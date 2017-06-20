Owners of popular SC restaurant discuss ‘retirement plan’ - and it includes dessert

Heidi and Joe Trull have seen the future, and it is filled with dessert. The husband and wife team behind the popular Grits and Groceries restaurant is now turning their attention to their post-restaurant lives.
While those post-restaurant lives are still far off, the Trulls have decided to share their plans now that news of their restaurant’s sale is out in the open. Those plans include starting a specialty South Carolina made ice cream and pie company. The business would source all products from milk to fruit from South Carolina producers and would sell to the retail market.
The idea for the dessert based business came this past winter, when Heidi was recovering from surgery. The forced week off gave her plenty of time to ponder the future, and what it might look like for her family.
The hyper local pie and ice cream fits both the Trulls’ values, their talents and their taste buds.
“I mean who doesn’t like ice cream?” Heidi said with a chuckle. “Everybody loves ice cream, and it’s not just for summer. Alaska has the highest per capita ice cream consumption in the United States.”
The ice cream business is still in the very early stages of development, but current plans call for offering a variety of ice creams and pies that includes a standard year-round selection, as well as seasonal flavors. The Trulls make a French egg custard style ice cream, which is characterized by its thick, creamier texture. They would always offer certain flavors — their vanilla, chocolate, lemon buttermilk, cinnamon and coffee — and then featuring seasonal varieties based on what they can source locally.
The focus would be on high quality, fresh, delicious but simple varieties.
“Not like far out funky flavors that make you go hmm, I want to try that because it’s weird,” Heidi said. “But we have a lady, we buy every blueberry she grows, we have a lady, we buy all of her strawberries. And the cantaloupe and watermelon just started coming in so we scooped them and made sorbet and ice cream, and it’s so good.”
Joe, an experienced pastry chef, would oversee the pie side of the business. He has already made a name for himself with his delectable fried pies at Grits & Groceries (last year, The Food Network featured them in a show on the best foods in the country).
“It’s such a perfect thing, a pie,” Heidi said. “It’s not fussy, it’s not fancy, it’s just delicious.”
Thus far, there has been no real prospects as far as a purchaser of the restaurant goes, and Heidi said she and Joe plan to remain in place until they find a suitable match. Ideally it would be an individual or a family looking for a chance to own their own restaurant while maintaining work-life-balance.
The Trulls have laid out Grits and Groceries in a strategically family-friendly way, opening around their son, Tom’s school schedule. That has meant serving only from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. most days of the week, serving dinner just on Thursday nights and staying closed on Sundays.
“For us, it’s been so nice that it’s next door and that we have an excellent public elementary school within a mile, and that we don’t work at night,” Heidi said.
Once a buyer is secured, the Trulls would work on fostering and helping them take on the restaurant. She and Joe would be involved as much or as little as a new owner wants.
For now, the Trulls are testing their dessert production out by selling at the local Farmers Market, but they plan to build a larger production kitchen as the need arises. Plans call for selling their pies and ice cream at local markets at first, and then growing to hopefully having a retail outlet, or perhaps several throughout the Upstate, and perhaps even to grocery stores.
“That’s one reason we’re partnering with Hickory Hill (Grits and Groceries’ Edgefield-based milk producer), is because they are already in grocery stores and they have the avenue in the grocery stores,” Heidi said.
The Trulls have been in talks with the organizers of the Feed & Seed project being developed at the Commons, about being one of the food court vendors, Heidi said, but nothing is set yet.
“We want Grits and Groceries to always stay open and be what it is,” Heidi said. “So we’re looking to the future to bring new blood to it, expand it and grow it and raise a family here like we’ve done.
“It’s just the next step in growth.”
