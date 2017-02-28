Chef Frank Lee and other notable South Carolina chefs are creating a multi-course benefit Transitions

If you need a reason to dine out — for a good cause — here’s one: Chef Frank Lee, formerly of Maverick Kitchens and S.N.O.B. in Charleston, is assembling a crew of talented chefs to prepare a multi-course meal to benefit Transitions in Columbia.
Celebrating the talent and wide-ranging cuisine in South Carolina, Lee and Elizabeth Igleheart of Transitions are bringing together chefs Russell Jones (Tallulah), Mimie Holmes (Mimie’s International Cuisine), Ramone Dickerson (2 Fat 2 Fly & Wing City), Teryi Youngblood (Passerelle Bistro in Greenville), and Steven Musolf (Lazy Goat, Greenville) to prepare a multi-course dinner with wine pairings at Jones’ restaurant Tallulah.
Transitions is — as the name implies — a place where people can work through a structured assistance program to transition themselves from homelessness to permanent housing.
The two-tiered system of Day Center and Client Program strives to connect people with the resources necessary to help them stabilize their lives.
While the Day Center is just that — a haven for people to shower, do laundry, use a computer or phone or get lunch between 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. — the Client Program helps people referred to Transitions through staff, outreach workers and partner agencies. Case managers are assigned to clients to create individualized development plans with the goals of stable income and housing.
Vincent Crumpton is an example of a Transitions success. Crumpton, who had been working as a line cook for Chili’s, came to Transitions after falling on hard times. He enrolled in the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW)’s Back to Work program, which is offered in coordination with DEW, Transitions and Main Street United Methodist Church. The six-week boot camp provided him with a skills assessment, assistance in writing a resume and interview skills.
In 2016, Crumpton was hired as a chef for the Columbia Fireflies and now prepares food for the ballpark and supervises other cooks.
Oral Mills is completing the youth program at Transitions. In April, Mills is headed to New York City to attend the International Culinary Center. Mills, who first started out in the banking field then switched to culinary in order to follow his passion, says "people always got to eat." He is excited for the opportunity to attend the school, where he recently found out that Chef Bobby Flay will be one of his instructors.
"I'm 25 and filled with ambition," says Mills. "Whatever I tell myself 'that's I want,' I will find a way to get."
Mills and Inglehart are hoping that Mills will be able to return to columbia in late April to attend the dinner at Tallulah.
Currently, Transitions serves up to 150 adults during the day. There are 45 partner agencies with office space to help clients, some with mental health and substance abuse problems.
A Chef’s Feast
When: 6-9 p.m. April 23, at Tallulah, 2400 Devine St.
What: Chefs Frank Lee (Maverick Kitchens, S.N.O.B. in Charleston), Russell Jones (Tallulah), Mimie Holmes (Mimie’s International Cuisine), Ramone Dickerson (2 Fat 2 Fly & Wing City), Teryi Youngblood (Passerelle Bistro in Greenville), and Steven Musolf (Lazy Goat, Greenville) prepare a multi-course dinner with wine pairings
Tickets: $125/person dinner only; $175/person for dinner and VIP reception (meet the chefs, signed copy of Lee’s S.N.O.B. cookbook); sponsorships: $5,000/Executive Chef sponsor level or $2,500/Sous Chef sponsor level. eventbrite.com
Transitions by the numbers
5 1/2 years
Transitions has been open
229,352
Number of meals served in fiscal year 2016; 853,778 served since opening.
2,256
Number of unique residential clients in 2016
1,843
Number of unique day center users in 2016
1,520
Number of residents who have transitioned into permanent housing since opening
Comments