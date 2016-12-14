Find your yum: Cupcakes + Beer, meet the authors, breakfast with Santa

Cooking classes
Fleur de Lys Home Culinary Institute: Chef Francois Fisera leads classes, $39/person, wine extra. Classes begin at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 6 & 10, steak Diane; Jan. 7, special all day cooking class ($144/person); Jan. 14, tasting: white Italian wines paired w/Jean Georges’ black truffle & fontina pizza; Jan. 16, 17 & 20, chicken pot pie; Jan. 23, 24 & 27, individual beef Wellington, foie gras, French black truffles. Fleur de Lys is at 3001 Millwood Ave. (803) 765-9999 or fleurdelyscolumbiasc.com.
Let’s Cook Culinary Studio: Prices per person unless noted. Tuesday, Dec. 19, Artichoke Club Christmas Book Exchange/open to public (6:15 p.m., $35/public, $30/members); Dec. 21, lasagna make-and-take (6:15 p.m., $50); Dec. 29 & 30, family nights, children must be 10 years or older ($150/four people, call for time/menu). Detailed listings at lets-cook.wixsite.com/letscookculinary. Let’s Cook is at 1305 Assembly St., (803) 348-5874 or lets-cook@earthlink.net
New Year’s Eve Parties
Bourbon: $150/person. Tickets include craft cocktail, beer, wine, bubbly and passed appetizers. Seating is first-come, first-served, doors open at 8 p.m. Whiskeys not on the cocktail list are available for extra charge. 1214 Main Street, (803) 403-1404, www.bourboncolumbia.com or eventbrite.
The Oak Table: $150/person includes open bar and specialty cocktails, heavy passed hors d’oeurves. 1221 Main Street, (803) 563-5066, www.theoaktablesc.com or eventbrite.
Studio Cellar’s Luxe-Scale Masquerade: $45/person includes tapas and desserts, non-alcoholic beverages and complimentary midnight champagne toast. Cash bar available, formal attire, masquerade mask, ages 25 and older. 912 Lady Street, (803) 929-0709, www.studio-cellar.com or eventbrite.
Women of Hope: $150/person, 7:30 p.m.-1 a.m., USC Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street. This black tie event raises funds for the Lexington Medical Center Foundation to assure high quality health services and patient-centered care for people in the Midlands. (803) 791-2540, LMCfoundation.com or eventbrite.
Special events
Looking for the perfect foodie gift? Charleston Wine + Food now offering “curated hotel packages (to) help you navigate your travel and festival offerings with ease.” Check out www.charlestonwineandfood.com/packages/#tickets.
Cupcakes + Beer: 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Casual Pint, 807 Gervais St. Decadent and delicious cupcakes from Cupcake Down South pair with beer from The Casual Pint. Here’s the matchup: blueberry cobbler cupcake + Lo-Fi Blueberry, bourbon pecan cupcake + Legal Remedy Plea Bargain, death by chocolate cupcake + Stone Xocoveza, and white chocolate raspberry cupcake + Brewery 85 Yeoman’s Brown. Tickets $16/person. www.facebook.com/casualpintvista or (803) 832-7468.
Meet the authors: noon-2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Uptown on Main, 1204 Main St. Marilyn Markel and Chris Holaday, authors of Southern Breads: Recipes, Stories and Traditions will be in store, signing copies of their book that traces the history of bread baking in the South and includes some famous bread recipes. (803) 661-7651, www.uptownsc.com
Night Out at Trenholm: 5-7 p.m. Dec. 16, Trenholm Plaza, 4840 Forest Dr. Enjoy an evening of carriage rides, carolers, shopping discounts and promotions and delicious foods from the shopping center’s stores. www.facebook.com/TrenholmPlaza
Breakfast with Santa: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Robert Mills Carriage House, 1616 Blanding St. Enjoy a continental breakfast in the Robert Mills Carriage House and then tour the decorated halls of the Hampton-Preston Mansion, stroll through the Gift Shop or make your own holiday crafts and have your photo taken with a Victorian Santa. Tickets $15/adult, $7/youth Historic Columbia members; $18/adult, $9/youth non-members; free for kids 3 and under; tickets available at historiccolumbia.org, reservations@historiccolumbia.org or (803) 252-1770, ext. 23.
