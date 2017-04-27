Cook’s Calendar: Feasts, food trucks and festivals

Special events
Game & Garden Spring Feast: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Hay Hill Garden Market, 1625 Bluff Rd. The annual fundraiser for the Congaree Land Trust features a multi-course game dinner (duck, quail, etc.) from chefs Frank Bradley (Bourbon), Will Lacey (Savvy Foods), Rhett Elliott (The War Mouth), Jessica Shillato (Spotted Salamander), and Ken Dubard (Congaree Milling Company). Tickets $50/person before April 18, through www.eventbrite.com, or call (803) 988-0000 or email melissa@congareelt.org with questions. www.congareelt.org
Palmetto Place’s Sweet & Savory fundraiser: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, April 27, SC State Museum’s Planetarium lobby, 301 Gervais St. Midlands’ chefs compete for the title of best sweet and savory dishes, funds raised benefit programs for homeless teens and services for children of all ages who have been abused and neglected. Tickets $40/person, $75/couple, available at palmettoplaceshelder.org/ss2017 or at the door.
Diner en Blanc: Charleston 2.0: Thursday, April 27, at a yet-to-be-named destination in Charleston. This worldwide phenomenon is returning to the Holy City. Imagine more than 1,000 revelers, dressed in white, descending on a secret location for an unbelievable evening of dining and fun. Online registration at https://charleston.dinerenblanc.com/. Dress code: elegant, all white. Guests are required to bring table & chair(s), white tablecloth, dinnerware, picnic basket of fine food (option to purchase food will be available), champagne or wine. More information at charleston.dinerenblanc.com
South Carolina Farmworker Institute networking summit: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, April 28, SC DEW, 631 Hampton St. An opportunity for agencies, organizations and community leaders working with farm workers across the state to learn from each other and share the mission to deliver services to the farmworker community in the most effective and efficient way possible. Organized by SC Legal Services, SC Primary Health Care Association - SC Migrant Health Program, Student Action with Farmworkers, SC Department of Employment and Workforce, East Coast Migrant Head Start, Telamon, and sponsored by the Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina. Registration $10/person, www.saf-unite.org
Dine Out for Life: all day, Friday, April 28, participating Columbia area restaurants will donate a portion of the proceeds sold that day during breakfast, lunch and dinner to the SC HIV/AIDS Council for education outreach services. The funds stay in Columbia. For more information www.schivaidscouncil.org, www.diningoutforlife.com or @DineOut4Life, #DiningOutForLife
Sparkleberry Country Fair: Friday-Sunday, April 28-30, Clemson Sandhills Research & Education Center, 900 Clemson Rd. A weekend of fun, food, hands-on education, gardening and farm animals. Friday, April 28, amusement rides only 4-10 p.m.; Saturday, April 29, Cancer Awareness Run/Walk at 8 a.m., country fair 9 a.m-5 p.m, amusement rides 9 am.-10 p.m., parade, 11:45 a.m.; Sunday, April 30, amusement rides only 1-8 p.m. Cost: $5/vehicle with proceeds going to scholarships and grants to local schools. sparkleberrycountyfair.org
Butcher Paper Dinner Series: Crawfish Boil: 3-7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at City Roots. It’s a friendly free-for-all as you gather ‘round the table and eat directly from the pile of fresh steamed crawfish, corn on the cob, potatoes and other vegetables. Tickets $45/person; cash/credit bar. Crawfish Boil ticket holders will receive free entry to the Rosewood Crawfish Festival on May 7. www.farmtotableeventco.com
South Carolina Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival: noon-6 p.m., Saturday, April 29, hosted by Foodtruck Festivals of America at SC State Fairgrounds. General admission $5/person in advance, $10/person at gate. VIP ticket (allows early admission at 11 a.m. + one free dessert + unlimited bottled water) $20/advance, $25/at gate. Children 12 and under admitted free. www.foodtruckfestivalsofamerica.com
Gluten & Allergen Free Wellness Event: 10 a.m-3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Holiday Inn Express, 7329 Garners Ferry Rd. Learn more about gluten and allergies through lectures, demonstrations and food samples. Tickets, $10/adult, event is free for children 13 and younger, and information at www.gfawellnessevent.com.
