Cook’s Calendar: Win the weekend with Smoke & Beer, a chili cook off, and Mega Challah bake

A Taste of African Heritage (ATOAH): Mondays at 6 p.m., through March 13, Clemson Area African-American Museum, 214 Butler St., Clemson. Tiffany Davis leads this six-week cooking series that explores the foods and flavors found throughout the African diaspora. ATOAH focuses on the health benefits of a plant-based diet, basic kitchen skills, nutrition and cultural history. $50/person includes recipes, food samples, workbook and Clemson Area African-American Museum T-shirt. www.eventbrite.com
Fleur de Lys Home Culinary Institute: Chef Francois Fisera leads classes, $39/person, wine extra. Classes begin at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, osso bucco Milanese-style with saffron orzo; Feb. 14 & 17, crackling salmon with black truffles; Feb. 21, French cooking goes to the dogs (bring your dog to dinner); Feb. 24, Brittany seafood crepes with Mumm Champagne and creme fraiche; March 3, filet of pork Oskar-style with crabmeat, bernaise and asparagus. Fleur de Lys is at 3001 Millwood Ave. (803) 765-9999 or fleurdelyscolumbiasc.com.
Let’s Cook Culinary Studio: Prices per person unless noted. Thursday, Feb. 9, soups (6:15 p.m., $45); Friday & Saturday, Feb. 10 & 11, couples Paris date night (6:30 p.m., $95/couple); Feb. 14, Be My Valentine (6:30 p.m., $85/couple); Feb. 16, Italian supper (6:15 p.m., $40); Feb. 17, couples class (6:30 p.m., TBA); Feb. 21, Wild Women (6:15 p.m., $50/2-for-1 special); Feb. 24, small plates (6:30 p.m., $40); Feb. 28, raclette grill night, (6:15 p.m., $50/2-for-1 special). Detailed listings at lets-cook.wixsite.com/letscookculinary. Let’s Cook is at 1305 Assembly St., (803) 348-5874 or lets-cook@earthlink.net
McCutchen House at USC: Chef du Jour (Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. unless otherwise noted): Feb. 11, classic cookies ($60/person); March 11: braising comfort foods ($90/person); March 25, Springtime fruit tarts ($60/person); April 8, salmon 101 ($70/person); April 22, jams & jellies 101 ($65/person); May 13, salads for dinner ($60/person). Wine classes (6:30-8:30 p.m.): March 28, sparkling wines from around the world ($50/person); April 11, Mira wines ($50); April 18, Spanish wines ($50, waiting list); April 25, Greek wines ($50/waiting list). Register for classes through McCutchen House or call Becky Moran (803) 777-8225, moranrs@mailbox.sc.edu.
Last Wednesdays with John Chiles: Former owner of Restaurant 123 in Irmo, GM for Club Corp International and part owner/operator of Blue Marlin, John Chiles will instruct cooking classes 7-9 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month at Grace United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall Kitchen, 410 Harbison Blvd. Call church office Mon-Thurs 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or Fri 9 a.m.-noon for info or to register (803) 732-1899 or office@gracecolumbia.org.
Healthy Cooking with Chef Lawrence Wright: 6:15 p.m. Feb.16 at SC Blue, 1260 Bower Parkway. Learn how to create recipes with fresh, healthy ingredients. Admission/registration free at www.scblueretailcenters.com
Cocoa Lab at Ritz-Carlton Charlotte: Work alongside award-winning chefs to create items featuring chocolate, cocoa, and dessert flavors, fresh produce and herbs from the hotel’s rooftop gardens. Registration, $150/person/class, includes complimentary parking, recipe collection and keepsake apron Classes run 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 11 & 12, Valentine Chocolate Delights: molten chocolate cake, chocolate-covered strawberries, truffles and macarons; March 11, St. Pat’s: Guinness chocolate cupcakes, Baileys Irish Coffee caramel brownies, grasshopper pie; March 25, French macaroons; April 8, All About Cake Decorating (Part 1), black forest torte, vanilla pound cake, red velvet; April 22, All About Cake Decorating (Part 2), two-tier cake, fondant decorations, decorative flowers; May 13, Mother’s Day Treats: strawberry shortcake, quiche, vanilla creme puffs; May 20, Fresh Garden Desserts: rosemary apricot scones, lavender panna cotta with poached pears, honey chocolate eclairs; June 3, Dessert & Wine: molten chocolate cake with Cabernet Sauvignon, raspberry profiteroles with Champagne, lemon bars with Chardonnay; June 17: Father’s Day Desserts: caramel bacon popcorn, beer brownies, bourbon pecan pie; July 1, Fourth of July Celebration: apple pie, banana pudding, brownies, chocolate chip cookies; July 15, I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream for Ice Cream: vanilla, chocolate, honey pecan and strawberry flavors. Ritz-Carlton Hotel, 201 East Trade St., Charlotte, (704) 547-2244, www.ritzcarlton.com/charlotte
Rain Barrel Workshop: Learn the advantages of rain water collection and usage. The City of Columbia offers one FREE rain barrel per household to residents within the city limits and an option to purchase a rain barrel at a discounted price of $68 for those living outside of the city limits. Classes Feb. 11, March 11 and April 22. Register online at https://gate.columbiasc.gov/rainbarrels/.
