Cook’s calendar: Chocolate. Learn how to make it and pair it

Take the (literary) cake: To celebrate National Library Week, April 9-15, the South Carolina State Library is hosting a literary cake decorating contest. Participants may submit cakes decorated to represent a character from a favorite book, children’s book cover, or anything else book-related. You MUST register online to participate www.surveymonkey.com/r/CakeContest2017 and cakes must be dropped off at the State Library, 1500 Senate St., between 8:30-9:30 a.m. April 14. Library visitors will vote for their favorite cake between 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. After the votes are counted and winners are announced, the cakes will be cut and served. Information, contact Curtis Rogers at crogers@statelibrary.sc.gov, or Sean Gruber, sgruber@statelibrary.sc.gov, or call (803) 734-8666, www.statelibrary.sc.gov
Soda City Suds Week: Continues through Sunday, March 26. THIS WEEK’s HIGHLIGHTS: Wednesday, March 22: 4-Course beer dinner at Old Mill Brew Pub; Thursday, March 23: Bold Rock Cider Tasting at Bottles; Friday, March 24: Late Night Bites at War Mouth; Saturday, March 25: Hunter-Gatherer Brewery First Look at Owens Field, Cream of the Crop Beer Fest at City Roots Farm will offer a variety of craft beers from the Carolinas, Georgia and Tennessee breweries, as well as food from local restaurants; Sunday, March 26: Brunch & corn hole tournament at Casual Pint. More event listings and information at www.sodacitysudsweek.com
Meet the Winemaker: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Rosso, Trenholm Plaza. Winemaker Marla Carroll, with Franciscan Winery, will pair wines with five courses. Tickets $79/person, plus tax and 20% gratuity. Call for reservations, (803) 787-3949, sorry, no promo/gift certificates accepted for this event. www.rossocolumbia.com.
Spring into Chocolate with Bruge Chocolaterie: 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, Lakeview Empowerment Center, 1218 Batchelor St., West Columbia. Learn hands-on how to create gourmet marshmallows, dark chocolate dipped candied orange peel and chocolate baskets with strawberries and cream from Chocolatier Christina Miles. $45/person includes all chocolate, recipes and light appetizers. BYOB. www.brugeschocolaterie.com
War of the Wings: 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Music Farm, 1022 Senate St. It’s on! Organizations in the Columbia community face off to see who can eat the most wings. Sponsored by the Eta Gamma Chapter of the Chi Omega Sorority at USC, proceeds will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Tickets $7/person available at the door or online at www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1421437?utm_medium=bks.
Chocolate + Beer: 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, Swamp Cabbage Brewery, 921 Brookwood Dr. Evolution Through Chocolate seeks to answer the age-old question: “which beer pairs perfectly with my chocolate?” Tickets $16/person www.swampcabbagebrewing.com/events.
Coffee + Chocolate Pairing + Roastery Tour: 3-5 p.m. Saturday, March 25, Loveland Coffee, 5125 Bush River Rd. Loveland Coffee partners with Evolution Through Chocolate to present paired samples: Ethiopian Yirgacheffe with rosemary sea salt truffle, Mexican Chiapas with What Killed Elvis (peanut butter, banana and marshmallow), Colombian Tollima with grapefruit, and BBA Brazilian French Press with BBA coffee reduction truffle. Tours of the roastery included in $20/person ticket. www.lovelandcoffee.com
Let’s do a proper High Tea: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at The Market Restaurant, SC State Farmers Market, 322 Little Brooke Lane, West Columbia. Enjoy a proper three-course high tea with champagne toast, beer and wine. Menu includes fresh fruit and cheese; First course: grilled quail with bourbon & bacon jam, brie with fig onion rosemary spread on baguette, honeyed cucumber dill tea sandwiches, beef brisket on rye with horseradish, fancy PBLT; Second: freshly baked scones with jam & sweetened cream; Third: Russian tea cakes, chocolate raspberry pound cake, fruitcake cookies, cream puffs. Semi-formal attire requested, tickets $50/person, $285/table of six, purchase by March 20 at Senate’s End, Market Restaurant, www.squareup.com/store/mkt-tea-room or email JCottageIndustries@gmail.com for more information.