Under the Table Spring Feast: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Oak Table, 1221 Main St. Oak Table’s Executive Chef Todd Woods and Executive Chef Elliot Cusher, of Indaco in Charleston, pair a feast of five courses with beer from Fullstream Brewery. Tickets $85/person with proceeds to benefit Harmony School Flood Recovery fund. Call for reservations: (803) 563-5066. theoaktablesc.com.
Operation Harvest 2017: Veteran Chefs + Veteran Farmers: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at City Roots Farm. Chefs Brandon Velie (US Marine, Juniper), Kristian Niemi (US Army, Bourbon and Farm to Table Events Co.), Anthony DiBernardo (US Navy, Swig and Swine) and John Sheen (US Air Force, Citadel) will prepare a four-course dinner with ingredients sourced from local veteran-owned farms and paired with wines from Crimson Wine Group’s Greg Gutierrez (US Army). Tickets $125/person with proceeds to benefit the Beteran Farmers Coalition. www.giftrocker.com
Cinco de Mayo Harvest Dinner: 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 5 at City Roots Farm. Bourbon’s Executive Chef Frank Bradley and Farm to Table Resident Chef Drew Thompson prepare a family-style four-course dinner to ceelbrate Mexican-American culture. $75/person, www.farmtotableeventco.com.
Rosewood Crawfish Festival: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. May 6, Rosewood Drive. Tickets $10/advance, $15/at gate through rosewoodcrawfishfest.com or 5th Avenue Deli, Brian Dressler Photography, Dano’s Pizza, Ole Timey Meat Market, Rockaways Athletic Club, Rosewood Market, and Wash World. Ticket does NOT include crawfish.
The Big Nosh: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 7 at Tree of Life Congregation, 6719 North Trenholm Rd. Enjoy mouth-watering Jewish foods — eat-in or take-out — local music, tours of the sanctuary, and activities for the kids. Free admission and on-site parking. Proceeds support Habitat for Humanity, Harvest Hope Food Bank, Cooperative Ministries, Family Shelter, Red Cross Blood Drive and other community organizations. www.bignosh.org
Senate’s End Spring Festival: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 7 at 302 Artisans, 302 Senate St. Celebrate Spring with a festival of creative vendors, live music, food and more, just a block from the Gervais Street Bridge. Admission is FREE.
Tastes of Living Water: 2 p.m. May 7 at Living Water Christian Outreach Center Church, 2229 Decker Blvd. Sample appetizers and desserts of various styles — from Southern to Italian, game day to cook out. Tickets $10/adult, $5/children 12 and under.
Pack the Porch: 2:30-5:30 p.m. every Sunday in May at Enoree River Winery, 1650 Dusty Rd., Newberry. Relax on the wrap-around porch overlooking the vineyard or bring a blanket and chairs and a picnic basket and sit among the vines while sipping local seasonal wines and enjoying live music. Parking is free, well-behaved dogs on leashes welcome. No outside alcohol, coolers or personal cups allowed. Wine, soft drinks and water available for purchase. www.enoreeriverwinery.com or (803) 276-2855.
Spring Agricultural Tour: 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m. May 12. Enjoy a full day of exploring the Lowcountry of South Carolina. Check in at the South Carolina Farm Bureau, 724 Knox Abbott Dr., Cayce, for a bus tour with stops at Rizer Farms in Lodge, SC Artisans Center in Walterboro, Colleton Commercial Kitchen Complex and Farmers Market in Walterboro with lunch by Chef LaShaughn Williams of Atol Bakery, Le Creuset of America manufacturing facility in Early Branch and Le Creuset outlet store in Yemassee. Pre-registration is required, tour limited to 47 people, deadline to register is May 9. Open to the public, $55/person, includes lunch, entry fees, beverages and snacks. Bring a cooler for your food purchases. Steve Slice, (803) 360-2845, scagriculturalcouncil@gmail.com, or www.scagcouncil.wordpress.com
Mother’s Day Brunch on the Farm: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. May 14 at City Roots Farm. Bourbon’s Executive Chef Frank Bradley and Farm to Table Resident Chef Drew Thompson prepare a family-style three-course brunch to honor mothers. Bottomless mimosa bar, wine available for purchase. Tickers $45/person, www.farmtotableeventco.com.
