Food & Drink

March 24, 2017 4:52 PM

It’s time to get crabby, Columbia

Posted by Susan Ardis

Soft shell crab season is coming into full swing and Columbia area restaurants are featuring this seasonal delicacy on the menu.

A word of warning: soft shell availability is notoriously unpredictable so call around or be vigilant on social media as to who has it. With that in mind, here are a few selections we found:

 

Soft-shell Crabby Sammy!! Tonight!

A post shared by Bourbon Columbia (@bourboncolumbia) on

Bourbon: Soft shell Crabby Sammy

 

One more time. Nashville hot crab

A post shared by Jessica (@spottedsalamander) on

Spotted Salamander: Nashville Hot Crab

 

All weekend long. Soft Shell Crab Cake. @mainstcolasc @sodacitysc

A post shared by Lula Drake Wine Parlour (@luladrake) on

Lula Drake: Soft Shell Crab Cake

The Oak Table: Fried soft shell crab over a Sea Island red pea succotash

Mr Friendlys
 

For dinner tonight - Soft Shell Crabs! Crispy fried w/ saffron aioli, blue crab-asparagus relish &amp; @cityrootssc sprouts!

A post shared by Mr. Friendly&#39;s Cafe (@mr_friendlys) on

Mr. Friendly’s: Crispy fried soft shell crabs with saffron aioli, blue crab & asparagus relish with City Roots sprouts

 

TFW @chefwesfulmer &amp; his team get their hands on #softshellcrab

A post shared by Motor Supply Co. Bistro (@motorsupply) on

Motor Supply Co. Bistro: Soft shell crab

 

Friday Specials⠀ Sandwich: Crab-Less Cake⠀ Burger: Sweet Potato and bean⠀ Side Plate Choices⠀ Cooked: Black Beans, Brussel Sprouts, Steamed Broccoli, Butternut Squash, Grilled Zucchini and Squash, rice, Quinoa, and Sweet Potatoes⠀ RAW: Kale, Fruit, and Broccoli Salad⠀ ⠀ Pictured is the Crab-Less Cake Sandwich. This was a huge hit last time Chef David Made and your requests to bring it back were heard. Two Like Crab Cakes on Bun (if desired) w/Greens, Tomato/Onion Salsa, and Cafe Made Tarter Sauce. The crab cakes are made out of artichoke hearts, celery, and bread crumbs. This claw-less baby is the bomb!⠀ ⠀ #vegan #rawfood off menu #veganfoodshare #veganfoodporn #whatveganseat #vegansofig #instavegan #veganism #meatfree #dairyfree #cruelityfree #plantbased #plantstrong #plantpower #goodlifecafe ask for #glutenfree #vegancrabcakes #crabcakes

A post shared by Good Life Cafe (@goodlifecaferaw) on

Good Life Cafe: Crab-less Cake