Commissioner’s Cup BBQ Cook-off & Festival: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at SC State Farmers Market, 3483 Charleston Hwy., West Columbia. The winner here will be the SC State Champion of BBQ! New this year, Kids’ Que cook-off to see which kid, ages 6-12, can grill the best hamburger. Rules for adult and junior competitors at www.sbbqn.com/commissioners-cup.html. To attend and taste (while supplies last), tickets $5/adult, and kids 12 and under free with 3 canned goods.
Backyard Fruit Growing: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at Wingard’s Market, 1403 N Lake Dr., Lexington. Learn about growing apples, plums, pears, lemons, limes and more in your backyard. $10/person (you are given a $10 coupon to use at Wingard’s that day). (803) 359-9091 or wingardsmarket.com/workshops.
Brunch @ the Brewery: 11:30 a.m. Sunday, March 26, Swamp Cabbage Brewery, 921 Brookwood Dr. Brunch is a five-course feast from Belgian Waffle Truck. Tickets $25/person, beer pairings available for additional $12/person. www.swampcabbagebrewing.com/events.
Tasting Notes 2017: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, March 27, at SC State Museum, 301 Gervais St. This benefit for the SC Philharmonic is an evening of top shelf wines and great local dishes, silent auction, live music and a cigar bar. Participating restaurants include 116 State Espresso & Wine Bar, Alodia’s Cucina Italiana. Blue Marlin, Bourbon, Garvais & Vine, Grill Marks, Kaminsky’s, Main Street Public House, Miyo’s Gourmet Shop, Motor Supply, Pearlz, Ristorante Divino, Tallulah, Melting Point, The Oak Table, Wired Goat, Thirsty Fellow, Travinia and Twisted Spur. Tickets $100/person, (803) 771-7937 or scphilharmonic.com.
7th Annual Nutrition Symposium: Healthy Eating in Context: Nexus of Food and Environmental Justice: 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. March 31 at Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate St. Community members are invited to join researchers, policy makers, and community and faith-based organizations to discuss the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and challenges facing South Carolinians as it relates to food justice, healthy equity and environmental justice; and formulate an action plan for greater collaboration for meaningful change. Keynote speaker: SC Rep. Harold Mitchell Jr, District 31, Spartanburg, on the ReGenesis Project “Moving Spartanburg from Surviving to Thriving.” Tickets $25/advance, $30/at door, FREE for students with valid student ID, and includes lunch and snacks. https://www.facebook.com/events/1022145544585486
River Rat Brewery Low Country Boil: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at 1231 Shop Road. This family friendly event will feature all-you-can-eat shrimp, corn, potatoes, sausage and assorted side dishes. Cash bar with cold beer on tap. Tickets $25/person, at www.eventbrite.com.
Lexington Rotary Oyster Roast & BBQ: 4-10 p.m. April 1 at Lexington County Football Field, 649 Ballpark Road. Fresh oysters, slow smoked BBQ, Lowcountry boil, and plenty of beer and wine and live music. Proceeds benefit the Rotary Scholarship Program for graduates of Lexington, White Knoll, and River Bluff high schools and Lexington Technology Center. Tickets $40/adult, $20/children (ages 6-12), available at www.eventbrite.com.
Farm to Table Event Co. James Beard Foundation Dinner & Auction: 6 p.m. April 3 at City Roots Farm, 1005 Airport Blvd. This multi-course dinner is a fundraiser for the James Beard House in New York and will feature chefs Mike Davis (Terra), Blake Fairies (Sea & Salt), Wes Fulmer (Motor Supply), Lou Hutto (LowCo Barbecue & Catering), Russell Jones (Tallulah), Travis Rayle (Spotted Salamander), Charley Scruggs (Tallulah), Sarah Simmons (Rise Bake Shop, Birds & Bubbles), Todd Woods (The Oak Table), Kristian Niemi (Bourbon) and Frank Bradley (Bourbon). Tickets are $150/person, there will be a silent auction. www.farmtotableeventco.com.
SC Farmer Resource Rodeo: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. April 6, Phillips Market Center, State Farmers Market, 3501 Charleston Hwy., West Columbia. South Carolina farmers and would-be farmers can learn about the resources and programs available to provide technical, financial and educational assistance to farmers. More the two dozen agencies and organizations will be participating. Admission $20/person; free for current SC New and Beginning Farmer Program participants. Register ar www.SCResourceRodeo.eventbrite.com.
