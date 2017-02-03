Food & Drink

February 3, 2017 1:43 PM

Anyone got a recipe for pepperoni dip?

Posted by Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com

Yep, Super Bowl Sunday is this weekend and the search is on for the best — or in some cases oddest (sweet potato shepherd’s pie?) — recipes for Super Bowl parties.

Here is the link to the story from People magazine: http://people.com/food/super-bowl-2017-foods-most-searched-google/.

By the way, South Carolinians’ top search was for Four-Layer Pizza Dip. Here’s that recipe, adapted from The Slow Roasted Italian:

Lazy 4-Layer Pizza Dip

For 6-8 people

6 ounces ricotta cheese

6 ounces finely shredded Italian cheese blend

3/4 cup pizza or marinara sauce

Pepperoni slices (about 1/4 pound)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spread ricotta cheese in an even layer in a deep-dish baking dish. Pour pizza sauce over ricotta cheese and spread evenly. Layer shredded Italian cheese blend over pizza sauce. Layer pepperoni slices over the shredded cheese.

Bake for 30-35 minutes, until cheese is browned and bubbly. Serve with pita bread or chips.

Related content

Food & Drink

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Making soup at The Other Store deli

View more video

Entertainment Videos