Cook’s Calendar: Chocolate + beer/tea/wine tastings = delay those resolutions

Cooking classes
Fleur de Lys Home Culinary Institute: Chef Francois Fisera leads classes, $39/person, wine extra. Classes begin at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 & Jan. 10, steak Diane; Saturday, Jan. 7, special all day cooking class ($144/person); Jan. 14, tasting: white Italian wines paired w/Jean Georges’ black truffle & fontina pizza; Jan. 16, 17 & 20, chicken pot pie; Jan. 23, 24 & 27, individual beef Wellington, foie gras, French black truffles. Fleur de Lys is at 3001 Millwood Ave. (803) 765-9999 or fleurdelyscolumbiasc.com.
Let’s Cook Culinary Studio: Prices per person unless noted. Friday, Jan. 6, tapas (6:30 p.m., $40); Jan. 17, Wild Women french cooking demonstration (6:15 p.m., $50 with special 2-for-1); Italian-American demo (6:15 p.m., $40); Jan. 24, three chicken soups (6:15 p.m., $45); Jan. 27, small plates & dim sum (6:30 p.m., $40).. Detailed listings at lets-cook.wixsite.com/letscookculinary. Let’s Cook is at 1305 Assembly St., (803) 348-5874 or lets-cook@earthlink.net
McCutchen House at USC: Wine classes (6:30-8:30 p.m.): March 28, sparkling wines from around the world ($50/person); April 11, Mira wines ($50); April 18, Spanish wines ($50, waiting list); April 25, Greek wines ($50/waiting list). Registration for classes through McCutchen House or call Becky Moran (803) 777-8225, moranrs@mailbox.sc.edu.
Special events
Charleston Wine + Food: now offering “curated hotel packages (to) help you navigate your travel and festival offerings with ease.” Check out www.charlestonwineandfood.com/packages/#tickets.
Cottontown Brew Lab + Whit E. Octopus Dark & Cozy Cask Beer Dinner: 7-9 p.m. Jan. 11 at Whit. E. Octopus Vapors, 404 Pendleton St. Five courses, five beers — featuring Copper Horse Distilling, Adluh Mills, Crouch Distilling, Conquest Brewing and others. $35/person, www.eventbrite.com or www.facebook.com/CottonTownBrewLab
Restaurant Week Columbia: Jan 12-22. Enjoy special deals and menus highlighting chef’s specialties at local restaurants during this ten-day event. Learn more or book a table at restaurantweekcolumbia.com.
Beer + Chocolate I: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 13 at Craft and Draft, 2706 Devine St. Celebrate the Victory Java Cask Release as Joseph Vernon, of Evolution through Chocolate, pairs Victory Jubilee with spiced pear truffle, Victory Blackboard #3 with lemon basil, Victory Selene with banana clove, and Victory Java Cask with espresso caramel bourbon pecan truffle. Tickets $16/person, first come, first served as supplies are limited.
Southern Fried Chicken Challenge: 1-6 p.m. Jan. 14, The Grove at Patriot’s Point, 40 Patriot’s Point Rd., Mt. Pleasant. Help decide who has the best fried chicken in Charleston: 82 Queen, Bohemian Bull, Fleet Landing, Lowcountry Bistro, Sticky Fingers or Virginia’s on King. General admission tickets $20/person in advance, $25/day of event. Tasting tickets $2/each. Proceeds benefit Green Heart Project community-based volunteer organization that integrates school farms as outdoor classrooms in an effort to teach students the virtues of hard work, respect and success while reiterating the classroom curriculum and connecting students and volunteers to fresh, healthy and locally-grown produce. www.southernfriedchickenchallenge.com, greenheartsc.org.