Spring Bake Sale + Luncheon: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 6 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1931 Sumter St. Call ahead dinner pick-up 4-6 p.m. Menu includes chicken souvlaki, pastitsio, Greek salad, spanakopita and tiropita by the piece, Easter bread and baskets, pastries, cookies, cakes and frozen items. For pick-up dinner only: order ahead via email skphilop@gmail.com with “Bake Sale” in message line, or call (803) 461-0249 or FAX (803) 254-6197, www.holytrinitysc.com.
Inside-Out Strawberry + Beer tasting: 6-8 p.m. April 7 at Craft & Draft, 2706 Devine St. Evolution Through Chocolate uses fresh Cottle Farm’s strawberries to create tasty treats paired with beer. Tickets $12, available at Craft & Draft.
Imagine: 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays April 11 through June 27 at Columbia’s Cooking, 915 Greene St., Room 101. This 12-week series focuses on reducing chronic inflammation through dietary changes, increased physical activit and stress management. Cost $600/person by April 10 (or inquire about payment plan), imaginehealthy.org
Sheep Shearing Day at Old McCaskill’s Farm: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., April 22, Old McCaskill’s Farm, 377 Cantey Lane, Rembert. Vist the working farm during the annual sheep shearing, watch border collies herd sheep, demonstrations of spinners, weavers, quilters, and blacksmithing. Working saw mill and grits mill on site. Farm concessions available, admission $5/adult; free for children under age 2. (803) 432-9537, www.oldmccaskillsfarm.com.
A Chef’s Feast to benefit Transitions Homeless Center: 6-9 p.m. April 23 at Tallulah, 2400 Devine St. Chefs Russell Jones (Tallulah), Mimie Holmes (Mimie’s International Cuisine), Ramone Dickerson (2 Fat 2 Fly & Wing City), Teryi Youngblood (Passerelle Bistro, Greenville), Steven Musolf (Lazy Goat, Greenville), and Frank Lee (formerly of S.N.O.B., Charleston) create a multi-course meal with wine pairings. Sponsored by NBSC, a division of Synovus Bank. Tickets: $125/person dinner only; $175/person for dinner + VIP reception; sponsorships: $5,000/Executive Chef sponsor level or $2,500/Sous Chef sponsor level. eventbrite.com.
Roast & Toast Euphoria: 2-5 p.m. April 23 at Wyche Pavillion, 300 S. Main St., Greenville. Euphoria Greenville kicks off the 2017 festival season with a barbecue and oyster roast. Enjoy steamed oysters from the Rappahannock Oyster Co. and barbecue from Elliott Moss, of Asheville’s Buxton Hall Barbecue, and check out the line-up for the September festival. Tickets $65/person, available at www.euphoriagreenville.com/events/
Butcher Paper Dinner Series: Crawfish Boil: 3-7 p.m. April 29 at City Roots. It’s a friendly free-for-all as you gather ‘round the table and eat directly from the pile of fresh steamed crawfish, corn on the cob, potatoes and other vegetables. Crawfish Boil ticket holders will receive free entry to the Rosewood Crawfish Festival on May 7.
South Carolina Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival: April 29, hosted by Foodtruck Festivals of America at SC State Fairgrounds.
Gluten & Allergen Free Wellness Event: 10 a.m-3 p.m. April 29 at Holiday Inn Express, 7329 Garners Ferry Rd. Learn more about gluten and allergies through lectures, demonstrations and food samples. Tickets, $10/adult, event is free for children 13 and younger, and information at www.gfawellnessevent.com.
Cinco de Mayo Harvest Dinner: 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 5 at City Roots Farm. Bourbon’s Executive Chef Frank Bradley and Farm to Table Resident Chef Drew Thompson prepare a family-style four-course dinner to ceelbrate Mexican-American culture. $75/person, www.farmtotableeventco.com.
Senate’s End Spring Festival: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 7 at 302 Artisans, 302 Senate St. Celebrate Spring with a festival of creative vendors, live music, food and more, just a block from the Gervais Street Bridge. Admission is FREE.
