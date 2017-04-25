Lettuce shortage driving prices up in Columbia

In case you missed the news reports surfacing last week, the United States and Europe are facing a weather-induced lettuce crisis.
In the United States, growers on the West Coast are dealing with a warmer and wetter than usual season that has disrupted the planting cycle.
Those leafy greens that are the basis for salads – and possibly the only green thing you’ll see on a burger or sandwich – are in tighter supply, and the prices are beginning to rise here in Columbia.
And it’s not just the fancier red and green leaf varieties that are getting pricey. The price for plain old, restaurant industry standard heads of iceberg is inching up.
A poll of Columbia area grocery stores finds the price for individual heads of lettuce ranging from 98 cents to $2.99 for iceberg – that $2.99 being nearly double what it was just a week or two ago – and $1.28 to $2.89 for non-organic red and green leaf lettuce.
Since lettuce seed can be sown every two weeks, the shortage should end around mid-May.
In the meantime, you can always grab an established plant or a pack of seeds and plant lettuce in pots (indoors or out), or use it as a border around a flowering garden. Remember to keep the plants watered and fertilized and you should have fresh home grown lettuce until frost.
