Anyone got a recipe for pepperoni dip?

Yep, Super Bowl Sunday is this weekend and the search is on for the best — or in some cases oddest (sweet potato shepherd’s pie?) — recipes for Super Bowl parties.
Here is the link to the story from People magazine: http://people.com/food/super-bowl-2017-foods-most-searched-google/.
By the way, South Carolinians’ top search was for Four-Layer Pizza Dip. Here’s that recipe, adapted from The Slow Roasted Italian:
Lazy 4-Layer Pizza Dip
For 6-8 people
6 ounces ricotta cheese
6 ounces finely shredded Italian cheese blend
3/4 cup pizza or marinara sauce
Pepperoni slices (about 1/4 pound)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spread ricotta cheese in an even layer in a deep-dish baking dish. Pour pizza sauce over ricotta cheese and spread evenly. Layer shredded Italian cheese blend over pizza sauce. Layer pepperoni slices over the shredded cheese.
Bake for 30-35 minutes, until cheese is browned and bubbly. Serve with pita bread or chips.