Taste of Black Columbia: 7:30-11 p.m. May 19 at SC State Museum, 301 Gervais St. Sophisticated Southern charm is the theme as local eateries celebrate the best of Midlands cuisine. Proceeds to benefit local charity. Tickets, $65-$75, include admission, tasting, complimentary cocktails and entertainment. www.eventbrite.com
Hops N’ Hogs: May 19, Hayne Ave. and Pendleton St. in Aiken. Beer from regional craft breweries, barbecue from local vendors and live music from the Palmetto Grove Band. (803) 649-2221.
Bovinoche: 3-11 p.m. May 20, The Grove, 6809 State Park Rd, Travelers Rest. Jeff Bannister and friends cook whole animals — pigs, goats, chicken and an entire cow — over open fires, and a traditional paella made in a pan “large enough for a normal person to sleep in.” Tickets $55/person includes all food. Beer and wine available, extra. www.bovinoche.com or www.icookwholecows.com
Farm to Table Event Co. Drink Pink Rose Festival: May 21 at City Roots, 1005 Airport Blvd. Featuring close to 100 rose wines to sip and purchase, tickets $45/person, www.farmtotableeventco.com
Tombo treats: In addition to a rotating menu of specials, enjoy these “fixed” discounts: Mondays: $9 burger, beer & live music; Tuesday: $5 pizza & $15 bottles of wine; Thursday: 3-course dinner for two, $49. www.tombogrille.com 4517 Forest Dr., (803) 782-4517
Wine Tuesdays at Rosso Trattoria Italia, in Trenholm Plaza, 25% off bottles of wine priced $50 or less, 20% off bottles of wine priced over $50, excludes chianti and pinot grigio. www.rossocolumbia.com
Wednesday Wine Tasting at Gervais & Vine: 5:30-7 p.m., sample a few while enjoying live music; or check out the Happy Hour Wine Flights, 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, three 2-ounce glasses for $8. 620 Gervais St. (803) 799-8463, www.gervine.com
Wine Wednesdays at Craft And Draft will feature select wines at $5 per glass and three to four wines that will be available for sampling and buying. Craft and Draft is at 2706 Devine St. (803) 764-2575, www.craftanddraftbeer.com.
Thursdays @ McCutchen: Seating begins at 6:30 p.m. at McCutchen House on the USC Horseshoe. Enjoy a four- to five-course meal prepared by junior and senior students of the School of Hospitality, Retail and Sport Management. $28/person, bring your own wine, menus and reservations at sc.edu/study/colleges/hrsm
Third Thursday ART(uncorked) at SakiTumi, enjoy 3-4 wines and meet a local artist and discuss their original work. 807 Gervais St., (803) 931-0700, www.sakifresh.com
Lunch at Old McCaskill’s Farm begins at noon every Friday. Served buffet-style, first come, first served, $10 per person. Check out the farm store while you’re there for farm-raised meats, cheeses and more. 377 Cantey Lane, Rembert, (803) 432-9537, www.oldmccaskillfarm.com.
Learn to make sushi at SakiTumi: By appointment, couples and small groups can call and arrange classes in the art of making sushi. Pricing options include food and class, or choose to include wine or hot sake. Call (803) 931-0700 after 2 p.m. for scheduling or information. SakiTumi is at 807 Gervais St., www.sakifresh.com
FoodShare Columbia connects families and communities with affordable fresh fruits and vegetables from local and regional farmers. The partnership of the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, Richland Library, USC School of Medicine, EdVenture Children’s Museum and the Columbia Housing Authority provides boxed food that can be ordered twice a month, between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Bellfield Cultural Arts Center at 2611 Grant St., (803) 255-8161. Cost is $20; $10 for SNAP participants. Cash and EBT accepted. www.facebook.com/FoodShare-Columbia.
Take a trip, see a farm: The South Carolina Agritourism Association has created a Passport Program for farms in order to educate folks on what the agriculture industry means to the state. Participants can get a passport from any of the 44 farms on the tour and the more stamps collected in the passport, the more chances to win prizes, with one winner taking home $100 in Certified SC products. https://agriculture.sc.gov/divisions/agency-services/agritourism
Learn to become a farmer. Incubator Farm plots available at Sandhill Research and Education Center on Clemson Road in Columbia. Participants in the Agriculture Incubator Program will have access to up to a 1/2 acre of irrigated land, a packing shed, equipment use, access to technical assistance, access to markets and training opportunities. Fee of $350 per year for up to three years, plus required safety and operation training. Contact Harry Crissy, hcrissy@clemson.edu (use “Columbia Incubator” in subject line) or call (843) 730-5211.
