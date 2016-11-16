Cook’s calendar: Chocolate + tea, Nick + Terra, and 302 Artisan’s and SC Oyster fests this weekend

Cooking classes
Chef Brandon Velie, of Juniper: The Art of the Leftover: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, Juniper restaurant, 640 East Main St., Ridge Spring. Chef Velie puts his creative spin on how to use your Thanksgiving leftovers. $40/person, call for reservation, (803) 685-7547
Columbia’s Cooking: classes held at USC’s Cancer Prevention & Control Program, Discovery 1 Building, Suite 200, 915 Greene St. Nov. 17: 5:30 p.m., Plant Based Friends-Giving: cream of mushroom soup, white bean and kale salad, wild rice stuffing, butternut squash and sweet potato casserole, apple fennel sage lentil loaf, vegan creme brulee. $35/person. Register online at columbiascooking.org/classes/ or ColaCook@mailbox.sc.edu or (803) 576-5636.
Fleur de Lys Home Culinary Institute: Chef Francois Fisera leads classes, $39/person, wine extra. Classes begin at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, steak au poivre with haricot verts; Friday, Nov. 18 & 21, rack of lamb, haricot vert; Nov. 25, Beaujolais Nouveau celebration with beef burgundy; Nov. 29 & 30, pork tenderloin flambe with cognac cream sauce, wild mushroom and potatoes au gratin. Fleur de Lys is at 3001 Millwood Ave. (803) 765-9999 or fleurdelyscolumbiasc.com.
Let’s Cook Culinary Studio: Prices per person unless noted. Friday, Nov. 18, couples Tuscan foods; Nov. 22, pies; Nov. 25 & 26, Family Night, children must be 10 years or older. Detailed listings at lets-cook.wixsite.com/letscookculinary. Let’s Cook is at 1305 Assembly St., (803) 348-5874 or lets-cook@earthlink.net
McCutchen House at USC: Wine classes: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays: Nov. 29, Bordeaux wines ($50); Dec. 6, rare and boutique wines ($99). Registration for classes through McCutchen House or call Becky Moran (803) 777-8225, moranrs@mailbox.sc.edu.
Special events
Youngs Pecans + Spring Valley Rotary annual fundraiser: Order your pecan halves and assorted nuts now for the holidays. 100% of all proceeds fund scholarships and support local nonprofits including Lourie Center, SisterCare, Alzheimer’s Research (CART), Wreaths Across America, Ronald McDonald House, Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital, Harvest Hope Food Bank, and others. Contact Diane Junis, (803) 873-0254, dhoward26@sc.rr.com or a Spring Valley Rotarian. Items include: pecan halves 1 lb/$10; honey crisp pecans 14 oz/$14; chocolate butter toffee pecans 14 oz/$14; butter roasted/salted cashews 1 lb/$18; Favorite Foursome 12 oz tin/$19; chocolate pecan halves 22 oz/$18; butter roasted/salted pecans 24 oz/$19; mini duet chocolate/praline 24 oz/$22; Seventh Heaven 2 lb/$30; and sugar-free chocolate pecan halves 2 lb/$30.
Blythewood Rotary Annual Boston Butt Fundraiser: Pre-order and pay before Friday, Nov. 18, for a centerpiece to your holiday meal. Perfectly rubbed and smoked Boston butts, $35 apiece. Peanuts and bags of Blythewood Rotary’s Secret Rub, $5 each. All orders can be picked up 5-6 p.m. from Weatherby Court cul-de-sac in Windermere on Dec. 2. Proceeds support Blythewood community outreach programs. Information/orders: David Cowan, (803) 331-2475 or agamesports@sc.rr.com
USC-Clemson Certified SC Grown Palmetto Series Food Drive: through Nov. 21 to benefit Harvest Hope Food Bank and Golden Harvest Food Bank. In Columbia, canned goods can be dropped off at Bi-Lo locations: 4464 Devine St., 2349 Augusta Rd., 300 Knox Abbot Dr., and 2453 Charleston Hwy. On the USC Campus: 650 Lincoln, Patterson Hall, Russell House, Strom, Columbia Hall, Capstone, South Quad, West Quad, East Quad, Bates, Bates West, Rice, Dodie Enrichment Center, Coliseum and fraternity/sorority houses. Gamecock fans can also text HHFB Cocks to 501501 to donate $10. Learn more about the Palmetto Series at www.palmettoseries.com or www.scfoodbankassociation.org/palmetto-series.
