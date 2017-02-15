Cook’s Calendar: Beer fests, Tea + chocolate... and Mardi Gras is around the corner

Special events
ART(uncorked) at SakiTumi: 6-9 p.m., 807 Gervais St. The Third Thursday celebration of local art continues at SakiTumi with the unveiling of artwork from Aaron Shaw. Enjoy a wine tasting and light hors d’oeuvres and meet the artist. www.sakifresh.com.
World Beer Festival: First session noon-4 p.m., second session 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, SC State Fairgrounds. Sample more than 200 beers from 75 local and international breweries. General admission, $40 in advance, $50 day of festival; VIP admission, $85. allaboutbeer.com/gather-for-beer/world-beer-festival/columbia-sc
Craft Beer Week, through Saturday, Feb. 19: Even though this event is already in full swing, it’s not to late to jump in on the action. You can still look forward to the Conquest Bike Ride, meeting a craft brewer and a “Nesting Day.” www.colacraftbeerweek.com.
Lunch & Learn: Absolute Slaves: Race, Law and Society in Antebellum South Carolina: noon-1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21, Mann-Simons Site, 1402 Richland St. Bring your lunch and listen as Rochelle Outlaw, J.D., PhD candidate at USC, talks about the common-law definition of race and how it related to social and political thought on race in antebellum South Carolina. Part 2 of a 3-part series, tickets $25/person/Historic Columbia members, entire series; $30/person/public, entire series; $10/person/Historic Columbia members, single session; $12/person/public, single session. www.historiccolumbia.org, reservations@historiccolumbia.org, or (803) 252-1770, ext. 23.
Tea + Chocolate: 6-7:30 p.m Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 302 Artisans. J Cottage and Evolution Through Chocolate are pairing teas and chocolates in honor of George Washington’s birthday. Sample Valentine Black tea with strawberry truffle, rose black tea with blood orange and rose hip truffle, mango green tea with mango truffle, and dewy cherry herbal tea with cherry truffle. Tickets $14/person, available in advance only at squareup.com
Prisoner Wine Dinner at Ruth’s Chris Steak House: 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23, Ruth’s Chris, 924-A Senate St.. Five wines + five food courses inspired by the flavors of California wine country. Features wines include Prisoner Wine Company’s Blindfold (blended white chardonnay/roussanne/viognier/grenache blanc/chenin blanc/marsanne), Thorn (merlot/syrah/malbec), The Prisoner (blended red), Cuttings (cabernet/syrah/petite sirah), and Saldo (zinfandel). $100/person, call for reservations (803) 212-6666
A Southern Remedy: Comfort Food + Booze + Blues: 7-10 p.m. Feb. 23, Revel Event Center, 304 East Stone St., Greenville. Food from some of Greenville’s newest restaurants — including Jianna, Willy Taco, UP On The Roof, The Green Room, Good Life Catering and more. Beverages from Quest, Concannon Vineyard, Tito’s Vodka and Larceny Bourbon. Music by Erica Berg, Eric Weiler, Tony Kennedy, Tez Sherart, Robert Nance and Adam McFarlane. Tickets, $45/person, at www.euphoriagreenville.com.
Mardi Gras @ Mr. Friendly’s: Feb. 27-March 2 at 2001 Greene St. Enjoy New Orleans-inspired food and drinks, including jambalaya, po boys, hurricanes, sazeracs and more. mrfriendlys.com
Lunch & Learn: Modjeska Simkins and the Fight for Educational Equality: noon-1 p.m., Feb. 28, Mann-Simons Site, 1402 Richland St. Bring your lunch and listen as Candace Cunningham, PhD candidate and history professor at USC, talks about how Modjeska Simkins, the state’s matriarch of human rights, worked with NAACP leaders, teachers and ordinary people to ensure equal pay for black teachers and equal education opportunities for black children. Part 3 of a 3-part series, tickets $25/person/Historic Columbia members, entire series; $30/person/public, entire series; $10/person/Historic Columbia members, single session; $12/person/public, single session. www.historiccolumbia.org, reservations@historiccolumbia.org, or (803) 252-1770, ext. 23.
