Columbia resident takes first place in national recipe contest

Columbia resident Mary Marlowe Leverette took first place in the Minute Rice & Food Network Magazine’s national Rice to the Occasion recipe contest.
Leverette will be featured in the March print issue of the magazine for her winning Last Minute Multigrain Medley Cheesy Appetizer Spread.
Here is Leverette’s winning recipe:
Last Minute Multigrain Medley Cheesy Appetizer Spread
Serves 6-8
12 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 clove garlic, minced
1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 (9-ounce) box frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed to remove moisture
1 bag Minute Multigrain Medley, prepared as directed
1/2 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese
Melba toast or hearty crackers
Beat together cream cheese, garlic and nutmeg until light and fluffy.
Stir in spinach and prepared Multigrain Medley.
Lightly spray a shallow microwave-safe serving dish with cooking spray and spread mixture evenly. Top with grated cheese.
Microwave on medium-high 4 minutes, until cheese is bubbly.
Serve hot with Melba toast or hearty crackers.
