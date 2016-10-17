Fork & Goal: Sweet tea, potatoes and seafood in a salad? Yes, he went there

The University of South Carolina Gamecocks take on the University of Massachusetts Minutemen Saturday at Williams-Brice. Chef Ramon Dickerson, of Columbia’s 2 Fat 2 Fly and Wing City, thought he’d bring a little bit of Boston to the party and mix crab and lobster with Southern sweet tea and potato salad for the one tailgate side dish that you cannot do without.
Seafood Potato Salad
Serves 6-8
5 pounds potatoes, skins on
1 gallon sweet tea
1 tablespoon salt
2 lobster tails, poached (see recipe)
2 cups crab meat, picked through for shells
2/3 cup bacon, cooked
6 room temperature uncooked eggs
3 tablespoons white vinegar, DIVIDED
1 1/2 tablespoons cider vinegar (or Crescent Olive’s Sicilian Lemon White Balsamic)
1 cup finely minced sweet onion
2 teaspoons celery salt or celery seed is fine too
2 teaspoons of dried thyme
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon poppy seeds (optional)
1/4 cup white sugar
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
3 cups mayonnaise (we recommend Hellmann’s or homemade)
1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil (Crescent Olive Harvest Dill Olive Oil, preferably)
1/3 cup canola oil
Old Bay seasoning, for topping
1 1/2 cup Cape Cod Potato Chips, crushed for topping
Place washed unpeeled potatoes in a large pot and cover with sweet tea and enough water to about 3 inches above potatoes. Add one tablespoon salt and bring to a boil. Reduce to a medium boil and boil for 30 to 40 minutes depending on the size of your potatoes. Prick with a fork to tell when they are done.
While potatoes are cooking, bring a medium pot of water to a boil, add the 1 1/2 tablespoons of white vinegar, and gently add the whole eggs in with a slotted spoon being careful not to crack the shells. Boil rapidly for five minutes. Turn off heat and let the eggs sit in the hot water for 15 minutes.
Drain the eggs and shake the pan back and forth to crack the shells. Under running water remove the shells. Roughly chop the eggs in large pieces and set aside.
In a medium bowl, mix the other 1 1/2 tablespoons of white vinegar, cider vinegar, onions, thyme, celery salt, pepper, poppy seeds (if using), sugar, mustard and mayonnaise. Set aside and refrigerate.
Mix both oils together in a measuring cup or other small container.
Once the potatoes are cooked, leave them in the hot water and remove one at a time with a slotted spoon to your cutting board. Cut potatoes into chunks and place in large bowl.
Once you are a quarter of the way through cutting the hot potatoes, pour one quarter of the mixed oil over the cut potatoes and gently fold to combine. Repeat until all of the oil and potatoes are in the large bowl.
Add the mayonnaise mixture to the hot oiled potatoes and gently mix. Add the cooked eggs and gently mix. Add the crab, lobster and bacon. Gently mix.
Now pour the entire contents out onto a sheet pan spreading evenly. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled to below 40 degrees. Once cool enough transfer potato salad to your serving container, top with Old Bay, chips and enjoy.
If serving this outside, try to keep shaded and, as an added precaution, place a bowl of ice (larger than the bowl you are using) under the bowl of potato salad to keep it chilled while serving. Place leftovers in the refrigerator as soon as you have finished serving.
Ramone Dickerson, 2 Fat 2 Fly and Wing City, adapted from Uncle Jack’s Potato Salad...so good
Poached Lobster Tails
Serves 2
2 lobster tails, shelled and sliced
Water
2-3 Tablespoons of Crescent Olive Meyer Lemon Olive Oil
In a shallow pan, with the olive oil and just enough water to almost cover lobster, bring to light boil.
As soon as lobster is white and firm remove as to not overcook. Set aside.
When lobster cools, roughly chop.
