oct. 18, Wild Women ($50, 6:30); Oct. 27, Italian ($40, 6:15); Oct. 28, couples Lowcountry favorites ($90/couple, 6:30). Detailed listings at lets-cook.wixsite.com/letscookculinary. Let’s Cook is at 1305 Assembly St., (803) 348-5874.
McCutchen House at USC: Upcoming Chef du Jour classes: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays: Oct. 22, pasta and sauces ($50); Oct. 29, Bread 101 (extended 6-hour class, $90); Nov. 12, Chicken 101 ($50). Wine classes: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays: Oct. 25, Wines from Germany ($50); Nov. 15, Napa Valley wines ($50); Nov. 29, Bordeaux wines ($50); Dec. 6, rare and boutique wines ($99). Registration for classes through McCutchen House or call Becky Moran (803) 777-8225, moranrs@mailbox.sc.edu.
IHOP GIVEAWAY: Win breakfast for a year at IHOP by posting a photo of a memorable moment at an IHOP location, along with a caption, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #IHOPMomentContest by 11:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Twelve finalists’ photos will be selected and posted at www.ihopmoment.com and the public will vote on their favorite photo. Winner will recieve $2,600 in IHOP gift cards, first runner-up recieves $100 IHOP gift card, second runner-up recieves $50 IHOP gift card. More information at www.ihopmoment.com.
Restaurant Week Columbia: Beginning Thursday, Oct. 13-23, enjoy special pricing menus at lunch and dinner at select Columbia and Lexington area restaurants. See who is participating at restaurantweekcolumbia.com.
Got the best chili? Prove it! Five Points Chili Cookoff: noon-6 p.m. Nov. 12, Greene Street in Five Points. Competitors can sign up online now at fivepointscolumbia.com to compete for best Vegetarian, Bar/Restaurant, Texas Style, Non-Traditional and Silver Spoon (formerly People’s Choice). There will also be prizes for Overall Chili and Best Set-up.
Holy Schnitzel Oktoberfest at Incarnation Lutheran Church: Friday through Sunday, Oct. 14-16, 3005 Devine St. This family-oriented event features activites for the kids as well as brews and German food. www.oktoberfestcolumbia.com
Soda City Oktoberfest: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Enjoy a supersized Saturday market with beer and German music. www.facebook.com/events/1479648595620710/.
Fall Family Farm Day at Old McCaskill’s Farm: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at 377 Cantey Lane, Rembert. Enjoy fall harvest items, petting zoo, tours, pumpkin patch, horseback rides (1-3 p.m.), Balloon Zone (noon-4 p.m.) and more. Admission $5/person, free/children (2 and under) (803) 432-9537, www.oldmccaskillfarm.com.
Lexington Craft Beer Festival: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W Main St., Lexington. Sample craft beer and food from local restaurants and listen to live music. Brewers include Catawba Brewing Company, Coast Brewing Company, Conquest Brewing Company, Dead Eric Brewing Company, Good Times Brewing, Goose Island Brewing Company, Queens Brewery, River Dog Brewing Company, River Rat Brewery, Shebeen Brewing, Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, Sugar Creek Brewing, The Unknown Brewery, War Flag Brewing Company, Westbrook Brewing Company, 10 Barrel Brewing, Frothy Beard Brewing Company, Benford Brewing Company, Southbound Brewing Company and Raven Beer. Food from Old Mill Brew Pub, Tin Lizzy’s Cantina, Travinia Italian Kitchen and Yummie Creations Inc Gourmet To-Go. Tickets $30/person in advance, $40/person at gate, available at www.eventbrite.com.