Nick Night at Terra: Wednesday, Nov. 16, enjoy a special three-course menu created by Chef Mike Davis, proceeds benefit Nickelodeon Theatre. Reservations, (803) 791-3443. Terra is at 100 State St., West Columbia. www.terrasc.com
Farm to Trunk wine event: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at City Roots, 1005 Airport Blvd. Get ready for the holidays with a wine tasting and buying event with wines from Advintage. Cases of wine will be available for order and pick-up on Friday. Tickets $20/person, www.farmtotableeventco.com.
Tea + Chocolate: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 302 Artisans. J Cottage Industries pairs four teas with Evolution through Chocolate’s truffles. Sample vanilla clove chai + banana clove truffle, gingerbread black tea + gingerbread truffle, pomegranate gree tea + red wine syrup truffle, and the final pairing is to be determined. Tickets $12/person, www.facebook.com/302Artisans
Reconstructing Home Art Show & Silent Auction: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, Agape Conference Center. Small plate samplings from local restaurants, including TakoSushi, Michael’s, Villa Tronco, Blue Marlin, Thirsty Fellow and Al-Amir; live music by Prettier Than Matt. Celebrate the resiliency of Transitions clients as they work to overcome homelessness and the resiliency of the community as it overcomes the impact of the 2015 flood. Tickets $50/person, available through www.transitionssc.org.
German Harvest Festival with Bierkeller Columbia: noon-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at City Roots, 1005 Airport Blvd. The Farm to Table Event Co. pairs up with Bierkeller Columbia and The Wurst Wagen to present a German-inspired festival featuring charcuterie, beer and wine. Bierkeller releases the long-awaited Rauchbier Smoked Beer, an amber lager with 5.3% ABV. Admission $5/person, food and drink extra, food service ends at 6 p.m. www.farmtotableeventco.com.
Senate’s End Fall Festival: noon-6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 20, at 302 Senate St. Enjoy live music, food trucks, beer and wine, and arts and crafts. Admission is free but $25 contributions to benefit SC Commission for the Blind. Seated jazz brunch available for sponsors or groups of eight contributing at $500 or $1,000 level. www.facebook.com/302Artisans
South Carolina Oyster Festival: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, Robert Mills House and Gardens, 1616 Blanding St. Bring your chairs, blankets and oyster knives and enjoy live music, ice cold beer, wine garden and oysters (other food will be available), and reduced rates on museum home tours. Admission $5/person does NOT include oysters, food or drinks. scoysterfest.com.
Slow Food Columbia monthly meeting: 6 p.m. Nov. 21 at Bourbon, 1214 Main St. Open to all who are interested in the slow food movement, local eats + drinks and meeting new people.
Thanksgiving Wine + Chocolate: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 302 Artisans. Wines from Vino Garage are paired with Evolution through Chocolate truffles. Tickets $25/person, $40/couple, seating limited. www.facebook.com/302Artisans
Sustainable Holiday Celebration: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 28 at 701 Whaley. Shop from more than 40 local artisans and food crafters, and sample foods from local restaurants — including Arabesque on Devine, Blue Marlin, Kaminsky’s, Michael’s on Main, The Spotted Salamander, The Wired Goat and Whole Foods Catering. Tickets $15, $10 for senior citizens and members of the Armed Forces. www.sustainablemidlands.org or sustainablemidlands@gmail.com, (803) 470-4302
SlowFood Columbia + Midlands Food Alliance Potluck: 6 p.m. Nov. 30 at City Roots, 1005 Airport Blvd. Bring a dish to share (and serving utensil) and join in the discussion about happenings in the local food community. Free and open to everyone. www.slowfoodcolumbia.org, midlandsfoodalliance.wordpress.com.
