Culinary icon Chef Frank Lee in Columbia Saturday

Chef Frank Lee returns to Columbia for a day of book signing events at Main Street locations Saturday. Beginning at 9 a.m., you’ll be able to catch Lee at Soda City Market signing copies of his newly released cookbook “The S.N.O.B. Experience.” Later, from 4-6 p.m., Lee will be at Bourbon, located at 1214 Main Street.
In a press release for “The S.N.O.B. Experience,” Lee says that the book “is the culmination of my 23-year career standing at the stove at S.N.O.B. and I couldn’t be more thrilled to share our tried and true recipes with our loyal patrons. As much of a storybook as it is a cookbook, my hope is that guests will gain a glimpse into the heart and soul of S.N.O.B. and be inspired to recreate the restaurant’s experience in their own kitchens surrounded by friends and family.”
Lee began his career in Columbia at 221 Pickens Street in 1973. He left Columbia in 1981 to tour Europe before continuing his training in restaurants in Chicago and Washington, DC. Lee returned to South Carolina in 1992 where he joined Richard Elliott at The Colony House in Charleston. In 1993, Lee, Elliott and David Marconi opened Slightly North of Broad (S.N.O.B.) and formed Southern Maverick Kitchens. In addition to S.N.O.B., that restaurant group owned High Cotton restaurants in Charleston and Greenville, Old Village Post House in Mount Pleasant and the Charleston Cooks! stores in Charleston, Greenville and Columbia. Southern Maverick Kitchens was purchased in 2015 by Hall Management Group, where Lee assumed a chef emeritus title. He stepped down as the executive chef at S.N.O.B. in June 2016.
Lee is in town in advance of a sold out Farm to Table Events Co. Harvest Dinner, set for Monday evening.