Backyard Composting 101: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Ridgewood Park Community Center, 805 Crest St. Learn about composting food scraps and lawn debris in this FREE hands-on workshop. Register by Oct. 12, contact Chenille Williams at williamsc3@rcgov.us or (803) 576-2491
UGK: It Takes A Village pop-up dinner: 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at a location to be determined. The Underground Kitchen is back in Columbia. Part of the fun of these communal dinners is enjoying the mystery surrounding the identity of the guest chef and feeling a part of something special, as the time and location of the dinner will be known only to ticket holders 24-28 hours before the event. Tickets $135/person, includes dinner and cocktail, available at theundergroundkitchen.org.
Conservation You Can Taste: The Role of Ethnobiologists in the Collaborative Conservation of Food Diversity: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19, University of South Carolina’s Gambrell Hall, Room 153. Renown MacArthur Fellow, author and agrarian activist Gary Paul Nabhan talks about his latest book “Ethnobiology for the Future” in a free lecture and book signing. More information about this event: Prof. Gail Wagner, (803) 777-6548, schumanities.org. A welcome reception, $45/person, is planned 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at City Roots, www.cityroots.org
Bluegrass, Bidding & BBQ: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 20 at Robert Mills House & Gardens, 1616 Blanding St. Enjoy delicious barbecue from Yellow Dog Barbecue, drinks from Bourbon, live music from the Mustache Brothers and and assortment of silent auction items. Tickets $20/Palladium members in advance, $30/Historic Columbia members in advance, $40/public and at the gate, includes food and beverages. Proceeds benefit Historic Columbia. (803) 252-7742, ext. 15 or www.historiccolumbia.org/bbq.
Worms Ate My Lunch: Vermicomposting at Home: 4:30-6 p.m. Oct 20 at Lower Richland High School. Learn about turning food scraps and biodegradable products into fertilizer with the help of earthworms. Contact Karen Jackson, karen7@clemson.edu, (803) 865-1216 ext. 116 or Chenille Williams at williamsc3@rcgov.us or (803) 576-2491
Lake Carolina Wine & Food Festival: 2-5 p.m. Oct. 22 at The Lake House at Lake Carolina, 1090 Ballard Dr. Live food demonstrations from local chefs; food tastings from Spotted Salamander, Crescent Olive and Trader Joe’s; wines from Sam’s Fine Wine & Spirits; craft beers from Craft and Draft. Tickets $35/person, $15/children (12 and under), proceeds benefit Children’s Charities of the Midlands. www.eventbrite.com
Harvest Farm to Table Dinner: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Kershaw-Cornwallis House, 222 Broad Street, Camden. This dinner is part of a fundraising effort to build a permanent pavilion at the Camden Farmers Market. Tickets $100/person, available Saturdays at the Kershaw County Farmers Market, 222 Broad St.; or Mon-Sat at Camden City Market, 821 Broad St., info@camdencitymarket.com or (803) 272-0789.
Lowcountry VegFest: 10 a.m-4 p.m. Oct. 22 at Shelter Cove Community Park, 39 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head. Enjoy vegan food from local restaurants, vegan beer and wine, cooking demonstrations, speakers, advocates and more. Please bring a non-perishable vegan food item in lieu of admission fee to help stock the shelves at Sandalwood Food Pantry. Sponsored by the Palmetto Plant Eaters Club lowcountryvegfest.com.
Fall Farm Fest at Aiken County Farmers Market: 8 a.m. - noon, Oct 22 and 29 at 115 Williamsburg St., Aiken. Celebrate the fall harvest season over two weekends. Rebecca Lang, author of The Southern Vegetable Book, will be the guest Oct. 22; a costume contest is the highlight of the Oct. 29 market. Both Saturdays will feature Touch-A-Tractor events, pumpkin painting and more. (803) 293-2214, www.visitaikensc.com
The second annual Gervais Street Bridge Dinner: 4-8 p.m. Sunday, October 23. A seated multicourse dinner for 1,000 with cocktails, beer and wine in the center of the bridge spanning the Congaree River. Tickets $150/person with reserved tables starting at $2,500 (for eight people). Proceeds will benefit Congaree Riverkeeper, Canoeing for Kids, Heroes in Blue and Harvest Hope Food Bank. Info: gervaisstreetbridgedinner.com.
