Charleston Chef Frank Lee give you ‘The S.N.O.B. Experience’

Iconic Charleston chef Frank Lee, formerly of Slightly North of Broad, brings his classic bistro style to his cookbook “The S.N.O.B. Experience.” Included are SNOB classics, side dishes and sauces, and seasonal plates that helped establish a loyal customer base at the revered Charleston restaurant.
Featuring full color photographs of finished dishes, Lee’s cookbook is a compilation of his 23 years at SNOB. “As much of a storybook as it is a cookbook, my hope is that guests will gain a glimpse into the heart and soul of SNOB and be inspired to recreate the restaurant’s experience in their own kitchens surrounded by friends and family,” says Lee.
Lee began his career in Columbia at 221 Pickens Street in 1973. He left Columbia in 1981 to tour Europe before continuing his training in restaurants in Chicago and Washington, DC. Lee returned to South Carolina in 1992 where he joined Richard Elliott at The Colony House in Charleston. In 1993, Lee, Elliott and David Marconi opened SNOB and formed Southern Maverick Kitchens. In addition to SNOB, that restaurant group owned High Cotton restaurants in Charleston and Greenville, Old Village Post House in Mount Pleasant and the Charleston Cooks! stores in Charleston, Greenville and Columbia. Southern Maverick Kitchens was purchased in 2015 by Hall Management Group, where Lee assumed a chef emeritus title. Lee stepped down as the executive chef at SNOB in June 2016.
“The S.N.O.B. Experience” is available for pre-order on Amazon ($39.95) and has a Dec. 7 release date.