Mother’s Day Brunch on the Farm: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. May 14 at City Roots Farm. Bourbon’s Executive Chef Frank Bradley and Farm to Table Resident Chef Drew Thompson prepare a family-style three-course brunch to honor mothers. Bottomless mimosa bar, wine available for purchase. Tickers $45/person, www.farmtotableeventco.com.
Taste of Black Columbia: 7:30-11 p.m. May 19 at SC State Museum, 301 Gervais St. Sophisticated Southern charm is the theme as local eateries celebrate the best of Midlands cuisine. Proceeds to benefit local charity. Tickets, $65-$75, include admission, tasting, complimentary cocktails and entertainment. www.eventbrite.com
Hops N’ Hogs: May 19, Hayne Ave. and Pendleton St. in Aiken. Beer from regional craft breweries, barbecue from local vendors and live music from the Palmetto Grove Band. (803) 649-2221.
Bovinoche: 3-11 p.m. May 20, The Grove, 6809 State Park Rd, Travelers Rest. Jeff Bannister and friends cook whole animals — pigs, goats, chicken and an entire cow — over open fires, and a traditional paella made in a pan “large enough for a normal person to sleep in.” Tickets $55/person includes all food. Beer and wine available, extra. www.bovinoche.com or www.icookwholecows.com
Farm to Table Event Co. Drink Pink Rose Festival: May 21 at City Roots, 1005 Airport Blvd. Featuring close to 100 rose wines to sip and purchase, tickets $45/person, www.farmtotableeventco.com
Tombo treats: In addition to a rotating menu of specials, enjoy these “fixed” discounts: Mondays: $9 burger, beer & live music; Tuesday: $5 pizza & $15 bottles of wine; Thursday: 3-course dinner for two, $49. www.tombogrille.com 4517 Forest Dr., (803) 782-4517
Wine Tuesdays at Rosso Trattoria Italia, in Trenholm Plaza, 25% off bottles of wine priced $50 or less, 20% off bottles of wine priced over $50, excludes chianti and pinot grigio. www.rossocolumbia.com
Wednesday Wine Tasting at Gervais & Vine: 5:30-7 p.m., sample a few while enjoying live music; or check out the Happy Hour Wine Flights, 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, three 2-ounce glasses for $8. 620 Gervais St. (803) 799-8463, www.gervine.com
Wine Wednesdays at Craft And Draft will feature select wines at $5 per glass and three to four wines that will be available for sampling and buying. Craft and Draft is at 2706 Devine St. (803) 764-2575, www.craftanddraftbeer.com.
Thursdays @ McCutchen: Seating begins at 6:30 p.m. at McCutchen House on the USC Horseshoe. Enjoy a four- to five-course meal prepared by junior and senior students of the School of Hospitality, Retail and Sport Management. $28/person, bring your own wine, menus and reservations at sc.edu/study/colleges/hrsm
Third Thursday ART(uncorked) at SakiTumi, enjoy 3-4 wines and meet a local artist and discuss their original work. 807 Gervais St., (803) 931-0700, www.sakifresh.com
Lunch at Old McCaskill’s Farm begins at noon every Friday. Served buffet-style, first come, first served, $10 per person. Check out the farm store while you’re there for farm-raised meats, cheeses and more. 377 Cantey Lane, Rembert, (803) 432-9537, www.oldmccaskillfarm.com.
Learn to make sushi at SakiTumi: By appointment, couples and small groups can call and arrange classes in the art of making sushi. Pricing options include food and class, or choose to include wine or hot sake. Call (803) 931-0700 after 2 p.m. for scheduling or information. SakiTumi is at 807 Gervais St., www.sakifresh.com
FoodShare Columbia connects families and communities with affordable fresh fruits and vegetables from local and regional farmers. The partnership of the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, Richland Library, USC School of Medicine, EdVenture Children’s Museum and the Columbia Housing Authority provides boxed food that can be ordered twice a month, between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Bellfield Cultural Arts Center at 2611 Grant St., (803) 255-8161. Cost is $20; $10 for SNAP participants. Cash and EBT accepted. www.facebook.com/FoodShare-Columbia.