FREE COOKIES! 9 a.m.-3 a.m. in store, 10 a.m.-3 a.m. delivery, Monday, Oct. 24. Insomnia Cookies celebrates the opening of the chain’s 100th location by offering customers a free traditional cookie with any purchase, all day long (in-store and delivery). The store in Five Points delivers to most of downtown Columbia and surrounding areas until 3 a.m. (check out the map), Insomnia Cookies, 2013 Devine St., insomniacookies.com.
Spotted Salamander Oktoberfest: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26, at 1531 Richland St. Chefs Travis Rayle and Gerard Lin (The Wurst Wagen) prepare a five-course family style dinner featuring brews from Bierkeller Columbia. $65/person, call for reservations, (803) 546-0005, spottedsalamandercatering.com
Rosso Wine Dinner: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 with Bob Sabatini of Aleph wines and Count Sebastiano Capponi of Villa Calcinaia in Chianti. Enjoy a four-course dinner paired with wine, $68/person. Call for reservations: (803) 787-3949, Trenholm Plaza, rossocolumbia.com
Sustainable Agriculture Conference: Nov. 4-6 in Durham, N.C. The annual Carolina Farm Stewardship Association’s meeting of farmers, agripreneurs and ag-tivists, health advocates, gardeners, consumers and homesteaders — anyone interested in food production. Participate in hands-on intensives, farm tours, demonstrations, great food and conversation and community-building. www.carolinafarmstewards.org.
Wine, Women & Shoes: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 10, USC Alumni Center, 900 Senate St. Sip world class wines and savor delicioius bites while shopping designer fashions or bidding in the auction with proceeds to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Columbia. Tickets $75/person or $150 VIP (includes extra hour for shopping, premier fashion show seating and VIP swag bag) available at www.winewomenandshoes.com.
Bubbie’s Brisket & Bakery: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 13, Beth Shalom Synagogue, 5827 N. Trenholm Rd. Celebrate a Jewish food extravaganza with your favorites: brisket, corned beef, matzah ball soup, knishes, challah, rugalach and more. Pre-order deadline is Oct. 15 and must be accompanied with payment. (803) 782-2500, www.bethshalomcolumbia.org
South Carolina Oyster Festival: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 20, Robert Mills House and Gardens, 1616 Blanding St. Bring your chairs, blankets and oyster knives and enjoy live music, ice cold beer, wine garden and oysters (other food will be available), and reduced rates on museum home tours. Admission $5/person does NOT include oysters, food or drinks. scoysterfest.com
Sustainable Holiday Celebration: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 28 at 701 Whaley. Shop from more than 40 local artisans and food crafters and sample foods from local restaurants with a focus on sustainable food. Tickets $15, $10 for senior citizens and members of the Armed Forces. www.sustainablemidlands.org or sustainablemidlands@gmail.com.
Christmas Crafters at Aiken County Farmers Market: 8 a.m. - noon, Dec. 10 and 17 at 115 Williamsburg St., Aiken. Local handmade gifts available. www.visitaikensc.com
DNR needs crabbers! SC Department of Natural Resources is looking for recreational crabbers and commercial crabbers to help test bycatch reduction devices (BRDs) that reduce the number of turtles caught in crab traps. Beginning with the 2016 fall season, DNR needs 50 recreational and 10 commercial crabbers in each of these three regions: (a) Jasper, Colleton and Beaufort counties; (b) Charleston County; and (c) Georgetown and Horry counties. Interested crabbers should visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/CrabTrapExcluder or call (843) 953-9097. More information at www.dnr.sc.gov/wildlife/diamondbackterrapin/research/fisheries.html.