Get the App: South Carolina Farmers and Roadside Market App shows more than 200 farmers markets and roadside produce stands. Click on location to see address, hours of operation, and methods of payment. New recipes each month will feature in-season produce. www.scdhec.gov/farmersmarkets
Pressure Canning Testing by Clemson Extension done by appointment at Sandhills Research and Education Center on Clemson Road. Have your pressure canner dial gauges checked for accuracy before use by an extension agent. $6, cash or check. Call (803) 865-1216 ext. 114 for more information.
Reduced Price Compost Bins: Contact Richland County Ombudsman’s office, (803) 909-6000 to order bins for $33.
Two Gals and a Fork Food Tours and Historic Columbia present historic food tours of the Vista: Choose 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. or 4-6:30 p.m. tour. Guests will visit five restaurants, sample some specialties and learn the history of Columbia. Tickets $38-$43, depending on the number in your party, custom tours for 10 or more guests. More information available at www.twogalsfoodtours.com or call (803) 360-0578 or (803) 260-7992.
Columbia Food Tours takes you on walking tours of downtown Columbia and Five Points to experience the culture and cuisine of the capital city. Sign up for a tour, and visit six to eight of Columbia restaurants and sample items. Tours last 2 1/2 hours, rain or shine. Details and ticket reservations, $42 per person, at www.columbiafoodtours.com
Columbia Brew Bus offers tours of Columbia’s beer/wine and distilling scene. Choose the Brewery Tour: includes pick-up/drop-off at Liberty Tap Room, stops at Conquest Brewing, River Rat Brewery and Swamp Cabbage Brewing. At each stop, you get at least 16 ounces of beer samples, brewery tour, Q&A with brewery staff and opportunity to buy brewery merchandise. Choose the Wine and Spirits Tour: pick-up/drop-off at Bourbon Columbia, stops at Copper Horse Distilling, Crouch Distilling and Vino Garage. Distilleries will offer tour and tasting session. Vino Garage will have a custom tasting hosted by owner Doug Aylard. Along the way, enjoy sightseeing, light snacks, trivia and prizes, coolers to keep purchases cold and an all-S.C. music playlist curated by Scene SC. Tickets $45/person, $20 designated driver. www.columbiabrewbus.com
Copper Horse Distilling behind-the-scene tours on Fridays and Saturdays. Space is limited and reservations required, call (803) 779-2993 to book a spot. Large groups can be accommodated for private tours. All tours include a tasting of Copper Horse Distilling products (Old Mill Vodka, Copper Cream, Copper Horse Rum and Bulle Rock Gin). 929 Huger St., www.copperhorsedistilling.com.
Columbia’s Cooking: classes held at USC’s Cancer Prevention & Control Program, Discovery 1 Building, Suite 200, 915 Greene St. Register online at columbiascooking.org/classes/ or ColaCook@mailbox.sc.edu or (803) 576-5636.
Fleur de Lys Home Culinary Institute: Chef Francois Fisera leads classes, $39/person, wine extra. Classes begin at 6:15 p.m. Friday, April 28, American Sauvignon Blanc tasting with trout; May 2 & 5, pork chop Rimmi; May 9 & 12, Alaska halibut, cream of basil & vegetables; May 16 & 19, Maryland soft shell crabs; May 23 & 26, duck a la Orange; May 30, Tuscan-style veal scallopini. Fleur de Lys is at 3001 Millwood Ave. (803) 765-9999 or fleurdelyscolumbiasc.com.
Let’s Cook Culinary Studio: Prices per person unless noted. Thursday, April 27, dim sum (6:15 p.m., $40); May 5, tapas (6:30 p.m., $40); May 11, French demonstration (6:15 p.m., $45); May 12, couples (6:30 p.m, $95/couple); May 16, Wild Women (6:15 p.m., $50/2-for-1); May 18, “Take the Mystery Out of Gourmet Cooking” with Chef Brian Smith, (6;15 p.m., $45); May 19, couples (6:30 p.m, $95/couple); May 26, small plates (6:30 p.m., $40). Detailed listings at lets-cook.wixsite.com/letscookculinary. Let’s Cook is at 1305 Assembly St., (803) 348-5874 or lets-cook@earthlink.net
McCutchen House at USC: Chef du Jour (Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. unless otherwise noted): May 13, salads for dinner ($60/person). Wine classes (6:30-8:30 p.m.): April 25, Greek wines ($50/waiting list). Register for classes through McCutchen House or call Becky Moran (803) 777-8225, moranrs@mailbox.sc.edu.
