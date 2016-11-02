Chili, tacos and other food news in Columbia

Foodie events
November Harvest Dinner: The Spotted Salamander’s chefs Jessica Shilato and Travis Rayle join Farm to Table Event Co. resident chef Drew Thompson and Bourbon’s executive chef Frank Bradley for a four-course, family-style dinner. Cocktails by Bourbon, wine pairings by Advintage.
6:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at City Roots, 1005 Airport Blvd. $75. www.farmtotableeventco.com
Wine, Women & Shoes: Sip world class wines and savor delicious bites while shopping designer fashions or bidding in an auction, with proceeds to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Columbia.
6-10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at USC Alumni Center, 900 Senate St. $75, $150 for VIP (includes extra hour for shopping, premier fashion show seating and VIP swag bag). www.winewomenandshoes.com
Got the best chili in town?: Compete for best Vegetarian, Bar/Restaurant, Texas Style, Non-Traditional and Silver Spoon (formerly People’s Choice) at the annual Five Points Chili Cook-off. There also will be prizes for Overall Chili and Best Set-up.
Noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Greene Street in Five Points. Sign up online at www.fivepointscolumbia.com.
Bovinoche Bluegrass Festival: Jeff Bannister will be roasting whole roasted chicken, goat and pig, and Kristian Niemi will be serving up some surprises. The Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band headlines the Saturday music line-up with The Mustache Brothers, Mountain Express, The Plowboys, Dirty Gone Dolas, Prairie Willows, Liver Pudding, DC Leakage, DR Roundhouse and more. Camping spaces available, (freindly) dogs and kids welcome.
Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13 at Magnolia Lodge, 631 Long Town Road, Ridgeway. $50, with proceeds benefitting Barclay School. www.magnoliafarmlodge.com
Bubbie’s Brisket & Bakery: Celebrate a Jewish food extravaganza with your favorites: brisket, corned beef, matzah ball soup, knishes, challah, rugalach and more.
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, Beth Shalom Synagogue, 5827 N. Trenholm Road. (803) 782-2500, www.bethshalomcolumbia.org
One Taco, Two Taco opened last week in the former Buddy’s Saucy Dogs location. The artisan Mexican restaurant’s menu includes, “a lot of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, chimichangas and the best carne asada fries and desserts in the universe,” said Arif Rizvi, co-owner with Jeff Zona.
5225 Sunset Blvd., Lexington. www.onetacotwotaco.com
Rooftop Pizza Pub has scheduled an early November opening in the building that once housed Moe’s Grapevine in the Rosewood neighborhood. Owner Gabe Williams and manager Jason Price are finalizing the menu.
4478 Rosewood Drive
