Bacteria at plant prompts large frozen breakfast food recall

The Food and Drug Administration announced Friday a large scale recall of Aunt Jemima frozen breakfast foods sold in grocery stores nationwide.
Aunt Jemima Frozen Pancakes, Frozen Waffles and Frozen French Toast slices are covered by the recall because of the risk of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.
Pinnacle Foods Inc. launched the recall after “testing indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the plant environment,” federal regulators said.
Listeria infection can make healthy people very sick with flu-like symptoms including high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, stomach cramps and diarrhea. Infections can prove fatal in young children, the very old or people with weak immune systems.
No illnesses were reported by the date of the recall.
If you have any of the items listed below, no matter what the “best by” date on the packaging, do not consume them and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
The following frozen products are covered:
AUNT JEMIMA LIL GRIDDLERS BLUEBERRY 14.5oz
019600054603
AUNT JEMIMA MINI PANCAKES 14.5oz
019600054801
AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz
019600057703
AUNT JEMIMA CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz
019600058908
AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz
019600059684
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE LOW FAT 14.5oz
019600061007
AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE WAFFLE 17.18oz
019600062004
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK WAFFLE 17.18oz
019600062103
AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY WAFFLE 17.18oz
019600062202
AUNT JEMIMA LOW FAT WAFFLE 17.18oz
019600062301
AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY PANCAKE 14.8oz
019600064701
AUNT JEMIMA OATMEAL PANCAKE 14.8oz
019600064909
AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN PANCAKE 14.5oz
019600066408
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE 14.8oz
019600068204
AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE PANCAKE 14.8oz
019600069102
AUNT JEMIMA 60CT CLUB PANCAKES PREMIUM
019600435907
AUNT JEMIMA PANCAKE MEXICO 60CT
019600435921
AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST & SAUSAGE 5.5oz
051000063915
HUNGRY MAN SELECTS CHICKEN & WAFFLES 8/16oz
658276202903
The recall does not include any Aunt Jemima dry mixes and syrups, the government said.