Weihnachts Open House and Winter Beer Garden: 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, Swamp Cabbage Brewing Company, 921 Brookwood Dr. (803) 939-2859. Enjoy Kolsch, Kellerbier and Rauchbier on tap from Bierkeller Columbia, seasonal specialty brews from Swamp Cabbage Brewing Company and delicious food from The Wurst Wagen. Tours of Swamp Cabbage brewery will be available and stock up on holiday gifting with T-shirts, mugs and more. Attendance free, $2.50/quarter liter pours, food extra. www.swampcabbagebrewing.com, www.bierkellercolumbia.com
Tasting Tuesday @ Cotton Mill Exchange, SC State Museum: 6-8 p.m Tuesday, Dec. 20. Take an early evening break to sip and sample SC products, perfect for the holidays: Palmetto Pepper Potions hot sauce, May’s Unique Vinaigrette dressing and marinade, Charleston Specialty Foods pecan pralines, and beverages from Mercer House Estate Winery, Copper Horse Distilling, Twisted Spur Brewing and Windy Hill Orchard Fresh & Hard Cider. 301 Gervais St., www.scmuseum.org
River Rat Brewery’s Christmas Cookie & Beer Pairing: 6:30-9 p.m. Dec. 21, River Rat Brewery, 1231 Shop Road. Tickets for this family-friendly event: $12/person includes 4 beers + 4 cookies (milk available for the kids). Enjoy holiday movies on the big screen outdoors. www.riverratbrewery.com
Holiday Tea Tasting: 6 p.m. Dec. 21 at 302 Artisans at Senate’s End. Sampling of six teas with light hors d’oeurves and complimentary champagne toast between flights. Tickets $10/person in advance only, www.facebook.com/302Artisans
Christmas Chocolate Sale 2: 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 24 at Crescent Cacao, 3015 Millwood Ave. Evolution through Chocolate will have a variety of holiday gift boxes for sale with a selection of truffle flavors including pumpkin, cranberry, eggnog, gingerbread, red wine syrup and more.
Southern Fried Chicken Challenge: 1-6 p.m. Jan. 14, The Grove at Patriot’s Point, 40 Patriot’s Point Rd., Mt. Pleasant. Help decide who has the best fried chicken in Charleston: 82 Queen, Bohemian Bull, Fleet Landing, Lowcountry Bistro, Sticky Fingers or Virginia’s on King. General admission tickets $20/person in advance, $25/day of event. Tasting tickets $2/each. Proceeds benefit Green Heart Project community-based volunteer organization that integrates school farms as outdoor classrooms in an effort to teach students the virtues of hard work, respect and success while reiterating the classroom curriculum and connecting students and volunteers to fresh, healthy and locally-grown produce. www.southernfriedchickenchallenge.com, greenheartsc.org.
Farm to Table Event Co. Oyster & Pig Throw Down: noon-5:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at City Roots Farm, 1005 Airport Blvd. Chefs and friends from LowCo Barbecue & Catering and Our Local Catch will be cooking pigs and roasting Bulls Bay oysters for picking and shucking. Tickets $45/person includes pork, sides and oysters. Cash bar. Bring your own shucking knives, gloves and chairs and enjoy an afternoon of great food and live music. www.farmtotableeventco.com or www.giftrocker.com.
Lowcountry Oyster Festival: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 29, Boone Hall Plantation, 1235 Longpoint Rd., Mount Pleasant. Admission: $17.50/advance, $25/day of event, children under 10 free with paying adult; oyster buckets (about 3 dozen oysters/bucket) $12/each. Food and beverage tickets sold separately for options from local restaurants, domestic and imported beer and wine. Preferred parking $20/first come/first-served. VIP tickets $100/person includes VIP lane at entry, VIP tent with food, beverages and oysters. www.charlestonrestaurantassociation.com/lowcountry-oyster-festival.
Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) Workshops: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 7 at Aiken USDA Service Center, 1555 Richland Ave. E, Aiken or 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 16 at Pee Dee Research and Education Center, 2200 Pocket Rd., Florence. Carolina Farm Stewardship Association is conducting GAP training for fruit and vegetable farmers throughout South Carolina. Participants will be eligible to apply for direct one-on-one assistance in developing a food safety plan, conducting a risk assessment and scheduling a GAP audit. $15/CFSA members, $20/public, includes lunch and snacks, (919) 542-2402 or www.carolinafarmstewards.org/gap.
Farm to Table Event Co. James Beard Foundation Dinner & Auction: 6 p.m. April 3 at City Roots. This multicourse dinner is a fundraiser for the James Beard House in New York and will feature chefs Mike Davis (Terra), Blake Fairies (Sea & Salt), Wes Fulmer (Motor Supply), Lou Hutto (LowCo Barbecue & Catering), Russell Jones (Tallulah), Travis Rayle (Spotted Salamander), Charley Scruggs (Tallulah), Sarah Simmons (Rise Bake Shop, Birds & Bubbles), Todd Woods (The Oak Table), Kristian Niemi (Bourbon) and Frank Bradley (Bourbon). Tickets are $150/person, there will be a silent auction. www.farmtotableeventco.com .
Farm to Table Event Co. Drink Pink Rose Festival: May 21at City Roots. Featuring close to 100 rose wines to sip and purchase, tickets $45/person
Tombo treats: In addition to a rotating menu of specials, enjoy these “fixed” discounts: Mondays: $9 burger, beer & live music; Tuesday: $5 pizza & $15 bottles of wine; Thursday: 3-course dinner for two, $49. www.tombogrille.com 4517 Forest Dr., (803) 782-4517
Wine Tuesdays at Rosso Trattoria Italia, in Trenholm Plaza, 25% off bottles of wine priced $50 or less, 20% off bottles of wine priced over $50, excludes chianti and pinot grigio. www.rossocolumbia.com
Wednesday Wine Tasting at Gervais & Vine: 5:30-7 p.m., sample a few while enjoying live music; or check out the Happy Hour Wine Flights, 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, three 2-ounce glasses for $8. 620 Gervais St. (803) 799-8463, www.gervine.com
Wine Wednesdays at Craft And Draft will feature select wines at $5 per glass and three to four wines that will be available for sampling and buying. Craft and Draft is at 2706 Devine St. (803) 764-2575, www.craftanddraftbeer.com
Third Thursday ART(uncorked) at SakiTumi, enjoy 3-4 wines and meet a local artist and discuss their original work. 807 Gervais St., (803) 931-0700, www.sakifresh.com
Lunch at Old McCaskill’s Farm begins at noon every Friday. Served buffet-style, first come, first served, $10 per person. Check out the farm store while you’re there for farm-raised meats, cheeses and more. 377 Cantey Lane, Rembert, (803) 432-9537, www.oldmccaskillfarm.com.
Learn to make sushi at SakiTumi: By appointment, couples and small groups can call and arrange classes in the art of making sushi. Pricing options include food and class, or choose to include wine or hot sake. Call (803) 931-0700 after 2 p.m. for scheduling or information. SakiTumi is at 807 Gervais St., www.sakifresh.com
FoodShare Columbia connects families and communities with affordable fresh fruits and vegetables from local and regional farmers. The partnership of the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, Richland Library, USC School of Medicine, EdVenture Children’s Museum and the Columbia Housing Authority provides boxed food that can be ordered twice a month, between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Bellfield Cultural Arts Center at 2611 Grant St., (803) 255-8161. Cost is $20; $10 for SNAP participants. Cash and EBT accepted. www.facebook.com/FoodShare-Columbia.