Smoke & Beer Festival: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at City Roots, 1005 Airport Blvd. Farm to Table Events Co. presents a cook off between area chefs where craft beer is either a secret ingredient in a dish or a perfect pairing. Festival goers get to pick the winner. Participants include Keg Cowboy, Main Street Public House, Ristoranti Divino’s, The Kingsman, Oak Table, Hunter-Gatherer, and The Whig; local craft brews from Georgia and the Carolinas; cash bar. Music by Ashes of Old Ways and Tom Hall and the Plowboys. Tickets $15/person, www.farmtotableeventco.com
The Palladium Society 2017 Chili Cook-Off: 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Music Farm Columbia, 1022 Senate St. Join in an evening of great food, live music and fun as area teams compete to be named the best. All proceeds to benefit Historic Columbia. More information: Lauren Mojkowski, lmojkowski@historiccolumbia.org, (803) 252-7742, ext. 15 or www.historiccolumbia.com
The Woman’s Society of Batesburg-Leeseville’s Little Black Dress Wine & Cheese Affair: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Batesburg-Leesville Leisure Center, 227 Highland Ave., Batesburg-Leesville. Tickets $25/person includes heavy hors d’oeuvres (prime rib, shrimp and grits, imported cheeses, dessert and coffee bar, etc.). Silent auction, dancing and live jazz with The Swing Set. All proceeds to help fund local scholarships, education and community improvement projects. Call (803) 413-2437 or email loisblack@sc.rr.com
Mega Challa Bake: 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Katie and Irwin Kahn Jewish Community Center, 306 Flora Dr. Hosted by Chabad of SC, The Columbia Jewish Federation and The JCC, the baking party is open to all women. Participants will make dough from scratch and choose from a variety of toppings to garnish their two Challah loaves. Noted lecturer and author Joanne Caras will share stories from “The Holocaust Survivors Cookbooks.” Admission $5/person before Feb. 5; $10 at door; $100/sponsorship. (803) 237-6084, devorahld@gmail.com or www.megachallah.com.
Lunch & Learn: Neither Citizen nor Slave: Free Black Columbians Before the Civil War: noon-1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14, Mann-Simons Site, 1402 Richland St. Bring your lunch and listen as John Sherrer, director of cultural resources, Historic Columbia, explores the life of free people of color living and working in Columbia before and during the Civil War. Part 1 of a 3-part series, tickets $25/person/Historic Columbia members, entire series; $30/person/public, entire series; $10/person/Historic Columbia members, single session; $12/person/public, single session. www.historiccolumbia.org, reservations@historiccolumbia.org, or (803) 252-1770, ext. 23.
Valentine’s Day Chocolate Class: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb.14, Lakeview Empowerment Center, 599 North Street, West Columbia. Christina Miles, chocolatier and owner of Bruges Chocolates, teaches you how to create hand rolled truffles, tuxedo strawberries, and chocolate bark with various toppings. $45/person, www.brugeschocolaterie.com/products/valentines-class
Valentine’s Day Dinner & Dance: 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 14, The Hall at Senate’s End, 320 Senate St. Food by Dupre Catering, music by Carle Payne Bog Band. Tickets $49/person, $89/couple, reserve a spot by calling (803) 748-4144.