Wings & Ale Chili Cook-Off & Music Festival: noon-8 p.m. March 11, 125-C Outlet Pointe Blvd. Put your chili recipe up against the best in the area. No entry fee for cook-off teams, email Keith Sikes at wings.ale@gmail.com for information about participating. Cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and Fan Favorite picks. Proceeds benefit The Christopher Conner Foundation. www.wingsandalesc.com
Rain Barrel Workshop: Learn the advantages of rain water collection and usage. The City of Columbia offers one FREE rain barrel per household to residents within the city limits and an option to purchase a rain barrel at a discounted price of $68 for those living outside of the city limits. Classes March 11 and April 22. Register online at https://gate.columbiasc.gov/rainbarrels/.
New and Beginning Farmer: High Tunnel Production Workshop: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. March 15 at Clemson Sandhill Lakehouse, 900 Clemson Rd. Topics covered include high tunnel construction details, management practices, plant selection, planting dates and insights from organic grower Celia Barss of Cabin Branch Organic Farm. Speakers include Barss, Gena Moore (Organic Research Coordinator, Carolina Farm Stewardship Association), Dr. Brian Ward (Research Specialist, Clemson University Coastal Research and Education Center), and Kellee Melton (Assistant State Conservationist, USDA-NRCS). $12/person, includes lunch. Register online at www.ColumbiaHighTunnelWorkshop.eventbrite.com or contact Charlie Fisher, (803) 576-2080 or fisherc@rcgov.us.
Soda City Suds Week: March 18-March 26: The week kicks off with a music festival at Random Tap with 30 craft beers on tap, two stages with live music (country, blues and soft rock), a food truck, an open-air market, a DIY home-brewing demonstration and face painting. Travel to Historic Camden to learn early beer history and tavern life in North America, all while you sample an 18th century-style brew (and modern ones, too) from Conquest Brewing. Cream of the Crop Beer Fest at City Roots Farm will offer a variety of craft beers from the Carolinas, Georgia and Tennessee breweries, as well as food from local restaurants. www.sodacitysudsweek.com
James Beard Foundation Celebrity Chef Tour: 6:30 p.m. March 18 at Hotel Domestique, Travelers Rest. Chef Nick Graves, of Hotel Domestique, hosts chefs Matthew Accarrino (SPQR in San Francisco), Phillip Lopez (Rebel Restaurant Group, New Orleans), and Steve Phelps (Indigenous, Sarasota, FL) for a special dinner. Tickets $90/US Bank FlexPerks Rewards cardholders, $150/JBF members and general public. www.jamesbeard.org/events
Farm to Table Event Co. James Beard Foundation Dinner & Auction: 6 p.m. April 3 at City Roots. This multi-course dinner is a fundraiser for the James Beard House in New York and will feature chefs Mike Davis (Terra), Blake Fairies (Sea & Salt), Wes Fulmer (Motor Supply), Lou Hutto (LowCo Barbecue & Catering), Russell Jones (Tallulah), Travis Rayle (Spotted Salamander), Charley Scruggs (Tallulah), Sarah Simmons (Rise Bake Shop, Birds & Bubbles), Todd Woods (The Oak Table), Kristian Niemi (Bourbon) and Frank Bradley (Bourbon). Tickets are $150/person, there will be a silent auction. www.farmtotableeventco.com.
SC Farmer Resource Rodeo: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. April 6, Phillips Market Center, State Farmers Market, 3501 Charleston Hwy., West Columbia. South Carolina farmers and would-be farmers can learn about the resources and programs available to provide technical, financial and educational assistance to farmers. More the two dozen agencies and organizations will be participating. Admission $20/person; free for current SC New and Beginning Farmer Program participants. Register ar www.SCResourceRodeo.eventbrite.com
South Carolina Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival: April 29, hosted by Foodtruck Festivals of America at SC State Fairgrounds.