Truffles + Hazelnut Dinner at Rosso: 6:30 p.m., Jan. 15, Rosso in Trenholm Plaza, 4840 Forest Dr. $125/person. Chef Carlo Zarri, of Ristorante Villa San Carlo in Cortemilia, Italy, will bring fresh truffles from Italy and incorporating them into a magnificent five-course meal. Dinner includes opening amuse bouche; 1st: tomato soup with crab and truffles; 2nd: risotto with shallots and parmigiano cheese; 3rd: handmade orecchiette, pea shoot pesto, crispy mortadella and black truffle; 4th: beef tenderloin with barolo and vegetable sauce, vegetable cake; 5th ice cream cake with hazelnut disk and chocolate cream. Call (803) 787-3949, rossocolumbia.com.
Tea + Chocolate: 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at 302 Artisans, 302 Senate St. Joseph Vernon, of Evolution through Chocolate, pairs truffles with a selection of teas from J. Cottage Industries. Sample fig truffle with Assam Melody tea, hazelnut with Rooibos Nutcracker tea, lemon ginger with Lemon Ginseng Green tea, and cinnamon with Cinnamon Black tea. Tickets $14/person available at squareup.com
Beer + Chocolate II: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 26 at Casual Pint, 807 Gervais St. Joseph Vernon, of Evolution through Chocolate, pairs hazelnut truffles with Westbrook 6th Anniversary Ale, cherry with Sierra Nevada Chocolate Cherry Stout, banana clove with Thomas Creek Banana Split, and blueberry truffle with Founders Lizard of Koz. $16/person. Call (803) 832-7468
Wine + Chocolate: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 27 at 302 Artisans, 302 Senate St. Joseph Vernon, of Evolution through Chocolate, pairs truffles with a selection of wines from Vino Garage. Tickets sold in advance only — $25/person, $40/couple — and includes chocolate, wine and a selection of cheeses, scones, jams and fruit from J. Cottage Industries. Available through squareup.com
Farm to Table Event Co. Oyster & Pig Throw Down: noon-5:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at City Roots Farm, 1005 Airport Blvd. Chefs and friends from LowCo Barbecue & Catering and Our Local Catch will be cooking pigs and roasting Bulls Bay oysters for picking and shucking. Tickets $45/person includes pork, sides and oysters. Cash bar. Bring your own shucking knives, gloves and chairs and enjoy an afternoon of great food and live music. www.farmtotableeventco.com or www.giftrocker.com.
Lowcountry Oyster Festival: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 29, Boone Hall Plantation, 1235 Longpoint Rd., Mount Pleasant. Admission: $17.50/advance, $25/day of event, children under 10 free with paying adult; oyster buckets (about 3 dozen oysters/bucket) $12/each. Food and beverage tickets sold separately for options from local restaurants, domestic and imported beer and wine. Preferred parking $20/first come/first-served. VIP tickets $100/person includes VIP lane at entry, VIP tent with food, beverages and oysters. www.charlestonrestaurantassociation.com/lowcountry-oyster-festival.
Good Catch Oysterfest: 6:30-10 p.m. Feb. 3 at SC Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, Charleston. Enjoy delicious, responsibly-sourced oysters, tasty bites and local craft beer. Ages 21+, all-inclusive tickets $40/person.
Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) Workshops: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 7 at Aiken USDA Service Center, 1555 Richland Ave. E, Aiken or 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 16 at Pee Dee Research and Education Center, 2200 Pocket Rd., Florence. Carolina Farm Stewardship Association is conducting GAP training for fruit and vegetable farmers throughout South Carolina. Participants will be eligible to apply for direct one-on-one assistance in developing a food safety plan, conducting a risk assessment and scheduling a GAP audit. $15/CFSA members, $20/public, includes lunch and snacks, (919) 542-2402 or www.carolinafarmstewards.org/gap.
Backyard poultry workshop: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 17 at Lexington Clemson Extension Office, 605 West Main St., Suite 109. Everything you need to know about raising healthy chickens in Lexington County. $70/person includes lunch, refreshments, and a flash drive containing all program materials; $12/SC New and Beginning Farmer Program participants. Registration deadline is Feb. 14. Reserve seat by calling Lexington County Extension Office, (803) 359-8515, ext. 0 or email aliviag@clemson.edu.
