It’s time to get crabby, Columbia

Soft shell crab season is coming into full swing and Columbia area restaurants are featuring this seasonal delicacy on the menu.
A word of warning: soft shell availability is notoriously unpredictable so call around or be vigilant on social media as to who has it. With that in mind, here are a few selections we found:
Bourbon: Soft shell Crabby Sammy
Spotted Salamander: Nashville Hot Crab
Lula Drake: Soft Shell Crab Cake
The Oak Table: Fried soft shell crab over a Sea Island red pea succotash
Mr. Friendly’s: Crispy fried soft shell crabs with saffron aioli, blue crab & asparagus relish with City Roots sprouts
Motor Supply Co. Bistro: Soft shell crab
Friday Specials⠀ Sandwich: Crab-Less Cake⠀ Burger: Sweet Potato and bean⠀ Side Plate Choices⠀ Cooked: Black Beans, Brussel Sprouts, Steamed Broccoli, Butternut Squash, Grilled Zucchini and Squash, rice, Quinoa, and Sweet Potatoes⠀ RAW: Kale, Fruit, and Broccoli Salad⠀ ⠀ Pictured is the Crab-Less Cake Sandwich. This was a huge hit last time Chef David Made and your requests to bring it back were heard. Two Like Crab Cakes on Bun (if desired) w/Greens, Tomato/Onion Salsa, and Cafe Made Tarter Sauce. The crab cakes are made out of artichoke hearts, celery, and bread crumbs. This claw-less baby is the bomb!⠀ ⠀ #vegan #rawfood off menu #veganfoodshare #veganfoodporn #whatveganseat #vegansofig #instavegan #veganism #meatfree #dairyfree #cruelityfree #plantbased #plantstrong #plantpower #goodlifecafe ask for #glutenfree #vegancrabcakes #crabcakes
Good Life Cafe: Crab-less Cake
