April 20, 2017 3:47 PM

No joke: More free pizza on tap in Columbia this weekend

Posted by Dawn Kujawa

COLUMBIA, SC

A Columbia pizza joint is celebrating in a big way for its second location’s opening.

Persona Pizza, which opened this week on Bower Parkway in Harbison, is offering the first 10 customers in line each day from Friday, April 21-Sunday, April 23 free free pizza for life.

Persona offers pizzas like Chipotle Chicken Pizza, Margherita, Pesto and Bianca, as well as an ingredients bar that lets you build your own creation.

Hours at the new Bower Parkway location are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday.

More at http://personapizzeria.com/locations/columbia-bower-parkway/