December Harvest Dinner with Chef Frank Lee: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at City Roots. Farm to Table Events Company brings celebrated Charleston Chef Frank Lee to the final Harvest Dinner of the year. Lee has just released this cookbook “The S.N.O.B. Experience” and it will be the inspiration for a four course, family-style dinner with cocktail and wine pairings. Tickets $75/person, gratuity not included. www.farmtotableeventco.com
Christmas Crafters at Aiken County Farmers Market: 8 a.m. - noon, Dec. 10 and 17 at 115 Williamsburg St., Aiken. Local handmade gifts available. www.visitaikensc.com
DNR needs crabbers! SC Department of Natural Resources is looking for recreational crabbers and commercial crabbers to help test bycatch reduction devices (BRDs) that reduce the number of turtles caught in crab traps. Beginning with the 2016 fall season, DNR needs 50 recreational and 10 commercial crabbers in each of these three regions: (a) Jasper, Colleton and Beaufort counties; (b) Charleston County; and (c) Georgetown and Horry counties. Interested crabbers should visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/CrabTrapExcluder or call (843) 953-9097. More information at www.dnr.sc.gov/wildlife/diamondbackterrapin/research/fisheries.html.
Wine Tuesdays at Rosso Trattoria Italia, in Trenholm Plaza. www.rossocolumbia.com
Wednesday Wine Tasting at Gervais & Vine: 5:30-7 p.m., sample a few while enjoying live music; or check out the Happy Hour Wine Flights, 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, three 2-ounce glasses for $8. 620 Gervais St. (803) 799-8463, www.gervine.com
Wine Wednesdays at Craft And Draft will feature select wines at $5 per glass and three to four wines that will be available for sampling and buying. Craft and Draft is at 2706 Devine St. (803) 764-2575, www.craftanddraftbeer.com
Third Thursday ART(uncorked) at SakiTumi, enjoy 3-4 wines and meet a local artist and discuss their original work. 807 Gervais St., (803) 931-0700, www.sakifresh.com
Lunch at Old McCaskill’s Farm begins at noon every Friday. Served buffet-style, first come, first served, $10 per person. Check out the farm store while you’re there for farm-raised meats, cheeses and more. 377 Cantey Lane, Rembert, (803) 432-9537, www.oldmccaskillfarm.com.
Learn to make sushi at SakiTumi: By appointment, couples and small groups can call and arrange classes in the art of making sushi. Pricing options include food and class, or choose to include wine or hot sake. Call (803) 931-0700 after 2 p.m. for scheduling or information. SakiTumi is at 807 Gervais St.
FoodShare Columbia connects families and communities with affordable fresh fruits and vegetables from local and regional farmers. The partnership of the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, Richland Library, USC School of Medicine, EdVenture Children’s Museum and the Columbia Housing Authority provides boxed food that can be ordered twice a month, between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Bellfield Cultural Arts Center at 2611 Grant St., (803) 255-8161. Cost is $20; $10 for SNAP participants. Cash and EBT accepted. www.facebook.com/FoodShare-Columbia.
Take a trip, see a farm: The South Carolina Agritourism Association has created a Passport Program for farms in order to educate folks on what the agriculture industry means to the state. Participants can get a passport from any of the 44 farms on the tour and the more stamps collected in the passport, the more chances to win prizes, with one winner taking home $100 in Certified SC products. https://agriculture.sc.gov/divisions/agency-services/agritourism
Learn to become a farmer. Incubator Farm plots available at Sandhill Research and Education Center on Clemson Road in Columbia. Participants in the Agriculture Incubator Program will have access to up to a 1/2 acre of irrigated land, a packing shed, equipment use, access to technical assistance, access to markets and training opportunities. Fee of $350 per year for up to three years, plus required safety and operation training. Contact Harry Crissy, hcrissy@clemson.edu (use “Columbia Incubator” in subject line) or call (843) 730-5211.
