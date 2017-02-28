Who says you have to give up ‘the good stuff’ for Lent?

Today, March 1, is the first day of Lent, a period in the Christian religion marking the 40 days that Christ spent in the desert fasting and resisting the Devil’s temptations. During this time, adherents may give up certain luxuries or vices or fast as a way to grow closer to God.
Rather than going cold turkey on some items — such as red meat or sweet sodas — Lynae Beresford (MS, RND, LD) and nutritionist Trisha Mandes offer some suggestions on cutting back, substituting foods and even transitioning to a healthier lifestyle.
“Lent is about sacrificing something,” says Beresford, “but it can also be an opportunity to jump-start your health.”
“It takes about four weeks, anyway, to change the taste buds,” says Mandes, and how they react to new flavor. The 40 days of the Lenten season offer more than enough time to get used to changes in diet, get rid of bad habits and potentially see results from making healthier choices.
For those who opt to give up or reduce their intake of certain foods, here are some ideas for substitutions:
Sugar: Substitute honey, maple syrup, agave nectar or stevia for processed sugar.
Soda: Water, green tea or unsweetened chai tea, carbonated or fruit-infused water such as La Croix. “Fruit juices are okay,” says Mandes, and fresh-squeezed juice is best. But, she says, you may not be reducing the caloric intake switching from soda to juice. Check the labels of store-bought juices to make sure there has not been sugar added and compare calories per serving and nutritional information.
Pasta and bread: “Don’t give up grains,” says Mandes. But you should be eating more whole grains, whole wheat and consider a switch to brown rice. Carbohydrates from whole plant sources are the No. 1 brain fuel.
There are some new “riced” vegetables — cauliflower, carrots, broccoli and more — on the market that you can buy or replicate at home. Just cut up a head of cauliflower, or any crunchy vegetable, and put it in a food processor. Pulse just a few times until the vegetable bits are reduced to the size of a grain of rice. Steam or lightly sauté in a light vegetable oil and use in place of white rice.
Red meat: “Of course fish is the healthiest substitute for those not wanting to give up meat entirely,” says Beresford. “And there is poultry and leaner cuts of meat.” Using herbs and spices and cutting down on the amount of salt in preparation of meats will enhance the flavor and nutritional value.
Of course some people may opt to go meatless. “Lentils and beans are good substitutes for animal protein,” says Beresford, and are classic substitutes for vegetarians or vegans.
If cutting out meat entirely is not an option, “there’s plenty of good ‘fake’ meat in the grocery stores,” says Mandes. These “transitional foods,” as Mandes calls them, can be a stepping-stone to a healthy plant-based diet. “Veggie burgers, soy hot dogs and sausage links... always read the ingredient list and buy products made with real food ingredients.”
When dining out: Beresford says that it is important to understand the language on a restaurant menu. “Stay away from words like ‘fried,’ ‘crispy’ or ‘butter sauce’ and opt for ‘baked,’ ‘broiled,’ ‘steamed’ and tomato-based sauces,” she says.
“Refined” is another word to look out for when buying food in a grocery store, says Mandes. “ ‘Refined’ means that some or part of the food’s original nutritional value is missing.”
At the end of the day, it is more important that you’re eating healthy. But above all, you want to feel full after eating a meal. Mandes has what she calls the Foundational Filling Foods — potatoes, sweet potatoes, beans and winter squash — that supply energy and complex carbohydrates and can make you feel full. Mandes recommends a meal consisting of at least 50 percent of the Foundational Filling Foods along with fresh vegetables and fruit.
For dessert, Beresford recommends an easy-to-prepare, non-dairy ice cream. Her recipe is fast and easy — and quite versatile.
“Just take some bananas and put them in the freezer,” says Beresford. When frozen, peel and place in a food processor. Add just enough almond milk to blend until smooth. Add cocoa powder for chocolate flavor, or peanut butter or your choice of berries. The complete recipe follows.
Sources for learning how to live a healthier lifestyle
Columbia’s Cooking, part of the Cancer Prevention and Control Program at USC’s Arnold School of Health, offers classes and events to the public on leading healthier lifestyles and free resources for healthier living. columbiascooking.org
Connecting Health Innovations (CHI) commercializes products and services that help medical professionals screen for and manage patients at risk of diseases caused by chronic inflammation. chi-llc.net or www.facebook.com/connectinghealthinnovations/
Trisha’s Healthy Table offers healthy take-home meal choices for families and individuals, www.trishashealthytable.com; and the related site, www.trishamandes.com, explores transitioning to a plant-based lifestyle
Lentil-walnut taco meat
Makes about 2 1/2 cups
1 cup uncooked French green lentils (or 1 3/4 cups [15-ounce can] cooked green lentils)
1 cup walnut pieces, toasted
1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano
1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder
1/2 teaspoon fine grain sea salt, or to taste
1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons water
Cook the lentils: Rinse lentils in a fine mesh sieve. Add to a medium pot along with a few cups of water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium, and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes until tender (cook time will vary depending on the type of lentils you use — see package). Drain off excess water.
Toast the walnuts: Preheat oven to 300 degrees F. Add walnuts onto a rimmed baking sheet and toast for 10 to 13 minutes, watching closely, until lightly golden and fragrant. Set aside to cool for a few minutes.
Sauté the pepper and onion filling: Add 1/2 to 1 tablespoon of oil into a large skillet or wok. Cook the onion and peppers over medium heat for about 15 to 20 minutes, reducing heat if necessary and stirring frequently, until translucent.
Prepare the taco meat: Add 1 3/4 cups cooked lentils (you'll have some left over) and all the toasted walnuts into a food processor and pulse until chopped (make sure to leave texture). Stir or pulse in the oregano, cumin, chili powder and salt. Stir in the oil and the water until combined.
Prepare the rest of your vegetable toppings and wash and dry the lettuce wraps.
Assemble: Add a large lettuce leaf onto a plate, top with taco meat, sautéed peppers and onion, and the rest of your desired toppings.
Leftovers can be stored in the fridge in sealed containers to be enjoyed the next couple days.
Angela Liddon, Oh She Glows
Cashew Sour Cream
Makes 2 cups
1 1/2 cups raw cashews, soaked
3/4 cup water
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
Scant 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
Place cashews in a bowl and cover with water. Soak overnight or for 8 hours if you have the time. For a quick-soak method, pour boiling water over the cashews and soak for 1 hour. Rinse and drain.
Place the drained cashews in a high-speed blender.
Add the water, lemon, vinegar and salt. Blend on high until super-smooth, scrape down the blender now and then or add a touch more water to get it going.
Transfer into a small, airtight container and chill in the fridge. The cream will thicken up as it chills. The cream will keep in the fridge for about 1 week or freeze it for up to 1 month.
Use sour cream on sandwiches, wraps, stirred into salad dressings, on vegan nachos, or with chili or soup.
Angela Liddon, Oh She Glows
Banana Ice Cream
makes about 2 cups
2 frozen bananas
1/4 cup unsweetened almond milk
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 or 2 tablespoons cocoa powder (optional)
Place all ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth and creamy, breaking up large chunks of banana with a spatula as needed.
Lynae Beresford, CHI
