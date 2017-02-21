What are the most iconic restaurants in the Carolinas?

If you travel by stomach (and don’t we all?), Thrillist has an interesting exercise: They took a stab at picking the most iconic restaurant in every state.
Not the best, mind you. Not the oldest. The most iconic, which they define as a restaurant that has been around for at least 30 years and is still a crowd favorite.
I’d debate some of their picks, of course: Commander’s Palace instead of Galatoire’s in Louisiana? The Mayflower Cafe instead of Doe’s Eat Place in Mississippi? But still, if you’re the type who makes your restaurant plan before you book your hotel room on the road, it’s a list worth bookmarking for your next foray.
And that brings us to the Carolinas.
Their pick for the most iconic in North Carolina is the Skylight Inn in Ayden. In South Carolina, they went with Scott’s Bar-B-Que in Hemingway. Both are excellent, both are worthy, both are debatable.
Not the Angus Barn, or the Open Kitchen, or the Fearrington House in North Carolina? Not the Wreck, or Bowen’s Island, or the Old Post Office on Edisto for South Carolina?
Once again, apparently the Carolinas is seen as the sum of our barbecue.
Chew that one over.
