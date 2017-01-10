One Columbia man’s mission for the freshest seafood

Jeff Dowdy does not come from a fresh seafood background.
The native of Western Kentucky came to Columbia in 1996 when his job in real estate and banking brought him to the Lake Murray area during a development boom. During this time, as his job morphed into handling mortgages, Dowdy picked up the hobby of recreational shrimping with some friends near Beaufort.
It was on one of these trips to the coast in the early 2000s that Dowdy began to wonder why he couldn’t get really fresh shrimp in Columbia. Sure, there were fish and seafood markets in the area selling fresh frozen product, but – in Dowdy’s mind – nothing compared to the flavor and freshness of just-caught shrimp.
It was in that moment that the idea for becoming The Shrimp Guy formed.
For the past seven years, a typical work day for Dowdy begins at 5 a.m. behind the wheel of his refrigerated truck with a drive down to Beaufort to pick up fresh shrimp. From Beaufort, he heads up the coast to meet with the Crab Cake Lady in Murrells Inlet – where An Mathis Springs has been making blue crab cakes for the past 44 years – and to Seven Seas Seafood for fresh-off-the-boat fish. Depending on the season and availability, Dowdy may head up to Topsail Beach, North Carolina for grouper, tuna and other fin fishes before returning to Columbia around 10 p.m.
He makes this journey every Wednesday during the winter months, and twice a week, Monday and Thursday, during peak seafood season from May to November.
Although occasionally he will buy from a market in Boston (where he sources Costa Rican yellow fin tuna, dry packed scallops from New Bedford, Massachusetts and live Maine lobsters) or Miami (yellow tail snapper), “I try, as much as possible, to buy only wild caught local seafood,” said Dowdy.
Dowdy builds his business around his weekly email newsletter, buying “only what’s fresh, in small quantities, in order to sell at its freshest. I want only the super-fresh product,” he said. “After seven years (in the business), I can look at something and tell if something is fresh or still good.”
The newsletter lists prices and availability of seafood and pre-orders can be placed directly from the email. “About 70 percent (of the available catch) is pre-sold,” he said. Special orders are taken – when the seafood is available – for folks wanting to throw an oyster roast or stock a freezer with fresh shrimp.
Dowdy buys his shrimp heads-on from day boat shrimpers.
“I only buy shrimp heads-on because you can look at (the shrimp) and tell the age. Heads-off, you can lose the age of the shrimp,” Dowdy said. After returning to Columbia, he and his assistant Lonnie Ready go about deheading about half to three-quarters of the shrimp he has for sale. Some people like shrimp heads-on for presentation or will remove the heads and save them to make stock; some people like to convenience of the heads-off (the price for heads-off shrimp may run a couple of dollars more per pound).
During the winter season, Dowdy said he sells an average of 250-300 pounds of shrimp. That number jumps to 500-700 pounds during the May-to-November season.
Shrimp is sourced from South Carolina during the state’s commercial shrimping seasons (roe white shrimp in spring and summer; brown shrimp in summer; and offspring of the spring white shrimp in fall/early winter, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources), and from North Carolina year round or when availability in South Carolina is low.
Right now, oyster season is in full swing and Dowdy brings back about eight bushels a week; last week’s load of mixed singles and clusters was sourced from Hampstead, North Carolina. He also had a mix of clams and live conch in his coolers.
Dowdy said he was one of the first roadside peddlers to be a Certified SC Seafood purveyor and goes to great lengths to list the source of his seafood in his newsletter and to label which fish are caught in South Carolina waters, and which aren’t. For instance, this time of year, he chooses grouper from North Carolina because it is more abundant and fresher caught off the North Carolina coast. The fishermen there need only travel 15-25 miles off the coast of North Carolina to reach the Gulf Stream, where the fish are, rather than the 35-55 miles off the South Carolina coast.
Ready, who has a background in aquatics, appreciates the work that Dowdy is doing.
“Coming back to Columbia after 30 years, my wife and I were surprised to not be able to find really fresh seafood in the grocery stores,” Ready said. “We had spent 10 years in Los Angeles and were spoiled by the abundant seafood available there.” He found out about Dowdy about a year ago and stepped in to help after one of Dowdy’s assistants left.
Dowdy has plans to build a small processing center on property that he owns near Columbia where he can peel, devein, and vacuum seal and freeze fresh shrimp for resale at local farm stores year round, in addition to supplying the fresh caught shrimp. He hopes to have the processing center up and running by mid-summer.
“I like to see people when they know they’re getting the freshest seafood,”Dowdy said. “I try to make the experience the best – every piece of fish, every pound of shrimp – people can know that they’re getting 100 percent quality.”
Garlic Butter Shrimp
4 servings
1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined
2 to 3 garlic cloves, minced
1/4 cup butter
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (optional)
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)
salt, to taste
In a large skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and garlic and saute, stirring gently, until shrimp turn pink, about 5 minutes. If using, add lemon juice and red pepper flakes and saute for an additional minute. Remove shrimp from heat and season with salt, to taste. Serve with rice or toasted bread.
The Shrimp Guy
Until local farmers markets open for the season, you can find The Shrimp Guy at:
▪ City Roots Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. Thursday
▪ Heritage Fields Farm in Irmo, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday
▪ Clemson Road Recycle Area, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday
How to reach Jeff Dowdy
Jeff Dowdy, (803) 537-0284. Sign up for his weekly newsletter at www.facebook.com/TheShrimpGuy.
