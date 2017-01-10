Top Columbia chefs to headline spring fundraising dinner

Diners in Columbia will experience a first this spring when a group of Columbia’s best chefs come together for a special dinner at City Roots.
The Farm to Table Event Company will be hosting an April 3 fundraiser for the James Beard Foundation, a non-profit culinary organization in New York.
Columbia area chefs Mike Davis (Terra), Blake Fairies (Tallulah), Wes Fulmer (Motor Supply), Lou Hutto (LowCo Barbecue & Catering), Russell Jones (Tallulah), Travis Rayle (Spotted Salamander), Charley Scruggs (Tallulah), Sarah Simmons (Rise Bake Shop, Birds & Bubbles), Todd Woods (The Oak Table), Kristian Niemi (Bourbon) and Frank Bradley (Bourbon) will be preparing the five-course dinner that will feature wine pairings.
The locally sourced dinner menu will include:
Reception: Local charcuterie and spring pickling board; Anson Mills buckwheat blini with Sunburst Trout Farm smoked trout, creme fraiche and Georgia caviar; Hanna Hands Farm rabbit terrine persillade on Einkorn cracker with Lusty Monk mustard. Paired with M. Chapoutier Bila-Haut Blanc 2015 Cotes Du Roussillon Villages, and a Spring Blossom Champagne Cocktail by Kat Hunter of Bourbon.
First course: S.C. bounty salad of City Roots mixed greens, spring root vegetables with spring herb Green Goddess dressing. Paired with M. Chapoutier Bila-Haut Blanc 2015 Cotes Du Roussillon Villages, and a Spring Blossom Champagne Cocktail by Kat Hunter of Bourbon.
Second course: Anson Mills rice middlins with clams; local crawfish, North Carolina catfish stew with smoked andouille-tomato broth, preserved lemon and spring greens. Paired with M. Chapoutier Bila-Haut Rose 2015, Cotes Du Roussillon Villages.
Third course: Mixed grill of Manchester Farms quail, Wil-Moore Farms goat and Heritage Farms pastured pork; ragout of local mushrooms, spring peas, spring crop potatoes and green garlic. Paired with M. Chapoutier Bila-Haut Rouge 2015 Cotes Du Roussillon Villages.
Dessert: Green strawberry “Rumkopft” with benne seed sponge, local mascarpone and benne candy. Paired with Zinck Cremant d’Alsace Brut, Alsace.
Tickets are $150 and available through www.farmtotableeventco.com. Proceeds from the dinner and a silent acuton will benefit the James Beard Foundation’s mission to celebrate, nurture and honor America’s diverse culinary heritage through programs that educate and inspire.
Comments