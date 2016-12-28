Ramone goes Latin for Birmingham Bowl Game Day recipes

This is it, Gamecock fans: Carolina (6-6) is headed to Alabama to take on the 25th-ranked South Florida Bulls (10-2) in the Birmingham Bowl tomorrow at 2 p.m.
Chef Ramone Dickerson took inspiration from the opposing team’s location in Tampa to create these delightfully tasty — and easy to make — sopas and chicken skin chips and salsa.
Sopes
makes 16-18
for the dough:
3 1/2 cups masa harina
3 cups hot water
1/2 pound lard
5 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
2 teaspoons salt
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 cup chicken stock
In a large bowl, stir the masa with the hot water until evenly moistened. Knead several times to make a smooth dough.
In a large bowl with a mixer fitted with a paddle, beat the lard with the butter at medium speed until smooth, about 2 minutes. Add salt and baking powder and beat at medium-low speed to incorporate. With machine running, add the masa in 4 batches, beating until smooth and scraping down the bowl occasionally. Pour in the stock in a steady stream and beat until the dough is fluffy and soft, about 2 minutes. Refrigerate dough in the bowl for 30 minutes.
To form sopes, grab a ball of dough and flatten it between your hands, shaping it to form a circle about 3 inches across and about 1/4 inch deep. Use your hands to form a small raised edge around the dough circle. Continue until you have formed 16-18 sopes.
Preheat a nonstick griddle over medium high heat. Cook sopes on hot griddle until golden brown, flipping once. Top sopes with desired toppings and serve.
for the toppings:
1 tomato, diced
1 cup canned corn kernels, drained
1 cup canned black beans, drained
1/2 red onion, chopped
1/2 cup cilantro, chopped
juice of 1 lime
2 cups prepared Carolina Gold rice
1 cup pulled smoked pork
1/2 cup green onions, chopped
Alabama white barbecue sauce (optional, or to taste)
In a bowl, combine tomato, corn, black beans, red onion, cilantro and lime juice to make fresh salsa.
To assemble sopes: Place spoonful of rice on fried sope, add fresh salsa, pork and Alabama white sauce. Sprinkle with green onions.
Chicken skin chips
Serving size depends on your generosity
1/2 pound of chicken skins (ask your butcher or buy skins-on leg quarters and carefully remove the skin)
1/2 can RoTel
1 jar Tostitos queso blanco dip
1 cup chorizo, fried and crumbled
salt and cayenne pepper, to taste
To prepare chips: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place chicken skins in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Season with salt and cayenne pepper. Place a second sheet of parchment paper on top of the skins and a second baking sheet on top of that to keep chicken skins flat while cooking. Bake 45 minutes or until chicken skin is golden and crispy.
For the sauce: In a microwaveable bowl, combine Rotel and Tostitos queso dip and heat until queso dip has melted. Add cooked chorizo and mix to combine.