Senate’s End Spring Festival: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 7 at 302 Artisans, 302 Senate St. Celebrate Spring with a festival of creative vendors, live music, food and more, just a block from the Gervais Street Bridge. Admission is FREE.
Hops N’ Hogs: May 19, Hayne Ave. and Pendleton St. in Aiken. Beer from regional craft breweries, barbecue from local vendors and live music from the Palmetto Grove Band. (803) 649-2221.
Bovinoche: 3-11 p.m. May 20, The Grove, 6809 State Park Rd, Travelers Rest. Jeff Bannister and friends cook whole animals — pigs, goats, chicken and an entire cow — over open fires, and a traditional paella made in a pan “large enough for a normal person to sleep in.” Tickets $55/person includes all food. Beer and wine available, extra. www.bovinoche.com or www.icookwholecows.com
Farm to Table Event Co. Drink Pink Rose Festival: May 21 at City Roots. Featuring close to 100 rose wines to sip and purchase, tickets $45/person
Tombo treats: In addition to a rotating menu of specials, enjoy these “fixed” discounts: Mondays: $9 burger, beer & live music; Tuesday: $5 pizza & $15 bottles of wine; Thursday: 3-course dinner for two, $49. www.tombogrille.com 4517 Forest Dr., (803) 782-4517
Wine Tuesdays at Rosso Trattoria Italia, in Trenholm Plaza, 25% off bottles of wine priced $50 or less, 20% off bottles of wine priced over $50, excludes chianti and pinot grigio. www.rossocolumbia.com
Wednesday Wine Tasting at Gervais & Vine: 5:30-7 p.m., sample a few while enjoying live music; or check out the Happy Hour Wine Flights, 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, three 2-ounce glasses for $8. 620 Gervais St. (803) 799-8463, www.gervine.com
Wine Wednesdays at Craft And Draft will feature select wines at $5 per glass and three to four wines that will be available for sampling and buying. Craft and Draft is at 2706 Devine St. (803) 764-2575, www.craftanddraftbeer.com
Third Thursday ART(uncorked) at SakiTumi, enjoy 3-4 wines and meet a local artist and discuss their original work. 807 Gervais St., (803) 931-0700, www.sakifresh.com
Lunch at Old McCaskill’s Farm begins at noon every Friday. Served buffet-style, first come, first served, $10 per person. Check out the farm store while you’re there for farm-raised meats, cheeses and more. 377 Cantey Lane, Rembert, (803) 432-9537, www.oldmccaskillfarm.com.
Learn to make sushi at SakiTumi: By appointment, couples and small groups can call and arrange classes in the art of making sushi. Pricing options include food and class, or choose to include wine or hot sake. Call (803) 931-0700 after 2 p.m. for scheduling or information. SakiTumi is at 807 Gervais St., www.sakifresh.com
FoodShare Columbia connects families and communities with affordable fresh fruits and vegetables from local and regional farmers. The partnership of the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, Richland Library, USC School of Medicine, EdVenture Children’s Museum and the Columbia Housing Authority provides boxed food that can be ordered twice a month, between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Bellfield Cultural Arts Center at 2611 Grant St., (803) 255-8161. Cost is $20; $10 for SNAP participants. Cash and EBT accepted. www.facebook.com/FoodShare-Columbia.
Take a trip, see a farm: The South Carolina Agritourism Association has created a Passport Program for farms in order to educate folks on what the agriculture industry means to the state. Participants can get a passport from any of the 44 farms on the tour and the more stamps collected in the passport, the more chances to win prizes, with one winner taking home $100 in Certified SC products. https://agriculture.sc.gov/divisions/agency-services/agritourism
Learn to become a farmer. Incubator Farm plots available at Sandhill Research and Education Center on Clemson Road in Columbia. Participants in the Agriculture Incubator Program will have access to up to a 1/2 acre of irrigated land, a packing shed, equipment use, access to technical assistance, access to markets and training opportunities. Fee of $350 per year for up to three years, plus required safety and operation training. Contact Harry Crissy, hcrissy@clemson.edu (use “Columbia Incubator” in subject line) or call (843) 730-5211.
