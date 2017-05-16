Savvy partners take a taste of the South to Boston

Will Lacey and Patrick Rogers, business partners in Savvy Foods, are giving an animated interview on a recent Tuesday about an upcoming dinner they have been invited to prepare for American Craft Beer Week in Boston.
Lacey is set to cook a six-course, plated Southern farm-to-table dinner at the Samuel Adams brewery, with beer pairings for each course.
“Actually, farm ... to our car ... to Boston ... to table dinner,” Rogers notes.
The guys will be sourcing many of the fresh ingredients locally and packing the food in coolers to drive to Boston.
“We’re gonna include the names of the farms where we get the stuff,” Lacey said. “We’re gonna have to do shrimp and grits while we’re there. We’ll actually have the name of the actual boat where the shrimp came from and the name of the captain of the boat ... everything.”
“USS US Foods?,” Rogers joked.
“No ... my brother-in-law,” Lacey said.
Rogers and Lacey have known each other since high school at Heathwood Hall. Rogers had been doing consulting work for start-up companies and he and Lacey got together over beer and talked about Lacey’s idea for a line of sauces and seasonings.
Rogers is now the CEO of Savvy Foods, Lacey is president.
Savvy is Lacey’s second company – he founded Yellow Dog BBQ in 2012 as a catering business specializing in Southern barbecue and brisket. About a year and a half ago, Lacey was brought in to run the kitchen at Jake’s on Devine, and now the Five Points bar serves as Lacey’s taste and test kitchen.
Jake’s menu features such Lacey creations as the brisket mac & cheese eggroll and the BBQ sandwich on the bar menu, and the BAE biscuit (pork belly, pimento cheese and egg on a buttermilk biscuit) and brisket Benedict on the brunch menu.
This weekend’s Samuel Adams dinner isn’t the first foray into “fancier” foods for Lacey and Rogers.
In 2016, they teamed with The Underground Kitchen, a Richmond, Virginia-based pop-up event company, for its first dinner in Columbia. Lacey was the guest chef, preparing a five course dinner for 100 guests. He and UGK also have partnered for dinners in Roanoke and in Richmond.
Lacey sees a parallel in the way Jim Koch started Samuel Adams over 30 years ago and how he and Rogers are creating Savvy Foods today.
“Koch started small, going door to door, selling beer in small batches,” Lacey said. The beer caught on and Samuel Adams is a premier name in the industry.
The Columbia-based Savvy line is manufactured in Charleston and includes signature sauces, marinades and dry rubs. Rogers said the company is introducing a new line of spice blends that should be coming to market within a month. Manufactured in Baltimore, the blends will expand on the Savvy line that already can be found in stores throughout the South.
Whether it’s a family dinner or large catering event, Lacey describes his food as being “very emotional.”
“People say that they cook with love, but honestly, sometimes ... there are times that I could be super upset about something ... but that’s where I think you get the creativity and the fun out of (cooking),” Lacey said. “While there’s a level of stability in what I put out ... there’s also something that I’ll tweak based on my mood.”
“It all boils down to the passion,” says Lacey. “That’s what people should be cooking with.”
Samuel Adams Boston Brewery ACBW Southern Farm to Table menu
First course: A Very New Year Wonton stuffed with beer braised collards, smoked bacon, sweet onion and Hoppin’ John. Paired with House Helles.
Second: Okra soup blended with Boston Lager, served with apple wood smoke piped in. Paired with Black Lager.
Third: Pecan smoked duck breast, mopped with Samuel Adams beer, with mashed avocado and beef bone marrow chimichurri. Paired with Rebel Juiced.
Fourth: Pecan smoked, cider-brined pork tenderloin, rubbed with Savvy Foods bourbon honey mustard and spice blend, served with green tomato chutney. Paired with Boston Lager.
Fifth: Shrimp sauteed in a sauce created with Sam Adams Nitro Coffee Stout, served over grits. Paired with New World Tripel.
Sixth: Peach cobbler paired with Barrel Aged Scotch Ale.
