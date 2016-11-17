When beating the Catamounts is tantamount...

The USC Gamecocks take on the Western Carolina University Catamounts Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
It’s a key game for the University of South Carolina, which needs a win to be considered for a bowl game. And that means we need a big tailgate recipe to set it all up.
Chef Ramone Dickerson was thinking USC was facing a team from Kentucky – and so, he’s got a quick and easy recipe for bourbon balls — or Shoulder Boulders, as he has deemed them.
Frankly, we think they’ll be a good match for this weekend’s big game – perfect for tailgating or partying at home — whatever state you’re in.
WC Shoulder Boulders
Makes about 16 golf-ball sized treats
1 cup shortbread wafers (can substitute vanilla wafers or ginger snaps, according to taste)
1 cup toasted pecans
1/2 cup cocoa, divided
1/2 cup confectioners sugar, divided
1/4 cup karo syrup
1/4 cup bourbon
1/3 cup toffee bits
1 teaspoon smoked salt (Bulls Bay from Charleston)
1/2 teaspoon chili powder (optional)
In a food processor, grind shortbread wafers and pecans to coarse mix. Transfer mix to a large bowl and add 1/4 cup cocoa and 1/4 cup confectioners sugar, toss to combine. Add karo syrup, bourbon, toffee chips, salt and chili (optional) and mix together.
On a baking sheet or flat surface, sift together remaining 1/4 cup cocoa and 1/4 cup confectioners sugar.
Pinch off a one-inch piece of mixture and form into a ball, roll in cocoa/sugar mix. Continue with remaining mix.
Place balls in airtight container and refrigerate one hour. Will keep for one week.
Ramone Dickerson