Last Wednesdays with John Chiles: Former owner of Restaurant 123 in Irmo, GM for Club Corp International and part owner/operator of Blue Marlin, John Chiles will instruct cooking classes 7-9 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month at Grace United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall Kitchen, 410 Harbison Blvd. Call church office Mon-Thurs 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or Fri 9 a.m.-noon for info or to register (803) 732-1899 or office@gracecolumbia.org.
Ritz-Carlton Charlotte: @Cocoa Lab: Work alongside award-winning chefs to create items featuring chocolate, cocoa, and dessert flavors, fresh produce and herbs from the hotel’s rooftop gardens. Registration, $150/person/class, includes complimentary parking, recipe collection and keepsake apron Classes run 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 20, Fresh Garden Desserts: rosemary apricot scones, lavender panna cotta with poached pears, honey chocolate eclairs; June 3, Dessert & Wine: molten chocolate cake with Cabernet Sauvignon, raspberry profiteroles with Champagne, lemon bars with Chardonnay; June 17: Father’s Day Desserts: caramel bacon popcorn, beer brownies, bourbon pecan pie; July 1, Fourth of July Celebration: apple pie, banana pudding, brownies, chocolate chip cookies; July 15, I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream for Ice Cream: vanilla, chocolate, honey pecan and strawberry flavors. @Kinship Lounge: celebrate the arrival of Chef Juan Pablo se la Sota Riva with the Latin Flavors class series, Thursday evenings 6-9 p.m. Classes $125/person. April 27: salsa verde, octopus and shrimp Peruvian ceviche, aji amarillo, sweet potato and corn, and dates stuffed with chorizo wrapped in bacon with romesco sauce; May 8: roasted tomatillo salsa, jicama shell taco with crab salad and guacamole, and chicken enchiladas with tomatillo sauce, sour cream and cojita cheese. Ritz-Carlton Hotel, 201 East Trade St., Charlotte, (704) 547-2244, www.ritzcarlton.com/charlotte
OPEN TODAY: Farmers in the Forest: Forest Acres Farmers Market at Richland Mall in the parking lot along Beltline Boulevard. Wednesdays 3-7 p.m. through October. Vendor applications can be found at farmersintheforest.org; follow on Facebook.
OPENING MAY 3: Blythewood Farmers Market: 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Doko Meadows, 171 Langford Road, Blythewood. Michaela Barno, (843) 697-1733. www.facebook.com/BlythewoodFarmersMarket or www.localharvest.org/blythewood-farmers-market
City Roots Farm: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays, 1005 Airport Blvd., www.cityroots.org
OPENING THURSDAY: Northeast Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through mid-October, Lake Carolina Town Center, 100 Lake Carolina Blvd, Northeast Richland. www.lakecarolina.com or www.facebook.com/lakecarolinafarmersmarket
NOW OPEN: Kershaw County Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at 222 Broad St., Camden. www.kcfarmersmarket.org.
OPENING MAY 6: Chapin Downtown Farmer’s Market: 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. every first Saturday through October, in the 100 block of Clark Street. www.chapinsc.com or www.facebook.com/ChapinDowntownFarmersMarket
OPENING MAY 6: Lexington Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays through September 30 (except July 1), Lexington Square Park, 205 E. Main St. Contact Walker Brewer (803) 358-7275 or www.lexsc.com
Soda City Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday at the 1500 block of Main Street. www.sodacitysc.com
OPENS MAY 2: Sandhills Farmers Market: 2-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thanksgiving at Sandhill Research Center, 900 Clemson Road, across from Village at Sandhill, Northeast Richland. www.clemson.edu/public/sandhill/programs/farmers_market.html
Healthy Carolina’s Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays on Greene Street in front of Preston. www.sa.sc.edu/healthycarolina/farmersmarket. USC On-Campus delivery via Pinckney’s Produce and AFRESH! can be scheduled in 4-, 6- and 12-week sessions.
