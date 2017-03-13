Cottle Strawberry Farm battles freezing temperatures as berry season arrives

The 2017 strawberry season has arrived at Cottle Strawberry Farm in Hopkins – the warmer temperatures in January and February have the fields ripe with berries.
Unfortunately this past weekend’s snow and near freezing overnight temperatures are threatening the crop. “We have workers out now covering the plants,” said a woman who answered the phone Monday.
If the weather cooperates, the Cottle Strawberry Farm stand on Forest Drive, across from Shandon Baptist Church, should be open later this week and the farm itself should be ready this weekend for folks who like to pick-your-own. Check the farm’s website for details. www.cottlestrawberryfarm.com.
