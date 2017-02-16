Food Network coming to Columbia restaurant

Food Network will be coming to Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli at 2617 Devine St. on March 4 to film a segment for the network’s Ginormous Foods show hosted by standup comedian Josh Denny.
The show will focus on the restaurant’s 12-pound Cinnamonster cinnamon roll cake and will also feature the eatery’s green eggs and ham and strawberry cheesecake cinnamon roll.
“The network told us they just had so many of our customers writing in to various shows to get us featured,” said Jody Kreush, who owns Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli with her son, Richard. “When they heard about the Cinnamonster cake they chose us for Ginormous Foods.”
In honor of the day, Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli will be giving a free cinnamon roll to each of the restaurant’s first 100 customers on March 4.
The Cinnamonster cake can be specialty ordered by customers at any time and is becoming a popular choice for birthdays and anniversaries, Kreush said.
Ginormous Foods airs at 8 p.m. on Friday nights. A specific date for the airing of the episode featuring Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli has not been set yet.
