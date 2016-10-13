Sneak peek at ‘Top Chef: Charleston’ released by Bravo TV

Bravo TV has just released a sneak peek at Season 14 of the popular “Top Chef” program that filmed in Charleston earlier this year.
In a twist to casting for this season, eight new chefs from around the country will unpack their knives against eight returning chefs from past seasons.
The first-time cheftestants include:
Silvia Barban –Brooklyn, NY
Emily Hahn – Charleston, SC
Jamie Lynch – Charlotte, NC
Annie Pettry – Louisville, KY
Sylva Senat – Philadelphia, PA
Gerald Sombright – Marco Island, FL
BJ Smith – Portland, OR
Jim Smith – Montgomery, AL
Guest judges throughout the season include South Carolina’s Sean Brock, Frank Lee, and Mike Lata in addition to Daniel Humm, William Guidara, Jeremiah Tower, Dominique Ansel, Richard Blais, Chris Cosentino, Michael Voltaggio, Hugh Acheson, BJ Dennis, Carrie Morey, Nilou Motammed, John Currence, Alexander Smalls, Michael Cimarusti and Michael Solomonov.
The some of the competitions are skewed to reflect the surroundings with a biscuit blowout and shrimp and grits cookoff, and maybe the most challenging, cooking for BBQ legend Rodney Scott, of Scott’s BBQ in Hemingway, to the tunes of Darius Rucker.
Returning to the judges’ panel will be host Padma Lakshmi, head judge Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, and a new judge and “Top Chef Masters” alum Graham Elliot. Season 14 begins airing 10 p.m. Dec. 1 on Bravo, Time Warner channel 47.
