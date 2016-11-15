Potential Listeria contamination prompts recall of cookie dough products

The FDA announced a recall on cookie dough products because of the potential presence of Listeria monocytogenes.
Aspen Hills supplied cookie dough to Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Company, Inc. and Smith Foods Pacific, which have recalled various flavors of cookie dough – including Weight Watchers Smart Ones Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Sundae frozen dessert and Ashby’s Sterling Ice Cream’s Peanut Butter Landslide.
According to USfoods.com, Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
No illnesses have been linked to the products, according to USfoods.com.
WIS.com reported the Smart Ones recall is for 4-packs of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Sundae with “best when used by” dates ranging from Dec. 28, 2016 to July 28, 2017. The Ashby’s Ice Cream recalls is for 3-gallon containers with Item No. 7305 and Lot No. 16195.
The voluntary recalls are precautionary measures, and there have been no consumer complaints or reported illnesses due to the issue, the FDA reports.
What You Can Do
- Avoid eating or serving any recalled products
- Do not use any of these products as ingredients in recipes, even if cooked
- Follow instructions to discard recalled products in a manner that prevents others from eating them
- Wash and sanitize display cases and refrigerators where potentially contaminated products were stored
- Operators who have processed any potentially contaminated products need to be concerned about cross-contamination
- Wash and sanitize cutting boards, surfaces, and utensils used to prepare, serve, or store potentially contaminated products
- Wash hands with warm water and soap following the cleaning and sanitation process
- Persons who think they may have become ill with a food-borne illness should consult their health care providers
USfoods.com
Comments