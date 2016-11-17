Food & Drink

November 17, 2016 11:53 AM

When beating the Catamounts is tantamount...

Posted by Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com; @foodsusan

The USC Gamecocks take on the Western Carolina University Catamounts Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

It’s a key game for the University of South Carolina, which needs a win to be considered for a bowl game. And that means we need a big tailgate recipe to set it all up.

Chef Ramone Dickerson was thinking USC was facing a team from Kentucky – and so, he’s got a quick and easy recipe for bourbon balls — or Shoulder Boulders, as he has deemed them.

Frankly, we think they’ll be a good match for this weekend’s big game – perfect for tailgating or partying at home — whatever state you’re in.

WC Shoulder Boulders

Makes about 16 golf-ball sized treats

1 cup shortbread wafers (can substitute vanilla wafers or ginger snaps, according to taste)

1 cup toasted pecans

1/2 cup cocoa, divided

1/2 cup confectioners sugar, divided

1/4 cup karo syrup

1/4 cup bourbon

1/3 cup toffee bits

1 teaspoon smoked salt (Bulls Bay from Charleston)

1/2 teaspoon chili powder (optional)

In a food processor, grind shortbread wafers and pecans to coarse mix. Transfer mix to a large bowl and add 1/4 cup cocoa and 1/4 cup confectioners sugar, toss to combine. Add karo syrup, bourbon, toffee chips, salt and chili (optional) and mix together.

On a baking sheet or flat surface, sift together remaining 1/4 cup cocoa and 1/4 cup confectioners sugar.

Pinch off a one-inch piece of mixture and form into a ball, roll in cocoa/sugar mix. Continue with remaining mix.

Place balls in airtight container and refrigerate one hour. Will keep for one week.

Ramone Dickerson