Farm to Table Event Co. James Beard Foundation Dinner & Auction: 6 p.m. April 3 at City Roots. This multicourse dinner is a fundraiser for the James Beard House in New York and will feature chefs Mike Davis (Terra), Blake Fairies (Sea & Salt), Wes Fulmer (Motor Supply), Lou Hutto (LowCo Barbecue & Catering), Russell Jones (Tallulah), Travis Rayle (Spotted Salamander), Charley Scruggs (Tallulah), Sarah Simmons (Rise Bake Shop, Birds & Bubbles), Todd Woods (The Oak Table), Kristian Niemi (Bourbon) and Frank Bradley (Bourbon). Tickets are $150/person, there will be a silent auction. www.farmtotableeventco.com.
Senate’s End Spring Festival: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at 302 Artisans, 302 Senate St. Celebrate Spring with a festival of creative vendors, live music, food and more, just a block from the Gervais Street Bridge. Admission is FREE.
Farm to Table Event Co. Drink Pink Rose Festival: May 21 at City Roots. Featuring close to 100 rose wines to sip and purchase, tickets $45/person
Tombo treats: In addition to a rotating menu of specials, enjoy these “fixed” discounts: Mondays: $9 burger, beer & live music; Tuesday: $5 pizza & $15 bottles of wine; Thursday: 3-course dinner for two, $49. www.tombogrille.com 4517 Forest Dr., (803) 782-4517
Wine Tuesdays at Rosso Trattoria Italia, in Trenholm Plaza, 25% off bottles of wine priced $50 or less, 20% off bottles of wine priced over $50, excludes chianti and pinot grigio. www.rossocolumbia.com
Wednesday Wine Tasting at Gervais & Vine: 5:30-7 p.m., sample a few while enjoying live music; or check out the Happy Hour Wine Flights, 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, three 2-ounce glasses for $8. 620 Gervais St. (803) 799-8463, www.gervine.com
Wine Wednesdays at Craft And Draft will feature select wines at $5 per glass and three to four wines that will be available for sampling and buying. Craft and Draft is at 2706 Devine St. (803) 764-2575, www.craftanddraftbeer.com
Third Thursday ART(uncorked) at SakiTumi, enjoy 3-4 wines and meet a local artist and discuss their original work. 807 Gervais St., (803) 931-0700, www.sakifresh.com
Lunch at Old McCaskill’s Farm begins at noon every Friday. Served buffet-style, first come, first served, $10 per person. Check out the farm store while you’re there for farm-raised meats, cheeses and more. 377 Cantey Lane, Rembert, (803) 432-9537, www.oldmccaskillfarm.com.
Learn to make sushi at SakiTumi: By appointment, couples and small groups can call and arrange classes in the art of making sushi. Pricing options include food and class, or choose to include wine or hot sake. Call (803) 931-0700 after 2 p.m. for scheduling or information. SakiTumi is at 807 Gervais St., www.sakifresh.com
FoodShare Columbia connects families and communities with affordable fresh fruits and vegetables from local and regional farmers. The partnership of the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, Richland Library, USC School of Medicine, EdVenture Children’s Museum and the Columbia Housing Authority provides boxed food that can be ordered twice a month, between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Bellfield Cultural Arts Center at 2611 Grant St., (803) 255-8161. Cost is $20; $10 for SNAP participants. Cash and EBT accepted. www.facebook.com/FoodShare-Columbia.