For beer lovers — Valentine at the Brewery: 5:30-8 p.m. Feb. 14 at Swamp Cabbage Brewery, 921 Brookwood Dr. Featuring a five-course meal prepared by Belgian Waffle Truck. $30/person (drinks not included). www.facebook.com/events/990550807717257/
Backyard poultry workshop: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 17 at Lexington Clemson Extension Office, 605 West Main St., Suite 109. Everything you need to know about raising healthy chickens in Lexington County. $70/person includes lunch, refreshments, and a flash drive containing all program materials; $12/SC New and Beginning Farmer Program participants. Registration deadline is Feb. 14. Reserve seat by calling Lexington County Extension Office, (803) 359-8515, ext. 0 or email aliviag@clemson.edu.
Lunch & Learn: Absolute Slaves: Race, Law and Society in Antebellum South Carolina: noon-1 p.m., Feb. 21, Mann-Simons Site, 1402 Richland St. Bring your lunch and listen as Rochelle Outlaw, J.D., PhD candidate at USC, talks about the common-law definition of race and how it related to social and political thought on race in antebellum South Carolina. Part 2 of a 3-part series, tickets $25/person/Historic Columbia members, entire series; $30/person/public, entire series; $10/person/Historic Columbia members, single session; $12/person/public, single session. www.historiccolumbia.org, reservations@historiccolumbia.org, or (803) 252-1770, ext. 23.
A Southern Remedy: Comfort Food + Booze + Blues: 7-10 p.m. Feb. 23, Revel Event Center, 304 East Stone St., Greenville. Food from some of Greenville’s newest restaurants — including Jianna, Willy Taco, UP On The Roof, The Green Room, Good Life Catering and more. Beverages from Quest, Concannon Vineyard, Tito’s Vodka and Larceny Bourbon. Music by Erica Berg, Eric Weiler, Tony Kennedy, Tez Sherart, Robert Nance and Adam McFarlane. Tickets, $45/person, at www.euphoriagreenville.com.
Lunch & Learn: Modjeska Simkins and the Fight for Educational Equality: noon-1 p.m., Feb. 28, Mann-Simons Site, 1402 Richland St. Bring your lunch and listen as Candace Cunningham, PhD candidate and history professor at USC, talks about how Modjeska Simkins, the state’s matriarch of human rights, worked with NAACP leaders, teachers and ordinary people to ensure equal pay for black teachers and equal education opportunities for black children. Part 3 of a 3-part series, tickets $25/person/Historic Columbia members, entire series; $30/person/public, entire series; $10/person/Historic Columbia members, single session; $12/person/public, single session. www.historiccolumbia.org, reservations@historiccolumbia.org, or (803) 252-1770, ext. 23.
Wings & Ale Chili Cook-Off & Music Festival: noon-8 p.m. March 11, 125-C Outlet Pointe Blvd. Put your chili recipe up against the best in the area. No entry fee for cook-off teams, email Keith Sikes at wings.ale@gmail.com for information about participating. Cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and Fan Favorite picks. Proceeds benefit The Christopher Conner Foundation. www.wingsandalesc.com
New and Beginning Farmer: High Tunnel Production Workshop: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. March 15 at Clemson Sandhill Lakehouse, 900 Clemson Rd. Topics covered include high tunnel construction details, management practices, plant selection, planting dates and insights from organic grower Celia Barss of Cabin Branch Organic Farm. Speakers include Barss, Gena Moore (Organic Research Coordinator, Carolina Farm Stewardship Association), Dr. Brian Ward (Research Specialist, Clemson University Coastal Research and Education Center), and Kellee Melton (Assistant State Conservationist, USDA-NRCS). $12/person, includes lunch. Register online at www.ColumbiaHighTunnelWorkshop.eventbrite.com or contact Charlie Fisher, (803) 576-2080 or fisherc@rcgov.us.