Take a trip, see a farm: The South Carolina Agritourism Association has created a Passport Program for farms in order to educate folks on what the agriculture industry means to the state. Participants can get a passport from any of the 44 farms on the tour and the more stamps collected in the passport, the more chances to win prizes, with one winner taking home $100 in Certified SC products. https://agriculture.sc.gov/divisions/agency-services/agritourism
Learn to become a farmer. Incubator Farm plots available at Sandhill Research and Education Center on Clemson Road in Columbia. Participants in the Agriculture Incubator Program will have access to up to a 1/2 acre of irrigated land, a packing shed, equipment use, access to technical assistance, access to markets and training opportunities. Fee of $350 per year for up to three years, plus required safety and operation training. Contact Harry Crissy, hcrissy@clemson.edu (use “Columbia Incubator” in subject line) or call (843) 730-5211.
Get the App: South Carolina Farmers and Roadside Market App shows more than 200 farmers markets and roadside produce stands. Click on location to see address, hours of operation, and methods of payment. New recipes each month will feature in-season produce. www.scdhec.gov/farmersmarkets
Pressure Canning Testing by Clemson Extension done by appointment at Sandhills Research and Education Center on Clemson Road. Have your pressure canner dial gauges checked for accuracy before use by an extension agent. $6, cash or check. Call (803) 865-1216 ext. 114 for more information.
Reduced Price Compost Bins: Contact Richland County Ombudsman’s office, (803) 909-6000 to order bins for $33.
Two Gals and a Fork Food Tours and Historic Columbia present historic food tours of the Vista: Saturday, March 4, Choose 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. or 4-6:30 p.m. tour. Guests will visit five restaurants, sample some specialties and learn the history of Columbia. Tickets $38-$43, depending on the number in your party, custom tours for 10 or more guests. More information available at www.twogalsfoodtours.com or call (803) 360-0578 or (803) 260-7992.
Columbia Food Tours takes you on walking tours of downtown Columbia and Five Points to experience the culture and cuisine of the capital city. Sign up for a tour, and visit six to eight of Columbia restaurants and sample items. Tours last 2 1/2 hours, rain or shine. Details and ticket reservations, $42 per person, at www.columbiafoodtours.com
Columbia Brew Bus offers tours of Columbia’s beer/wine and distilling scene. Choose the Brewery Tour: includes pick-up/drop-off at Liberty Tap Room, stops at Conquest Brewing, River Rat Brewery and Swamp Cabbage Brewing. At each stop, you get at least 16 ounces of beer samples, brewery tour, Q&A with brewery staff and opportunity to buy brewery merchandise. Choose the Wine and Spirits Tour: pick-up/drop-off at Bourbon Columbia, stops at Copper Horse Distilling, Crouch Distilling and Vino Garage. Distilleries will offer tour and tasting session. Vino Garage will have a custom tasting hosted by owner Doug Aylard. Along the way, enjoy sightseeing, light snacks, trivia and prizes, coolers to keep purchases cold and an all-S.C. music playlist curated by Scene SC. Tickets $45/person, $20 designated driver. www.columbiabrewbus.com
Copper Horse Distilling behind-the-scene tours on Fridays and Saturdays. Space is limited and reservations required, call (803) 779-2993 to book a spot. Large groups can be accommodated for private tours. All tours include a tasting of Copper Horse Distilling products (Old Mill Vodka, Copper Cream, Copper Horse Rum and Bulle Rock Gin). 929 Huger St., www.copperhorsedistilling.com.
Columbia’s Cooking: classes held at USC’s Cancer Prevention & Control Program, Discovery 1 Building, Suite 200, 915 Greene St. Register online at columbiascooking.org/classes/ or ColaCook@mailbox.sc.edu or (803) 576-5636.
Fleur de Lys Home Culinary Institute: Chef Francois Fisera leads classes, $39/person, wine extra. Classes begin at 6:15 p.m. Friday, March 24, swordfish, confetis of vegetables; March 25, hands-on, all day class ($144); March 28 & April 4, glazed shrimp w/poached pears & chocolate sauce; March 31, Wine tasting: new pinot noir with quail burgundy; April 7 & 11, saddle of lamb; April 14 & 18, steak au poivre flambe cognac. Fleur de Lys is at 3001 Millwood Ave. (803) 765-9999 or fleurdelyscolumbiasc.com.
