Culinary icon Chef Frank Lee in Columbia Saturday

2:00 Banning books: Top 10 most challenged books Pause

2:42 SC Democratic Party chair Jaime Harrison calls on SC GOP leaders to disavow Donald Trump

0:48 Decorating the Governor's Mansion for the holidays

5:34 The Spirit of South Carolina shines in Governor's speech

4:05 Clemson's Dabo Swinney previews ACC Championship Game vs Va. Tech

1:03 Bowl game is 'going to be huge' for Gamecocks

1:27 Dolly Parton to help Tennessee fire victims

1:33 Timeline of Dylann Roof court appearances after Charleston shooting

0:23 Body found in trunk near Columbia College