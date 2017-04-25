SC companies win specialty food awards

Congratulations to two South Carolina specialty food companies that have been named multiple award winners in the 2017 sofi Awards.
According to the Specialty Food Association website: “Since 1972, the sofi Awards have helped the Specialty Food Association advance culinary excellence and creativity worldwide by recognizing the outstanding work of its members. The 2017 sofi Winners were selected from 3,000 entries by a national panel of 62 culinary experts in a blind tasting. These sofi Winners serve as ambassadors for the industry and represent the best of what specialty food has to offer.”
Categories are broken down from Baby Food to Vinegars, with each category having Gold, Silver, Bronze and New Product awards. Judging criteria for all products was based 70% on taste and 30% on ingredient quality. For New Product awards, the evaluation was based 60% on taste, 20% on ingredient quality and 20% on innovation.
Baked Goods
Silver: Callies Charleston Biscuit, Charleston: Country Ham Biscuits
New Product: Callies Charleston Biscuit, Charleston: Sharp Cheddar Biscuits
Cold Beverage: Drink and Cocktail Mix
Gold: Bittermilk LLC, Charleston: No. 5 Charred Grapefruit Tonic with Bulls Bay Sea Salt
Bronze: Bittermilk LLC, Charleston: Tom Collins Cocktail Mixer
Savory Appetizer, Soup, Stew
Gold: Callies Charleston Biscuit, Charleston: Black Pepper Bacon Biscuits