James Beard Foundation Celebrity Chef Tour: 6:30 p.m. March 18 at Hotel Domestique, Travelers Rest. Chef Nick Graves, of Hotel Domestique, hosts chefs Matthew Accarrino (SPQR in San Francisco), Phillip Lopez (Rebel Restaurant Group, New Orleans), and Steve Phelps (Indigenous, Sarasota, FL) for a special dinner. Tickets $90/US Bank FlexPerks Rewards cardholders, $150/JBF members and general public. www.jamesbeard.org/events
Farm to Table Event Co. James Beard Foundation Dinner & Auction: 6 p.m. April 3 at City Roots. This multicourse dinner is a fundraiser for the James Beard House in New York and will feature chefs Mike Davis (Terra), Blake Fairies (Sea & Salt), Wes Fulmer (Motor Supply), Lou Hutto (LowCo Barbecue & Catering), Russell Jones (Tallulah), Travis Rayle (Spotted Salamander), Charley Scruggs (Tallulah), Sarah Simmons (Rise Bake Shop, Birds & Bubbles), Todd Woods (The Oak Table), Kristian Niemi (Bourbon) and Frank Bradley (Bourbon). Tickets are $150/person, there will be a silent auction. www.farmtotableeventco.com.
SC Farmer Resource Rodeo: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. April 6, Phillips Market Center, State Farmers Market, 3501 Charleston Hwy., West Columbia. South Carolina farmers and would-be farmers can learn about the resources and programs available to provide technical, financial and educational assitance to farmers. More the two dozen agencies and organizations will be participating. Admission $20/person; free for current SC New and Beginning Farmer Program participants. Register ar www.SCResourceRodeo.eventbrite.com
Senate’s End Spring Festival: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 7 at 302 Artisans, 302 Senate St. Celebrate Spring with a festival of creative vendors, live music, food and more, just a block from the Gervais Street Bridge. Admission is FREE.
Charleston Wine + Food: now offering “curated hotel packages (to) help you navigate your travel and festival offerings with ease.” Check out www.charlestonwineandfood.com/packages/#tickets.
Hops N’ Hogs: May 19, Hayne Ave. and Pendleton St. in Aiken. Beer from regional craft breweries, barbecue from local vendors and live music from the Palmetto Grove Band. (803) 649-2221.
Bovinoche: 3-11 p.m. May 20, The Grove, 6809 State Park Rd, Travelers Rest. Jeff Bannister and friends cook whole animals — pigs, goats, chicken and an entire cow — over open fires, and a traditional paella made in a pan “large enough for a normal person to sleep in.” Tickets $55/person includes all food. Beer and wine available, extra. www.bovinoche.com or www.icookwholecows.com
Farm to Table Event Co. Drink Pink Rose Festival: May 21 at City Roots. Featuring close to 100 rose wines to sip and purchase, tickets $45/person
Tombo treats: In addition to a rotating menu of specials, enjoy these “fixed” discounts: Mondays: $9 burger, beer & live music; Tuesday: $5 pizza & $15 bottles of wine; Thursday: 3-course dinner for two, $49. www.tombogrille.com 4517 Forest Dr., (803) 782-4517
Wine Tuesdays at Rosso Trattoria Italia, in Trenholm Plaza, 25% off bottles of wine priced $50 or less, 20% off bottles of wine priced over $50, excludes chianti and pinot grigio. www.rossocolumbia.com
Wednesday Wine Tasting at Gervais & Vine: 5:30-7 p.m., sample a few while enjoying live music; or check out the Happy Hour Wine Flights, 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, three 2-ounce glasses for $8. 620 Gervais St. (803) 799-8463, www.gervine.com
Wine Wednesdays at Craft And Draft will feature select wines at $5 per glass and three to four wines that will be available for sampling and buying. Craft and Draft is at 2706 Devine St. (803) 764-2575, www.craftanddraftbeer.com
Third Thursday ART(uncorked) at SakiTumi, enjoy 3-4 wines and meet a local artist and discuss their original work. 807 Gervais St., (803) 931-0700, www.sakifresh.com
Lunch at Old McCaskill’s Farm begins at noon every Friday. Served buffet-style, first come, first served, $10 per person. Check out the farm store while you’re there for farm-raised meats, cheeses and more. 377 Cantey Lane, Rembert, (803) 432-9537, www.oldmccaskillfarm.com.
Learn to make sushi at SakiTumi: By appointment, couples and small groups can call and arrange classes in the art of making sushi. Pricing options include food and class, or choose to include wine or hot sake. Call (803) 931-0700 after 2 p.m. for scheduling or information. SakiTumi is at 807 Gervais St., www.sakifresh.com
FoodShare Columbia connects families and communities with affordable fresh fruits and vegetables from local and regional farmers. The partnership of the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, Richland Library, USC School of Medicine, EdVenture Children’s Museum and the Columbia Housing Authority provides boxed food that can be ordered twice a month, between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Bellfield Cultural Arts Center at 2611 Grant St., (803) 255-8161. Cost is $20; $10 for SNAP participants. Cash and EBT accepted. www.facebook.com/FoodShare-Columbia.