Lobster Tuesdays are back at Rosso Trattoria Italia, in Trenholm Plaza, for a limited time. Enjoy a wood-grilled Maine lobster tail topped with savory heirloom tomato-tarragon butter with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and local vegetable succotash for $26. Trenholm Plaza in Forest Acres. www.rossocolumbia.com
Wednesday Wine Tasting at Gervais & Vine: 5:30-7 p.m., sample a few while enjoying live music; or check out the Happy Hour Wine Flights, 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, three 2-ounce glasses for $8. 620 Gervais St. (803) 799-8463, www.gervine.com
Wine Wednesdays at Craft And Draft will feature select wines at $5 per glass and three to four wines that will be available for sampling and buying. Craft and Draft is at 2706 Devine St. (803) 764-2575, www.craftanddraftbeer.com
Third Thursday ART(uncorked) at SakiTumi, enjoy 3-4 wines and meet a local artist and discuss their original work. 807 Gervais St., (803) 931-0700, www.sakifresh.com
Lunch at Old McCaskill’s Farm begins at noon every Friday. Served buffet-style, first come, first served, $10 per person. Check out the farm store while you’re there for farm-raised meats, cheeses and more. 377 Cantey Lane, Rembert, (803) 432-9537, www.oldmccaskillfarm.com.
Learn to make sushi at SakiTumi: By appointment, couples and small groups can call and arrange classes in the art of making sushi. Pricing options include food and class, or choose to include wine or hot sake. Call (803) 931-0700 after 2 p.m. for scheduling or information. SakiTumi is at 807 Gervais St.
Take a trip, see a farm: The South Carolina Agritourism Association has created a Passport Program for farms in order to educate folks on what the agriculture industry means to the state. Participants can get a passport from any of the 44 farms on the tour and the more stamps collected in the passport, the more chances to win prizes, with one winner taking home $100 in Certified SC products. https://agriculture.sc.gov/divisions/agency-services/agritourism
Learn to become a farmer. Incubator Farm plots available at Sandhill Research and Education Center on Clemson Road in Columbia. Participants in the Agriculture Incubator Program will have access to up to a 1/2 acre of irrigated land, a packing shed, equipment use, access to technical assistance, access to markets and training opportunities. Fee of $350 per year for up to three years, plus required safety and operation training. Contact Harry Crissy, hcrissy@clemson.edu (use “Columbia Incubator” in subject line) or call (843) 730-5211.
Get the App: South Carolina Farmers and Roadside Market App shows more than 200 farmers markets and roadside produce stands. Click on location to see address, hours of operation, and methods of payment. New recipes each month will feature in-season produce. www.scdhec.gov/farmersmarkets.
Pressure Canning Testing by Clemson Extension done by appointment at Sandhills Research and Education Center on Clemson Road. Have your pressure canner dial gauges checked for accuracy before use by an extension agent. $6, cash or check. Call 803-865-1216 ext. 114 for more information.
The 2016 Midlands Farm & Food Guide is now available. This 24-page booklet makes it easy to find local farms and farmers markets and learn which area restaurants and retail shops carry S.C.-farmed foods. Published in conjunction with Midlands Food Alliance’s Local Food Pledge campaign, this free guide can be found at Rosewood Market, Whole Foods, S.C. Department of Agriculture, AgSouth & Arbor One Farm Credit, Clemson Extension offices, farmers markets and online at www.sc.edu/nutrition/doc/Midlands%20Farm%20Guide.pdf
FoodShare Columbia connects families and communities with affordable fresh fruits and vegetables from local and regional farmers. The partnership of the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, Richland Library, USC School of Medicine, EdVenture Children’s Museum and the Columbia Housing Authority provides boxed food that can be ordered twice a month, between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Bellfield Cultural Arts Center at 2611 Grant St., (803) 255-8161. Cost is $20; $10 for SNAP participants. Cash and EBT accepted. www.facebook.com/FoodShare-Columbia
Two Gals and a Fork Food Tours and Historic Columbia present historic food tours of the Vista: Choose 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. or 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Guests will visit five restaurants, sample some specialties and learn the history of Columbia. Tickets $30-38, depending on the number in your party, custom tours for 10 or more guests. More information available at www.twogalsfoodtours.com or call (803) 360-0578 or (803) 260-7992.
