Monte Cristo sandwiches sold in SC recalled for possible Listeria contamination

Nearly 6,000 pounds of Monte Cristo turkey, ham and cheese on french toast sandwiches sold in South Carolina were recalled on Wednesday because of the possibility of Listeria infection, federal regulators said in a news release.
The sandwiches, by Lake City, Georgia, - based Kabob’s Aquisition, Inc., were produced between May 1, 2014 and February 1, 2017 and sold to institutional customers in South Carolina and Georgia.
The sandwiches were sold in bulk in 13.25 pound cases containung 200 Monte Cristo turkey breat, ham and cheese sandwiches in shrink-wrapped plastic trays. The recalled product have the following case codes:
PM14E27, PM14H14, PM14J10, PM14E01, PM14E12, PM14E13, PM15C26, PM15E06, PM15G23, PM14L18, PM15A08, PM15C26, PM15K20, PM16B08, PM16B09, PM16F22, PM16F24, and PM17B01.
The products bear establishment number “P-6640” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
Listeria is particularly dangerous for older adults, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and newborns. The resulting disease, listeriosis, can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.
If you have questions about these products, you can call (678) 553-1245.
Comments