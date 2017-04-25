Food & Drink

April 25, 2017 4:17 PM

SC companies win specialty food awards

Posted by Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com

Congratulations to two South Carolina specialty food companies that have been named multiple award winners in the 2017 sofi Awards.

According to the Specialty Food Association website: “Since 1972, the sofi Awards have helped the Specialty Food Association advance culinary excellence and creativity worldwide by recognizing the outstanding work of its members. The 2017 sofi Winners were selected from 3,000 entries by a national panel of 62 culinary experts in a blind tasting. These sofi Winners serve as ambassadors for the industry and represent the best of what specialty food has to offer.”

Categories are broken down from Baby Food to Vinegars, with each category having Gold, Silver, Bronze and New Product awards. Judging criteria for all products was based 70% on taste and 30% on ingredient quality. For New Product awards, the evaluation was based 60% on taste, 20% on ingredient quality and 20% on innovation.

Baked Goods

Silver: Callies Charleston Biscuit, Charleston: Country Ham Biscuits

New Product: Callies Charleston Biscuit, Charleston: Sharp Cheddar Biscuits

Cold Beverage: Drink and Cocktail Mix

Gold: Bittermilk LLC, Charleston: No. 5 Charred Grapefruit Tonic with Bulls Bay Sea Salt

Bronze: Bittermilk LLC, Charleston: Tom Collins Cocktail Mixer

Savory Appetizer, Soup, Stew

Gold: Callies Charleston Biscuit, Charleston: Black Pepper Bacon Biscuits

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Sean Mendes' Quintessential Hamburger

Sean Mendes' Quintessential Hamburger 1:27

Sean Mendes' Quintessential Hamburger
Basic truffles with Bruges Chocolaterie 4:47

Basic truffles with Bruges Chocolaterie
Making soup at The Other Store deli 5:32

Making soup at The Other Store deli

View More Video

Entertainment Videos