Take a trip, see a farm: The South Carolina Agritourism Association has created a Passport Program for farms in order to educate folks on what the agriculture industry means to the state. Participants can get a passport from any of the 44 farms on the tour and the more stamps collected in the passport, the more chances to win prizes, with one winner taking home $100 in Certified SC products. https://agriculture.sc.gov/divisions/agency-services/agritourism
Learn to become a farmer. Incubator Farm plots available at Sandhill Research and Education Center on Clemson Road in Columbia. Participants in the Agriculture Incubator Program will have access to up to a 1/2 acre of irrigated land, a packing shed, equipment use, access to technical assistance, access to markets and training opportunities. Fee of $350 per year for up to three years, plus required safety and operation training. Contact Harry Crissy, hcrissy@clemson.edu (use “Columbia Incubator” in subject line) or call (843) 730-5211.
Get the App: South Carolina Farmers and Roadside Market App shows more than 200 farmers markets and roadside produce stands. Click on location to see address, hours of operation, and methods of payment. New recipes each month will feature in-season produce. www.scdhec.gov/farmersmarkets
Pressure Canning Testing by Clemson Extension done by appointment at Sandhills Research and Education Center on Clemson Road. Have your pressure canner dial gauges checked for accuracy before use by an extension agent. $6, cash or check. Call (803) 865-1216 ext. 114 for more information.
The 2016 Midlands Farm & Food Guide is now available. This 24-page booklet makes it easy to find local farms and farmers markets and learn which area restaurants and retail shops carry S.C.-farmed foods. Published in conjunction with Midlands Food Alliance’s Local Food Pledge campaign, this free guide can be found at Rosewood Market, Whole Foods, S.C. Department of Agriculture, AgSouth & Arbor One Farm Credit, Clemson Extension offices, farmers markets and online at www.sc.edu/nutrition/doc/Midlands%20Farm%20Guide.pdf
Tours
Two Gals and a Fork Food Tours and Historic Columbia present historic food tours of the Vista: 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Guests will visit five restaurants, sample some specialties and learn the history of Columbia. Tickets $30-38, depending on the number in your party, custom tours for 10 or more guests. More information available at www.twogalsfoodtours.com or call (803) 360-0578 or (803) 260-7992.
Columbia Food Tours takes you on walking tours of downtown Columbia and Five Points to experience the culture and cuisine of the capital city. Sign up for a tour, and visit six to eight of Columbia restaurants and sample items. Tours last 2 1/2 hours, rain or shine. Details and ticket reservations, $42 per person, at www.columbiafoodtours.com
Columbia Brew Bus offers tours of Columbia’s beer/wine and distilling scene. Choose the Brewery Tour: includes pick-up/drop-off at Liberty Tap Room, stops at Conquest Brewing, River Rat Brewery and Swamp Cabbage Brewing. At each stop, you get at least 16 ounces of beer samples, brewery tour, Q&A with brewery staff and opportunity to buy brewery merchandise. Choose the Wine and Spirits Tour: pick-up/drop-off at Bourbon Columbia, stops at Copper Horse Distilling, Crouch Distilling and Vino Garage. Distilleries will offer tour and tasting session. Vino Garage will have a custom tasting hosted by owner Doug Aylard. Along the way, enjoy sightseeing, light snacks, trivia and prizes, coolers to keep purchases cold and an all-S.C. music playlist curated by Scene SC. Tickets $45/person, $20 designated driver. www.columbiabrewbus.com
Copper Horse Distilling behind-the-scene tours on Fridays and Saturdays. Space is limited and reservations required, call (803) 779-2993 to book a spot. Large groups can be accommodated for private tours. All tours include a tasting of Copper Horse Distilling products (Old Mill Vodka, Copper Cream, Copper Horse Rum and Bulle Rock Gin). 929 Huger St., www.copperhorsedistilling.com
Market News
City Roots Farm: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays, 1005 Airport Blvd., www.cityroots.org
Soda City Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday at the 1500 block of Main Street. www.sodacitysc.com
Healthy Carolina’s Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays on Greene Street in front of Preston. www.sa.sc.edu/healthycarolina/farmersmarket. USC On-Campus delivery via Pinckney’s Produce and AFRESH! can be scheduled in 4-, 6- and 12-week sessions.
