SC home to some of fattest US cities, new ranking says

Several S.C. cities have landed in the top 20 among 2017’s fattest U.S. cities, according to rankings published by WalletHub.
Among the findings posted Wednesday, Columbia ranked the highest at 11th. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin area came in at 12th, and the Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach area at 16th, according to Wallethub. a personal-finance website that conducted the survey. The rankings compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas on data including the share of obese adults, obese children and projected obesity rates by 2030.
Wallethub noted among the 100 U.S. metro areas, Columbia ranks:
▪ 5th in percentage of adults eating fewer than one serving of fruits/vegetables daily
▪ 7th in percentage of adults with high blood pressure
▪ 19th in percentage of obese adults
▪ 55th in adults with high cholesterol
For the full report, see https://wallethub.com/edu/fattest-cities-in-america/10532/
Comments