Columbia Food Tours takes you on walking tours of downtown Columbia and Five Points to experience the culture and cuisine of the capital city. Sign up for a tour, and visit six to eight of Columbia restaurants and sample items. Tours last 2 1/2 hours, rain or shine. Details and ticket reservations, $42 per person, at www.columbiafoodtours.com
Columbia Brew Bus offers tours of Columbia’s beer/wine and distilling scene. Choose the Brewery Tour: includes pick-up/drop-off at Liberty Tap Room, stops at Conquest Brewing, River Rat Brewery and Swamp Cabbage Brewing. At each stop, you get at least 16 ounces of beer samples, brewery tour, Q&A with brewery staff and opportunity to buy brewery merchandise. Choose the Wine and Spirits Tour: pick-up/drop-off at Bourbon Columbia, stops at Copper Horse Distilling, Crouch Distilling and Vino Garage. Distilleries will offer tour and tasting session. Vino Garage will have a custom tasting hosted by owner Doug Aylard. Along the way, enjoy sightseeing, light snacks, trivia and prizes, coolers to keep purchases cold and an all-S.C. music playlist curated by Scene SC. Tickets $45/person, $20 designated driver. www.columbiabrewbus.com
Copper Horse Distilling behind-the-scene tours on Fridays and Saturdays. Space is limited and reservations required, call (803) 779-2993 to book a spot. Large groups can be accommodated for private tours. All tours include a tasting of Copper Horse Distilling products (Old Mill Vodka, Copper Cream, Copper Horse Rum and Bulle Rock Gin). 929 Huger St., www.copperhorsedistilling.com
Farmers in the Forest: Forest Acres Farmers Market at Richland Mall in the parking lot along Beltline Boulevard. Wednesdays 3-7 p.m. through Oct. 26. Vendor applications can be found at farmersintheforest.org; follow on Facebook.
Blythewood Farmers Market: 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Doko Meadows, 171 Langford Road, Blythewood. Michaela Barno, (843) 697-1733.
302 Artisans at Senate’s End: 2-7 p.m. (No Frills Grill food truck serves lunch noon-6 p.m.) Thursdays through Oct. 29 at 302 Senate St. www.facebook.com/302Artisans
Northeast Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 25, Lake Carolina Town Center, Northeast Richland. www.lakecarolina.com
Rosewood Market Farmers Market: 4-7 p.m. every Friday, 2803 Rosewood Dr. (803) 256-6410 www.rosewoodmarket.com
1st Market at First Nazareth Baptist Church: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 21; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays; Millwood parking lot across from church. Senior vouchers, WIC, SNAP/EBT and debit cards accepted. Local farmers and gardeners encouraged to participate; (803) 254-6232
Kershaw County Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays through Nov. 19 at 222 Broad St., Camden. www.kcfarmersmarket.org
Soda City Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday at the 1500 block of Main Street. www.sodacitysc.com
Sandhills Farmers Market: 2-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 22, 2016 at Sandhill Research Center, 900 Clemson Road, across from Village at Sandhill, Northeast Richland.
Healthy Carolina’s Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays on Greene Street in front of Preston. www.sa.sc.edu/healthycarolina/farmersmarket. USC On-Campus delivery via Pinckney’s Produce and AFRESH! can be scheduled in 4-, 6- and 12-week sessions.
SEEDS OF HOPE FARMERS MARKETS All Seeds of Hope Markets accept WIC and DSS FMNP Vouchers.
▪ 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays until October at the Lourie Center, 1650 Park Circle. (803) 779-1971
▪ 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays until October at Shandon United Methodist Church, 3407 Devine St. (803) 256-8383