Take a trip, see a farm: The South Carolina Agritourism Association has created a Passport Program for farms in order to educate folks on what the agriculture industry means to the state. Participants can get a passport from any of the 44 farms on the tour and the more stamps collected in the passport, the more chances to win prizes, with one winner taking home $100 in Certified SC products. https://agriculture.sc.gov/divisions/agency-services/agritourism
Learn to become a farmer. Incubator Farm plots available at Sandhill Research and Education Center on Clemson Road in Columbia. Participants in the Agriculture Incubator Program will have access to up to a 1/2 acre of irrigated land, a packing shed, equipment use, access to technical assistance, access to markets and training opportunities. Fee of $350 per year for up to three years, plus required safety and operation training. Contact Harry Crissy, hcrissy@clemson.edu (use “Columbia Incubator” in subject line) or call (843) 730-5211.
Get the App: South Carolina Farmers and Roadside Market App shows more than 200 farmers markets and roadside produce stands. Click on location to see address, hours of operation, and methods of payment. New recipes each month will feature in-season produce. www.scdhec.gov/farmersmarkets
Pressure Canning Testing by Clemson Extension done by appointment at Sandhills Research and Education Center on Clemson Road. Have your pressure canner dial gauges checked for accuracy before use by an extension agent. $6, cash or check. Call (803) 865-1216 ext. 114 for more information.
The 2016 Midlands Farm & Food Guide is now available. This 24-page booklet makes it easy to find local farms and farmers markets and learn which area restaurants and retail shops carry S.C.-farmed foods. Published in conjunction with Midlands Food Alliance’s Local Food Pledge campaign, this free guide can be found at Rosewood Market, Whole Foods, S.C. Department of Agriculture, AgSouth & Arbor One Farm Credit, Clemson Extension offices, farmers markets and online at www.sc.edu/nutrition/doc/Midlands%20Farm%20Guide.pdf
Tours
Two Gals and a Fork Food Tours and Historic Columbia present historic food tours of the Vista: Guests will visit five restaurants, sample some specialties and learn the history of Columbia. Tickets $30-38, depending on the number in your party, custom tours for 10 or more guests. More information available at www.twogalsfoodtours.com or call (803) 360-0578 or (803) 260-7992.
Columbia Food Tours takes you on walking tours of downtown Columbia and Five Points to experience the culture and cuisine of the capital city. Sign up for a tour, and visit six to eight of Columbia restaurants and sample items. Tours last 2 1/2 hours, rain or shine. Details and ticket reservations, $42 per person, at www.columbiafoodtours.com
Columbia Brew Bus offers tours of Columbia’s beer/wine and distilling scene. Choose the Brewery Tour: includes pick-up/drop-off at Liberty Tap Room, stops at Conquest Brewing, River Rat Brewery and Swamp Cabbage Brewing. At each stop, you get at least 16 ounces of beer samples, brewery tour, Q&A with brewery staff and opportunity to buy brewery merchandise. Choose the Wine and Spirits Tour: pick-up/drop-off at Bourbon Columbia, stops at Copper Horse Distilling, Crouch Distilling and Vino Garage. Distilleries will offer tour and tasting session. Vino Garage will have a custom tasting hosted by owner Doug Aylard. Along the way, enjoy sightseeing, light snacks, trivia and prizes, coolers to keep purchases cold and an all-S.C. music playlist curated by Scene SC. Tickets $45/person, $20 designated driver. www.columbiabrewbus.com
Copper Horse Distilling behind-the-scene tours on Fridays and Saturdays. Space is limited and reservations required, call (803) 779-2993 to book a spot. Large groups can be accommodated for private tours. All tours include a tasting of Copper Horse Distilling products (Old Mill Vodka, Copper Cream, Copper Horse Rum and Bulle Rock Gin). 929 Huger St., www.copperhorsedistilling.com
Market News
City Roots Farm: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays, 1005 Airport Blvd., www.cityroots.org
Soda City Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday at the 1500 block of Main Street. www.sodacitysc.com
Healthy Carolina’s Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays on Greene Street in front of Preston. www.sa.sc.edu/healthycarolina/farmersmarket. USC On-Campus delivery via Pinckney’s Produce and AFRESH! can be scheduled in 4-, 6- and 12-week sessions.