Let’s Cook Culinary Studio: Prices per person unless noted. Friday, March 24, couples, Asian (6:30 p.m, $95/couple); March 30, hands-on pasta (6:15 p.m, $45); March 31, small plate Italian (6:30 p.m., $40); April 14, tapas (6:30 p.m., $40); April 18, Wild Women (6:15 p.m, $50/2-for-1); April 20, Italian (6:15 p.m, $50/2-for-1); April 21, couples French (6:30 p.m, $95/couple); April 22, couples Italian (6:30 p.m, $95/couple); April 27, dim dum (6:15 p.m., $40). Detailed listings at lets-cook.wixsite.com/letscookculinary. Let’s Cook is at 1305 Assembly St., (803) 348-5874 or lets-cook@earthlink.net
McCutchen House at USC: Chef du Jour (Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. unless otherwise noted): March 25, Springtime fruit tarts ($60/person); April 8, salmon 101 ($70/person); April 22, jams & jellies 101 ($65/person); May 13, salads for dinner ($60/person). Wine classes (6:30-8:30 p.m.): March 28, sparkling wines from around the world ($50/person); April 11, Mira wines ($50); April 18, Spanish wines ($50, waiting list); April 25, Greek wines ($50/waiting list). Register for classes through McCutchen House or call Becky Moran (803) 777-8225, moranrs@mailbox.sc.edu.
Last Wednesdays with John Chiles: Former owner of Restaurant 123 in Irmo, GM for Club Corp International and part owner/operator of Blue Marlin, John Chiles will instruct cooking classes 7-9 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month at Grace United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall Kitchen, 410 Harbison Blvd. Call church office Mon-Thurs 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or Fri 9 a.m.-noon for info or to register (803) 732-1899 or office@gracecolumbia.org.
Ritz-Carlton Charlotte: @Cocoa Lab: Work alongside award-winning chefs to create items featuring chocolate, cocoa, and dessert flavors, fresh produce and herbs from the hotel’s rooftop gardens. Registration, $150/person/class, includes complimentary parking, recipe collection and keepsake apron Classes run 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; March 25, French macaroons; April 8, All About Cake Decorating (Part 1), black forest torte, vanilla pound cake, red velvet; April 22, All About Cake Decorating (Part 2), two-tier cake, fondant decorations, decorative flowers; May 13, Mother’s Day Treats: strawberry shortcake, quiche, vanilla creme puffs; May 20, Fresh Garden Desserts: rosemary apricot scones, lavender panna cotta with poached pears, honey chocolate eclairs; June 3, Dessert & Wine: molten chocolate cake with Cabernet Sauvignon, raspberry profiteroles with Champagne, lemon bars with Chardonnay; June 17: Father’s Day Desserts: caramel bacon popcorn, beer brownies, bourbon pecan pie; July 1, Fourth of July Celebration: apple pie, banana pudding, brownies, chocolate chip cookies; July 15, I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream for Ice Cream: vanilla, chocolate, honey pecan and strawberry flavors. @Kinship Lounge: celebrate the arrival of Chef Juan Pablo se la Sota Riva with the Latin Flavors class series, Thursday evenings 6-9 p.m. Classes $125/person. March 23: roasted tomatillo salsa, jicama shell taco with crab salad and guacamole, and Mexican sopes with chicken tinga and refried beans; April 27: salsa verde, octopus and shrimp Peruvian ceviche, aji amarillo, sweet potato and corn, and dates stuffed with chorizo wrapped in bacon with romesco sauce; May 8: roasted tomatillo salsa, jicama shell taco with crab salad and guacamole, and chicken enchiladas with tomatillo sauce, sour cream and cojita cheese. Ritz-Carlton Hotel, 201 East Trade St., Charlotte, (704) 547-2244, www.ritzcarlton.com/charlotte
City Roots Farm: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays, 1005 Airport Blvd., www.cityroots.org
Soda City Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday at the 1500 block of Main Street. www.sodacitysc.com
Healthy Carolina’s Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays on Greene Street in front of Preston. www.sa.sc.edu/healthycarolina/farmersmarket. USC On-Campus delivery via Pinckney’s Produce and AFRESH! can be scheduled in 4-, 6- and 12-week sessions.