Get the App: South Carolina Farmers and Roadside Market App shows more than 200 farmers markets and roadside produce stands. Click on location to see address, hours of operation, and methods of payment. New recipes each month will feature in-season produce. www.scdhec.gov/farmersmarkets
Pressure Canning Testing by Clemson Extension done by appointment at Sandhills Research and Education Center on Clemson Road. Have your pressure canner dial gauges checked for accuracy before use by an extension agent. $6, cash or check. Call (803) 865-1216 ext. 114 for more information.
Reduced Price Compost Bins: Contact Richland County Ombudsman’s office, (803) 909-6000 to order bins for $33.
Tours
Two Gals and a Fork Food Tours and Historic Columbia present historic food tours of the Vista: Saturday, Feb. 18, choose 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. or 4-6:30 p.m. tour. Guests will visit five restaurants, sample some specialties and learn the history of Columbia. Tickets $30-38, depending on the number in your party, custom tours for 10 or more guests. More information available at www.twogalsfoodtours.com or call (803) 360-0578 or (803) 260-7992.
Columbia Food Tours takes you on walking tours of downtown Columbia and Five Points to experience the culture and cuisine of the capital city. Sign up for a tour, and visit six to eight of Columbia restaurants and sample items. Tours last 2 1/2 hours, rain or shine. Details and ticket reservations, $42 per person, at www.columbiafoodtours.com
Columbia Brew Bus offers tours of Columbia’s beer/wine and distilling scene. Choose the Brewery Tour: includes pick-up/drop-off at Liberty Tap Room, stops at Conquest Brewing, River Rat Brewery and Swamp Cabbage Brewing. At each stop, you get at least 16 ounces of beer samples, brewery tour, Q&A with brewery staff and opportunity to buy brewery merchandise. Choose the Wine and Spirits Tour: pick-up/drop-off at Bourbon Columbia, stops at Copper Horse Distilling, Crouch Distilling and Vino Garage. Distilleries will offer tour and tasting session. Vino Garage will have a custom tasting hosted by owner Doug Aylard. Along the way, enjoy sightseeing, light snacks, trivia and prizes, coolers to keep purchases cold and an all-S.C. music playlist curated by Scene SC. Tickets $45/person, $20 designated driver. www.columbiabrewbus.com
Copper Horse Distilling behind-the-scene tours on Fridays and Saturdays. Space is limited and reservations required, call (803) 779-2993 to book a spot. Large groups can be accommodated for private tours. All tours include a tasting of Copper Horse Distilling products (Old Mill Vodka, Copper Cream, Copper Horse Rum and Bulle Rock Gin). 929 Huger St., www.copperhorsedistilling.com.
Cooking classes
A Taste of African Heritage (ATOAH): Mondays at 6 p.m., through March 13, Clemson Area African-American Museum, 214 Butler St., Clemson. Tiffany Davis leads this six-week cooking series that explores the foods and flavors found throughout the African diaspora. ATOAH focuses on the health benefits of a plant-based diet, basic kitchen skills, nutrition and cultural history. $50/person includes recipes, food samples, workbook and Clemson Area African-American Museum T-shirt. www.eventbrite.com
Fleur de Lys Home Culinary Institute: Chef Francois Fisera leads classes, $39/person, wine extra. Classes begin at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, crackling salmon with black truffles; Feb. 21, French cooking goes to the dogs (bring your dog to dinner); Feb. 24, Brittany seafood crepes with Mumm Champagne and creme fraiche; March 3, filet of pork Oskar-style with crabmeat, bernaise and asparagus. Fleur de Lys is at 3001 Millwood Ave. (803) 765-9999 or fleurdelyscolumbiasc.com.