Take a trip, see a farm: The South Carolina Agritourism Association has created a Passport Program for farms in order to educate folks on what the agriculture industry means to the state. Participants can get a passport from any of the 44 farms on the tour and the more stamps collected in the passport, the more chances to win prizes, with one winner taking home $100 in Certified SC products. https://agriculture.sc.gov/divisions/agency-services/agritourism
Learn to become a farmer. Incubator Farm plots available at Sandhill Research and Education Center on Clemson Road in Columbia. Participants in the Agriculture Incubator Program will have access to up to a 1/2 acre of irrigated land, a packing shed, equipment use, access to technical assistance, access to markets and training opportunities. Fee of $350 per year for up to three years, plus required safety and operation training. Contact Harry Crissy, hcrissy@clemson.edu (use “Columbia Incubator” in subject line) or call (843) 730-5211.
Get the App: South Carolina Farmers and Roadside Market App shows more than 200 farmers markets and roadside produce stands. Click on location to see address, hours of operation, and methods of payment. New recipes each month will feature in-season produce. www.scdhec.gov/farmersmarkets
Pressure Canning Testing by Clemson Extension done by appointment at Sandhills Research and Education Center on Clemson Road. Have your pressure canner dial gauges checked for accuracy before use by an extension agent. $6, cash or check. Call (803) 865-1216 ext. 114 for more information.
Reduced Price Compost Bins: Contact Richland County Ombudsman’s office, (803) 909-6000 to order bins for $33.
Two Gals and a Fork Food Tours and Historic Columbia present historic food tours of the Vista: Feb. 18, choose 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. or 4-6:30 p.m. tour. Guests will visit five restaurants, sample some specialties and learn the history of Columbia. Tickets $30-38, depending on the number in your party, custom tours for 10 or more guests. More information available at www.twogalsfoodtours.com or call (803) 360-0578 or (803) 260-7992.
Columbia Food Tours takes you on walking tours of downtown Columbia and Five Points to experience the culture and cuisine of the capital city. Sign up for a tour, and visit six to eight of Columbia restaurants and sample items. Tours last 2 1/2 hours, rain or shine. Details and ticket reservations, $42 per person, at www.columbiafoodtours.com
Columbia Brew Bus offers tours of Columbia’s beer/wine and distilling scene. Choose the Brewery Tour: includes pick-up/drop-off at Liberty Tap Room, stops at Conquest Brewing, River Rat Brewery and Swamp Cabbage Brewing. At each stop, you get at least 16 ounces of beer samples, brewery tour, Q&A with brewery staff and opportunity to buy brewery merchandise. Choose the Wine and Spirits Tour: pick-up/drop-off at Bourbon Columbia, stops at Copper Horse Distilling, Crouch Distilling and Vino Garage. Distilleries will offer tour and tasting session. Vino Garage will have a custom tasting hosted by owner Doug Aylard. Along the way, enjoy sightseeing, light snacks, trivia and prizes, coolers to keep purchases cold and an all-S.C. music playlist curated by Scene SC. Tickets $45/person, $20 designated driver. www.columbiabrewbus.com
Copper Horse Distilling behind-the-scene tours on Fridays and Saturdays. Space is limited and reservations required, call (803) 779-2993 to book a spot. Large groups can be accommodated for private tours. All tours include a tasting of Copper Horse Distilling products (Old Mill Vodka, Copper Cream, Copper Horse Rum and Bulle Rock Gin). 929 Huger St., www.copperhorsedistilling.com
City Roots Farm: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays, 1005 Airport Blvd., www.cityroots.org
Soda City Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday at the 1500 block of Main Street. www.sodacitysc.com
Healthy Carolina’s Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays on Greene Street in front of Preston. www.sa.sc.edu/healthycarolina/farmersmarket. USC On-Campus delivery via Pinckney’s Produce and AFRESH! can be scheduled in 4-, 6- and 12-week sessions.