Get the App: South Carolina Farmers and Roadside Market App shows more than 200 farmers markets and roadside produce stands. Click on location to see address, hours of operation, and methods of payment. New recipes each month will feature in-season produce. www.scdhec.gov/farmersmarkets.
Pressure Canning Testing by Clemson Extension done by appointment at Sandhills Research and Education Center on Clemson Road. Have your pressure canner dial gauges checked for accuracy before use by an extension agent. $6, cash or check. Call 803-865-1216 ext. 114 for more information.
The 2016 Midlands Farm & Food Guide is now available. This 24-page booklet makes it easy to find local farms and farmers markets and learn which area restaurants and retail shops carry S.C.-farmed foods. Published in conjunction with Midlands Food Alliance’s Local Food Pledge campaign, this free guide can be found at Rosewood Market, Whole Foods, S.C. Department of Agriculture, AgSouth & Arbor One Farm Credit, Clemson Extension offices, farmers markets and online at www.sc.edu/nutrition/doc/Midlands%20Farm%20Guide.pdf
Tours
Two Gals and a Fork Food Tours and Historic Columbia present historic food tours of the Vista: Saturday, Nov. 12, choose 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. or 4-6:30 p.m. tour times. Guests will visit five restaurants, sample some specialties and learn the history of Columbia. Tickets $30-38, depending on the number in your party, custom tours for 10 or more guests. More information available at www.twogalsfoodtours.com or call (803) 360-0578 or (803) 260-7992.
Columbia Food Tours takes you on walking tours of downtown Columbia and Five Points to experience the culture and cuisine of the capital city. Sign up for a tour, and visit six to eight of Columbia restaurants and sample items. Tours last 2 1/2 hours, rain or shine. Details and ticket reservations, $42 per person, at www.columbiafoodtours.com
Columbia Brew Bus offers tours of Columbia’s beer/wine and distilling scene. Choose the Brewery Tour: includes pick-up/drop-off at Liberty Tap Room, stops at Conquest Brewing, River Rat Brewery and Swamp Cabbage Brewing. At each stop, you get at least 16 ounces of beer samples, brewery tour, Q&A with brewery staff and opportunity to buy brewery merchandise. Choose the Wine and Spirits Tour: pick-up/drop-off at Bourbon Columbia, stops at Copper Horse Distilling, Crouch Distilling and Vino Garage. Distilleries will offer tour and tasting session. Vino Garage will have a custom tasting hosted by owner Doug Aylard. Along the way, enjoy sightseeing, light snacks, trivia and prizes, coolers to keep purchases cold and an all-S.C. music playlist curated by Scene SC. Tickets $45/person, $20 designated driver. www.columbiabrewbus.com
Copper Horse Distilling behind-the-scene tours on Fridays and Saturdays. Space is limited and reservations required, call (803) 779-2993 to book a spot. Large groups can be accommodated for private tours. All tours include a tasting of Copper Horse Distilling products (Old Mill Vodka, Copper Cream, Copper Horse Rum and Bulle Rock Gin). 929 Huger St., www.copperhorsedistilling.com
Market News
City Roots Farm: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays, 1005 Airport Blvd., www.cityroots.org
Rosewood Market Farmers Market: 4-7 p.m. every Friday, 2803 Rosewood Dr. (803) 256-6410 www.rosewoodmarket.com
Kershaw County Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays through Nov. 19 at 222 Broad St., Camden. www.kcfarmersmarket.org
Soda City Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday at the 1500 block of Main Street. www.sodacitysc.com
Sandhills Farmers Market: 2-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 22, 2016 at Sandhill Research Center, 900 Clemson Road, across from Village at Sandhill, Northeast Richland.
Healthy Carolina’s Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays on Greene Street in front of Preston. www.sa.sc.edu/healthycarolina/farmersmarket. USC On-Campus delivery via Pinckney’s Produce and AFRESH! can be scheduled in 4-, 6- and 12-week sessions.
