May 05, 2017 9:48 PM

Bacteria at plant prompts large frozen breakfast food recall

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

The Food and Drug Administration announced Friday a large scale recall of Aunt Jemima frozen breakfast foods sold in grocery stores nationwide.

Aunt Jemima Frozen Pancakes, Frozen Waffles and Frozen French Toast slices are covered by the recall because of the risk of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

Pinnacle Foods Inc. launched the recall after “testing indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the plant environment,” federal regulators said.

Listeria infection can make healthy people very sick with flu-like symptoms including high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, stomach cramps and diarrhea. Infections can prove fatal in young children, the very old or people with weak immune systems.

No illnesses were reported by the date of the recall.

If you have any of the items listed below, no matter what the “best by” date on the packaging, do not consume them and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The following frozen products are covered:

AUNT JEMIMA LIL GRIDDLERS BLUEBERRY 14.5oz

019600054603

AUNT JEMIMA MINI PANCAKES 14.5oz

019600054801

AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz

019600057703

AUNT JEMIMA CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz

019600058908

AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz

019600059684

AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE LOW FAT 14.5oz

019600061007

AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE WAFFLE 17.18oz

019600062004

AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK WAFFLE 17.18oz

019600062103

AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY WAFFLE 17.18oz

019600062202

AUNT JEMIMA LOW FAT WAFFLE 17.18oz

019600062301

AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY PANCAKE 14.8oz

019600064701

AUNT JEMIMA OATMEAL PANCAKE 14.8oz

019600064909

AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN PANCAKE 14.5oz

019600066408

AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE 14.8oz

019600068204

AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE PANCAKE 14.8oz

019600069102

AUNT JEMIMA 60CT CLUB PANCAKES PREMIUM

019600435907

AUNT JEMIMA PANCAKE MEXICO 60CT

019600435921

AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST & SAUSAGE 5.5oz

051000063915

HUNGRY MAN SELECTS CHICKEN & WAFFLES 8/16oz

658276202903

The recall does not include any Aunt Jemima dry mixes and syrups, the government said.