Let’s Cook Culinary Studio: Prices per person unless noted. Thursday, Feb. 16, Italian supper (6:15 p.m., $40); Friday, Feb. 17, couples class (6:30 p.m., TBA); Feb. 21, Wild Women (6:15 p.m., $50/2-for-1 special); Feb. 24, small plates (6:30 p.m., $40); Feb. 28, raclette grill night, (6:15 p.m., $50/2-for-1 special). Detailed listings at lets-cook.wixsite.com/letscookculinary. Let’s Cook is at 1305 Assembly St., (803) 348-5874 or lets-cook@earthlink.net
McCutchen House at USC: Chef du Jour (Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. unless otherwise noted): March 11: braising comfort foods ($90/person); March 25, Springtime fruit tarts ($60/person); April 8, salmon 101 ($70/person); April 22, jams & jellies 101 ($65/person); May 13, salads for dinner ($60/person). Wine classes (6:30-8:30 p.m.): March 28, sparkling wines from around the world ($50/person); April 11, Mira wines ($50); April 18, Spanish wines ($50, waiting list); April 25, Greek wines ($50/waiting list). Register for classes through McCutchen House or call Becky Moran (803) 777-8225, moranrs@mailbox.sc.edu.
Last Wednesdays with John Chiles: Former owner of Restaurant 123 in Irmo, GM for Club Corp International and part owner/operator of Blue Marlin, John Chiles will instruct cooking classes 7-9 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month at Grace United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall Kitchen, 410 Harbison Blvd. Call church office Mon-Thurs 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or Fri 9 a.m.-noon for info or to register (803) 732-1899 or office@gracecolumbia.org.
Healthy Cooking with Chef Lawrence Wright: 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb.16, at SC Blue, 1260 Bower Parkway. Learn how to create recipes with fresh, healthy ingredients. Admission/registration free at www.scblueretailcenters.com
Cocoa Lab at Ritz-Carlton Charlotte: Work alongside award-winning chefs to create items featuring chocolate, cocoa, and dessert flavors, fresh produce and herbs from the hotel’s rooftop gardens. Registration, $150/person/class, includes complimentary parking, recipe collection and keepsake apron Classes run 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; March 11, St. Pat’s: Guinness chocolate cupcakes, Baileys Irish Coffee caramel brownies, grasshopper pie; March 25, French macaroons; April 8, All About Cake Decorating (Part 1), black forest torte, vanilla pound cake, red velvet; April 22, All About Cake Decorating (Part 2), two-tier cake, fondant decorations, decorative flowers; May 13, Mother’s Day Treats: strawberry shortcake, quiche, vanilla creme puffs; May 20, Fresh Garden Desserts: rosemary apricot scones, lavender panna cotta with poached pears, honey chocolate eclairs; June 3, Dessert & Wine: molten chocolate cake with Cabernet Sauvignon, raspberry profiteroles with Champagne, lemon bars with Chardonnay; June 17: Father’s Day Desserts: caramel bacon popcorn, beer brownies, bourbon pecan pie; July 1, Fourth of July Celebration: apple pie, banana pudding, brownies, chocolate chip cookies; July 15, I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream for Ice Cream: vanilla, chocolate, honey pecan and strawberry flavors. Ritz-Carlton Hotel, 201 East Trade St., Charlotte, (704) 547-2244, www.ritzcarlton.com/charlotte
Market News
City Roots Farm: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays, 1005 Airport Blvd., www.cityroots.org
Soda City Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday at the 1500 block of Main Street. www.sodacitysc.com
Healthy Carolina’s Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays on Greene Street in front of Preston. www.sa.sc.edu/healthycarolina/farmersmarket. USC On-Campus delivery via Pinckney’s Produce and AFRESH! can be scheduled in 4-, 6- and 12-week sessions.
